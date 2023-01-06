A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Convictions and Consequences for Jan 6. Foot-Soldiers

Download

January 6, 2023

Police hold off violent insurrections loyal to then-President Donald Trump as they try to break through a police barrier Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington.
( Julio Cortez / AP Photo )
Produced by Mary Steffenhagen
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios