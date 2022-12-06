A list of our sites
NYPR Network

The Takeaway
Support Us

The Takeaway
Support Us

Congressman-elect Maxwell Alejandro Frost on Representing Gen Z in Congress

Download

December 6, 2022

Rep.-elect Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., speaks with reporters after newly-elected members of the House of Representatives attended an orientation program, in Washington, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
( Mariam Zuhaib / AP Photo )
Produced by Ryan Andrew Wilde
Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry
GBH PRX WNYC Studios
Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios