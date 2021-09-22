Border Patrol's Sub-Human Treatment of Haitian Migrants

Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window)

U.S. Customs and Border Protection mounted officers attempt to contain migrants as they cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, into Del Rio, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021.

( Felix Marquez / AP Photo )