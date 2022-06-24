Deep Dive: The U.S. Anti-Poverty and Labor Movement Listen Download Embed Share Share this on Facebook (Opens in a new window) Share this on Twitter (Opens in a new window) Share this via Email Demonstrators wave their hands during the Poor People's Campaign, "Moral March" rally on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, Saturday, June 18, 2022. ( WNYC Studios The Takeaway ) Produced by Zachary Bynum , Shanta Covington and Melissa Harris-Perry Hosted by Dr. Melissa Harris-Perry and Dorian Warren Produced by GBH, PRX and WNYC Studios