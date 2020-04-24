Snap Judgment

Letters from Lockdown - Guantánamo, Utah, and On the Run
Apr 24, 2020
Team Snap proudly presents the second installment of, "Letters from Lockdown," featuring stories from people around the world who have experienced lockdown before.
with Glynn Washington
Mixes real stories with killer beats to produce cinematic, and dramatic radio. Hosted by Glynn Washington.
As large-scale closures force millions to stay inside, people are trying to figure out how to live, work, and parent indoors. For most, it’s a new situation. But in other parts of the world, the concept of lockdown isn’t new at all - being forced to stay inside a room, a building, or a closed territory is a familiar experience. What can we learn from people who have been under lockdown before, whether in a war zone, in prison or another setting?
Our team here at Snap is bringing you pieces of wisdom from people all around the world who share a common thread… this isn’t their first lockdown.