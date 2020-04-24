Snap Judgment

As large-scale closures force millions to stay inside, people are trying to figure out how to live, work, and parent indoors. For most, it’s a new situation. But in other parts of the world, the concept of lockdown isn’t new at all - being forced to stay inside a room, a building, or a closed territory is a familiar experience. What can we learn from people who have been under lockdown before, whether in a war zone, in prison or another setting?

Our team here at Snap is bringing you pieces of wisdom from people all around the world who share a common thread… this isn’t their first lockdown.