Radiolab’s “G” is a multi-episode exploration of one of the most dangerous ideas of the past century: the concept of intelligence. Over six episodes, the series unearths the fraught history (and present-day use) of IQ tests, digs into the bizarre tale of one man’s obsessive quest to find the secret to genius in Einstein’s brain, reveals the ways the dark history of eugenics have crept up into the present, looks to the future with a controversial geneticist who has created a prenatal test for intelligence, and stages a raucous game-show throwdown to crown the smartest animal in the world.
Jul 15, 2021A journey to one of the darkest sides of humanity’s attempts to measure the human mind and put people in boxes.
G: The World's Smartest AnimalJul 30, 2019What’s the smartest animal in the world? We figure it out the best way we know how... an animal game show.
G: Unnatural SelectionJul 26, 2019A scientist launches a controversial genetic test for intelligence: what does it really tell us?
G: Relative GeniusJun 28, 2019When Albert Einstein died, someone stole his brain — and kicked off a scavenger hunt for genius that won’t seem to let us go.
G: Problem SpaceJun 14, 2019Can IQ tests ever be used ... for good? This episode, we meet a few people who think they can be.
G: The Miseducation of Larry PJun 7, 2019More than a million American kids a year get IQ tested, but in the state of California, if your kid is Black, they almost surely won’t be given one.