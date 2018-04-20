Radiolab Presents: Border Trilogy
While scouring the Sonoran Desert for objects left behind by migrants crossing into the United States, anthropologist Jason De León happened upon something he didn't expect to get left behind: a human arm, stripped of flesh.
This macabre discovery sent him reeling, needing to know what exactly happened to the body, and how many migrants die that way in the wilderness. In researching border-crosser deaths in the Arizona desert, he noticed something surprising. Sometime in the late-1990s, the number of migrant deaths shot up dramatically and have stayed high since. Jason traced this increase to a Border Patrol policy still in effect, called “Prevention Through Deterrence.”
Over three episodes, Radiolab will investigate this policy, its surprising origins, and the people whose lives were changed forever because of it.
Apr 20, 2018Part Three of our Border Trilogy, in which we hear the story of a woman from Ecuador who died in the Arizona desert. And we ask, what could stop migrants from risking so much?
Border Trilogy Part 2: Hold the LineApr 6, 2018Part Two of our Border Trilogy, in which one Border Patrol agent changes the entire agency’s enforcement strategy, and one anthropologist tries to measure its deadly consequences.
Border Trilogy Part 1: Hole in the FenceMar 23, 2018Part One of our Border Trilogy, in which we chronicle an unlikely legal showdown between high schoolers in one of the poorest neighborhoods in the country and the US Border Patrol.