Oliver Sipple

October 1, 2021

Oliver Sipple, a 33-year-old former Marine, tells how he struck the gun just as it was fired in the direction of President Ford as he left a downtown hotel in San Francisco on Sept. 22, 1975.
( ASSOCIATED PRESS / AP Images )
Produced by Latif Nasser, Matt Kielty, Tracie Hunte and Annie McEwen
