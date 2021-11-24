A list of our sites
NYPR Network

Death, Sex & Money
Support Us

Death, Sex & Money
Support Us

Becoming A Parent Of Six, At 25

Download

November 24, 2021

Yesi Ortiz on air at Power 106
Hosted by Anna Sale
Music Credits: "Separate Ways Remix" by Willbe , "Don't Show This Message Again" by Comfort Fit , "Luminous " by Broke For Free , "Lesser Gods of Metal" by Blue Dot Sessions , "Remember Something I Forgot" by Comfort Fit , "Cloverleaf" by Willbe
WNYC Studios
Produced by WNYC Studios