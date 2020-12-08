A list of our sites
NYPR Network

Death, Sex & Money
Support Us

Death, Sex & Money
Support Us

Stuck Apart, And Falling In Love

Download

December 8, 2020

A photo Marcy found in her middle school yearbook, of her and Joe sitting together at 14 years old. (Neither of them remembers knowing each other at this age.)
Hosted by Anna Sale
Music Credits: "Cach PKL" by Blue Dot Sessions , "Dowdy" by Blue Dot Sessions , "Jumbel" by Blue Dot Sessions , "Palms Down" by Blue Dot Sessions , "Color Country" by Blue Dot Sessions , "Slow Rollout" by Blue Dot Sessions
WNYC Studios
Produced by WNYC Studios