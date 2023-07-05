I Still Love My Dad, But I Don't Love Guns

Transcript

Hey, a heads up — this episode contains mentions of gun violence and suicidal ideation, so please take care while listening.

Jack: The first time I came out, I was saying, I'm your exact same son. And I'm gay. This is, this is a little bit more like saying: I'm not the person you think I am. And that's, I think that's more likely to be hurtful.

(opening theme for Death, Sex & Money)

This is Death, Sex & Money.

The show from WNYC about things we think about a lot...and need to talk about more.

I'm Anna Sale.

(end of opening theme for Death, Sex & Money)

A listener we're calling Jack first came out as gay to his parents when he was 19. At the time, he was in his first semester of college and home for Thanksgiving break in West Virginia…

He didn’t know how it was gonna go, and beforehand, he made sure he could cover his living expenses in case his parents cut him off, but the conversation ended up going better than he expected…

Then in his early 30s, Jack started to feel like there was something else he needed to reveal to his dad. After growing up in a family where guns were a big part of life – for hunting, collecting, and recreational shooting, Jack no longer felt comfortable being around firearms.

Jack: It's not something that I spend any time with anymore. And so, the thing I need to talk to him about is that I don't really want to own guns anymore and I don't really want to go shooting. I don't want that to be a big part of my life.

He told me about this in an episode we first ran in 2021, about the urgency he felt to tell his dad and also about his fears of how his dad would react.

In the two years since, Jack told me recently a lot of that has shifted…

(Blue Dot Sessions - “Lanky” starts)

Jack: When I listened back to it, I sent Afi an email saying it felt a little cringy, I think that was the phrase I used. Anna Sale: Cringy. Yeah, cringy. I love that word because it's not super critical of yourself, but it's saying like, I feel a distance between that version and the new me. Jack: Yeah. Yeah, it's just, you know, it's not that past me was wrong. It's just past me hadn't gotten to where I am yet.​

How and when to have a hard conversation: that’s something we’ve talked about a lot on the show, especially when it comes to our closest relationships, when there’s been a shift that makes the status quo feel like a kind of inauthentic performance. This was a recurring theme in our series about estrangement several months back.

And the first time I talked with Jack, he was struggling with that… how much to name the new distance he felt from his dad. But his feelings about that are now different, and you’ll hear more on what makes him cringe at the end of the episode.

For Jack, this is all part of a longer process, of figuring out who he is in relation to his dad, how much they have in common. As he told me two years ago, for most of Jack’s life, that circled around guns.

(Blue Dot Sessions - “Lanky” ends)

Jack: We were really close when I was younger. He was kinda my hero when I was growing up. Right, like I thought my dad was the greatest person on the planet. I thought he should be president of the United States. But as I got older, he and I kind of drifted apart because I think our worldviews really changed. And we had fewer and fewer things in common that we could really talk about. And sort of the last bit of common language that we have left is we can talk about guns, so we retreat to that a lot. But over the last 10 years or so, you know, I have just completely exited gun culture. Anna Sale: When you say that the common language, you know, that a lot has fallen away, but talking about guns is something you can still do… describe for me in your family, what was the conversation around guns? What do you talk about when you talk about guns? Jack: I mean, I feel like my dad talks about guns. Like you think of a lot of men talking about cars, you know, the mechanics of it and the numbers and all of that sort of stuff. But also, there's definitely a lot of conversation around how important it is to have guns because, you know, they allow you to protect yourself. They are a freedom that's endemic to the country and how important it is to learn about them and use them in a way that's safe. That is something that he likes to talk about a lot, and I do very much respect. And you know, hunting is also a major part of his life that he likes to talk about. There’s many aspects. Anna Sale: And now, when you talk about guns in your life now, what sorts of guns are you talking about? Jack: Well, especially as he's gotten older, my dad has really become a collector. So he has a lot of guns and different vintages and varieties. I mean, I see my parents probably, I don't know, five or six times a year generally. And so every time I arrive at their house, the very first thing that dad wants to do is show me all of the new guns that he's got and talk about why he's gotten them and what their various merits are and why this one's really exciting and how this one has this special provenance and all this, all of that sort of stuff. So it's really become kind of a collector's obsession for him. Anna Sale: Does he have everything from handguns to, you know, semi-automatic weapons and hunting rifles? Jack: Yes. He has lots of handguns. He has, you know, vintage military. He has assault rifles. He has, he's got everything. [laughs] Anna Sale: And describe the community that you grow up in, that your parents still live in, what's it like? Jack: So I grew up in Morgantown, West Virginia, which is, for West Virginia it’s a city. Yeah. Anna Sale:It’s a place I know well. Jack: Yeah. But you know, for the rest of the country, it's a small town. You know, it’s a college town, and most of what my family did, our primary recreation was, you know, getting outside, and my family has a farm. So we would, you know, hang out on the farm and go shooting and do those sorts of things. Anna Sale: Well, let me ask you, I feel like your family, having a farm can mean really different things in different parts of the world. And in your part of West Virginia, what did it mean that you had a family farm, that your family had a farm? What was that land like? Jack: It's not agricultural. I think that's common in West Virginia, you know, it's not a wealthy state, but I think there are a lot of people who have some acreage where they live. Anna Sale: And was there like a hunting camp there or what was it, what was there at the farm? Jack: My dad, and well, the rest of my family too, would hunt on our farm. Yeah. But also it’s, you know, the kind of a place that my family would gather to get together and catch up and see one another. And it was a huge part of my childhood of just hanging out on the farm, playing with the dogs, jumping in the river. You know, there was a barnyard with some animals and there's some chickens and a horse and, and that sort of thing, and the farm is the thing that really feels like home when I think of my childhood.

(Blue Dot Sessions - “Lakeside Path A Little Drumming” starts)

Jack says he started shooting with his family when he was 7 years old. And when he was 12, Jack went hunting for the first time with his dad. He shot a rabbit, but he didn’t instantly kill it — and he says its suffering was pretty horrible to watch for him. After that, Jack says he didn’t like to go hunting… but he did enjoy some aspects of shooting with his dad, like when they’d go out and shoot clay pigeons.

Jack: Some of my best memories with him are shooting clays, the orange discs. He would be so proud and so happy when I would, you know, you can nest them together in the launchers and throw multiple at the same time. And when I would hit a triple, I'd hit three of them right in a row, he would just be like, “Yes!” He'd just be so happy. And I do cherish those memories, like that is the one gun thing that I can hold on to that I love.

(Blue Dot Sessions - “Lakeside Path A Little Drumming” ends)

Anna Sale: Do you still go shooting with him? Jack: Yeah, not as much as I used to because you know, oftentimes I'll try to deflect or stay busy in another way. And he always talks about how it's a sport and how a gun is just like a tennis racket and I’m like dad, tennis rackets can't kill people. Anna Sale: Do you say that? Jack: No. But I want to. So I have sort of mixed feelings about that because I do still enjoy shooting sporting clays with my dad. So, but you know, part of me is like, well, if you're gonna, you know, take this stance, you can't be wishy-washy about it because I know that if I am, he'll drive a truck through me and be like, well, you're being hypocritical and, you know. Anna Sale: I see. So the prospect of the conversation happening, it's intimidating, not just because of how it might change your relationship, but it's also like you feel like you've just stitched together your logic to not have it turned into like a political debate. Jack: Yes, very much so. And my father and I don't talk about politics. We haven't for many years. And you know, that's sort of by a mutual agreement and I'm okay with that. He can have different politics than me, that's not a problem. It's just that, you know, when we talk about politics, we go round and round and we don't hear each other. And, you know, all he wants is for me to not smile and nod, but all he wants is for me to defer to him and tell him that, you know, I respect him as my father. And all I want is for him to listen to what I'm saying and tell me that, you know, he sees me as an adult, and neither of us can get that in political conversations. So we just don't have them. But I do worry that if I tell him, “Hey, I'm kinda done with guns,” that he'll turn it into a political conversation or see it as one. Anna Sale: And feel it as a rejection. Jack: Oh, absolutely. Absolutely. And feel it as a rejection. And that part of it really, really scares me. Not just because, you know, I don't want to hurt his feelings, but because my father's bipolar. And you know, he is subject sometimes to extreme mood swings and if I worry that I could push him into a depression, then I don't want to do that. Anna Sale: Can I just pause and ask about, has the number of firearms in the house ever been seen to be a risk because of his mental health? Jack: Oh yeah. Yeah. And I did not realize that on a conscious level as a kid, but, this would have been 1999, so I just turned nine, or I guess 10. Anyway, when Bush v. Gore, the presidential election, right at first it seemed like Al Gore had won, just barely. And I came home from school and my dad, I found my dad in the gun room in our house sitting on the floor, you know, in almost in the fetal position cradling one of his assault rifles crying. And I asked him what was wrong. And he said that Al Gore was going to come take his guns. And that was not the last time that, you know, he's had, you know, these episodes where he's terrified that someone's gonna come take his guns away. And it was really scary. I didn't know how to process that at that age. And there was another time when I was more of a teenager that my grandfather did have to come and we loaded all of my dad's guns into his car and he drove away. There were no guns in the house for a few months because my dad was really, really depressed. And I think there was some concern that he would hurt himself. So, you know, once again part of me thinks, oh, I'm not giving him enough benefit of the doubt. You know, he's very well medicated these days. He's pretty, you know, more even than he has then he was when he was younger. But I still, I don't know. I worry. Anna Sale: And, I wonder, you know, as someone who is from West Virginia, I have heard so many times people say in a dismissive way of rural voters, you know, oh my God, they think the government is going to come and take their guns away. Kind of like, look at these people who are so, I don't know, ignorant, is how I've heard that comment. And so I wonder for you to tell that story and to see your dad, it wasn't made up, that was his experience of that moment, was feeling really personally terrified. Jack: Oh yeah. Anna Sale: How do you understand what he was feeling in that moment when he was cradling this weapon because of the election results? Jack: I mean, in his world, you know, which I think sometimes intersects with the world that we actually live in, sometimes doesn't, you know, in his worldview, that's what could happen. And the likelihood of that went way up and, and his collection, you know, the most important objects in his life to him, a thing that he uses to define himself was going to be taken away. And I think for anyone, if your defining trait, your most important way of seeing yourself, someone was trying to take that from you. I don't know how you react to it any other way than that.

(Blue Dot Sessions - “Remsen” starts)

Coming up, we talk about another dimension of all this — how an open conflict with his dad could affect the other people in his family.

Jack: I do need to talk to my mom about this, because you know, I don't live with my dad and she does. So, you know, I always have to consider carefully what I do, because if I send him into a, you know, a funk, I'm not the one who has to deal with the fallout, she is.

(Blue Dot Sessions - “Remsen” ends)

—

(midshow theme for Death, Sex & Money)

We passed a major milestone at Death, Sex & Money several weeks ago: our ninth birthday. We are now rounding the corner to being a tween podcast, can you believe it?

We started the show in May 2014, and a lot has changed since then. In the world, and in my life, like I was unmarried and nursing some major commitment fears about getting involved again after a divorce. Now, I’m 42, married, with two kids, and on the verge of bringing a second dog into our family.

We have been in continual production at Death, Sex & Money since we started, and since this is our tenth summer, and as we think about our upcoming ten year anniversary, we’d like to hear from some of you about how YOUR life has changed since you’ve been listening to the show. Whether you found us near the beginning, or just a few months ago, we want to know if the show has helped you in any way, or been a part of a big change in your life. Your answers will help us think about how to celebrate this upcoming milestone, to mark the impact of what we’ve made together.

So we have a survey with a few questions. There’s a link in our show notes. And we want to know if the show, or a particular episode, prompted you to change something in your life? Like a listener told me not long ago about listening to our episode about drinking, it helped her realize she needed to change her relationship with alcohol, and she’s been sober since. Or, we want to know if there’s a line from our episode that has become something you think back on… like when the actor Ellen Burstyn told us about declaring “a should-less day” whenever she has an unscheduled time after a period of busyness.

There’s a link to that survey again in our show notes, along with links to those episodes about drinking and with Ms. Burstyn.

Thank you so much, and thank you for being a part of Death, Sex & Money’s increasingly LONG history! We can’t wait to hear from you.

(end of midshow theme for Death, Sex & Money)

—

This is Death, Sex & Money from WNYC. I’m Anna Sale.

Jack says he was in college when he noticed that the way he felt about guns — and his childhood surrounded by them — was starting to shift.

Jack: I started noticing gun violence, you know, in the news. And that was scary. I also started thinking back more to my childhood and thinking about, you know, the times that we've already talked about with my dad, where, you know, people were worried that he was a danger to himself. And before I came out, long before I came out, when I was in my early teens, I had a short period of a lot of suicidal ideation and depression. And, you know, I thought about, well, if I do decide to kill myself, at least it will be quick. And at the time that was comforting and saying it now, it sounds horrible. Right, and it's just the thought that it's so easy. It's just, oh, it bugs me. And I know that guns are incredibly important to people. And I respect that. I really, really do. You know, the hunting tradition is so important to a lot of people. And I don't think that that should be taken away from anybody, but I don't understand why, you know, my dad needs a ton of high-capacity assault weapons, and, you know, semi-automatic pistols and all these things that are just so dangerous, like so, so dangerous. I mean, when I was a little kid, you know, we drilled safety all the time. You know, you never pointed a gun at a person. This is where the safety catch is on this gun. And this is, you know, how you make sure to clear every weapon the second it’s handed to you and all of these different things. Right? That's a weird thing to be teaching a seven year old. Why, why? I just don't understand why we need that responsibility to be placed on someone so young. And now I suppose maybe I resent it being placed upon me. Anna Sale: How many guns do you and your husband have in your house right now? Jack: I sold most of them. My husband has a .22 target rifle, and we still have his shotgun and my shotgun. But I've disassembled them all. We have a safe because you have to have a safe, it's insane not to, but I've also disassembled them and our plan is to get a safety deposit box and take the bolt, which is an integral part of the gun, to that safety deposit box and put it in there so that even if someone managed to break into our safe in our house, they would get, you know, a useless object. Anna Sale: So if you have this conversation with your dad - where would it happen? How do you picture it? Jack: I'd have to do it with him in person. I need him to see my face because I need him to know that I care. So I'd probably do it, you know, with him. At his house or at our farm, one of the two. Anna Sale: Do you feel like you need to tell your father this because you want to not be around his guns? Jack: Yeah. I mean, I'd prefer not to be. Yeah. I suppose maybe it's not as complicated as that. It might be just as simple as, I feel like my dad doesn't really understand me. And I feel like this in a way would help. I'm just not sure it's something that he's going to be willing to hear. Anna Sale: Because it's hard to say, “I don't want to be around guns because gun culture means these things to me now,” it's so important to him and for him not to hear it as judgment because it is judgment. Jack: Yeah. Because it is. And what I want to say to him is “Dad, I love you, and I respect you, and this just isn't something that I want to be part of.” And I mean, I know he'll hear that as rejection because I mean, that's what it is, you know, it's a rejection and the alternative is so easy because all I have to do is just smile and nod, but I think he can tell that I'm more distant emotionally than I used to be, you know, a little bit. I say less, you know,I don't meet him in the middle in the conversation as much as I used to and I think he can see that. And I think he doesn't know why. And I think he doesn't know how to ask. So, I feel like I'm hurting him this way. Anna Sale: Because you’re withdrawing. Jack: Yeah. But I know I'm going to hurt him the other way. Anna Sale: I want to go back to your mom. I'm curious what the conversation with your mother would be like, because I don't know what her relationship is like with your dad, but when you're in a relationship with someone where you worry about extremes, swings and emotions, I'm curious what her advice would be to you about how honest to be, and how much management and pretending she’d advise. Jack: You know, it's an interesting question.I don't know. My mom just wants us all to get along. My dad and my younger brother have a more contentious relationship than my dad and I do because they, my dad and my younger brother, have reached the point where they have zero things in common. So they really just don't interact well. And I know that that really bothers my mom. So I have a feeling that she will say to me that that's not a good idea to try to, you know, push this conversation with him and that, you know, she'll basically tell me to do the bare minimum when it comes to guns, but try to, you know, stay engaged with him because he deserves to, have a good relationship with one of his sons. And this is how he does it. Anna Sale: And if she says it's important for our family, that he has a relationship with you, and this is the way he knows how to have a relationship with you. Does that sway you one way or the other? Jack: It Does. If that's what she says, I can't do that. If my mom tells me that, because what she would really be saying, or the way that I would read that is she needs me to have this relationship with him. And I couldn't do that to her. If you can't tell, my mom and I are a little bit closer than my dad and I are, and I can't bear the thought of hurting my mother. Anna Sale: Do you think, you know what you'll say, the words, have you thought about that or is that something that you will get to when you decide whether you're gonna do it? Jack : Oh, I've had this conversation in my head a thousand times and you know, I come at it from different angles and I don't know what the best one is. I think I'll have to be direct and just be like, “Yeah, you know, dad, I want you to know that I've sold most of my guns and that I don't feel the same way that I used to about guns in general. And that I don't really want to, you know, continue to do things like going to the range. And I certainly don't want to go hunting or do anything like that because it's just not something that feels good to me anymore.” I think I have to keep it short. Yeah. Anna Sale: And I wonder what it would be like to hear, as a parent, when you talked about the period of your youth when you were depressed and how you thought about guns and how I wonder if you ever said that to him, how he would hear that? Jack : I don't know. I think it would make him feel guilty and I don't want him to feel guilty. It's not his fault. He didn't do anything wrong. I don't think as a parent, you know, he tried to share his passion with me and my passions changed. That's not, that's not a commentary on him. It's just the reality.

(Blue Dot Sessions - “Slow Lane Lover” starts)

Soon after this first conversation with Jack, he reached out to his grandfather, his dad’s dad, for some advice.

Jack: I'm just going to read a little bit of it because I don't think I could put it better trying to paraphrase. So he said, "I do not think it's dishonest to play the middle. It's no betrayal of your principles nor is it lying. One can easily get over-principled here. Too much unneeded honesty can be bad stimulus. So do your best for gun control, applaud what you can in his ideas and you will have found the middle ground. To get all holy about it, even though you feel that way, it accomplishes nothing and leads to destructive places. Truth isn't black and white, and you certainly can't get there in one session. It has a practical side and it's no betrayal of conscience to find a way to preserve the vital relationship by not saying everything you feel."

In other words, Jack’s grandfather was saying: it’s ok to leave some things vague, or unsaid, to preserve an important relationship.

That email helped Jack decide not to talk with his dad, at least not in the way Jack was envisioning during our conversation. And now, two years later, Jack says he’s really glad his grandfather wrote that.

(Blue Dot Sessions - “Slow Lane Lover” ends)

Jack: You know, he actually talks like that. Anna Sale and Jack: laughs Anna Sale: I mean, it's so… do you agree with him? Jack: I do. And that was really important advice for me. At the time, it was weird to get it over email because he had just had COVID and one of his vocal chords had frozen, so we couldn't speak on the phone, but I think reading it out and being able to kind of see it, you know, it really kind of sank in that like he is saying, the relationship is more important than trying to, win isn't the right word, but meet him in the middle and he'll respect you for it. And that's kind of what I've done since then. And it's, I don't know, my relationship with my dad is better than it has been in, you know, in my entire adult life. Easily.

Jack says he and his dad are in close touch. They talk regularly on the phone, often about things they both still love.

Jack: I watch Star Trek with him all the time, and there's a bunch of new Star Trek TV shows that are out now. So he's always calling me and being like, did you watch the most recent episode? And, you know, he wants to talk about it. And that's, you know, it's not guns. So it's lovely. It's really nice.

Guns, they don’t talk about as much, but they do come up occasionally, particularly when there’s another mass shooting in the news.

Jack: I think he really grapples with it and I think it sort of damaged his feelings for the sport. You know, it's still central to his identity but he feels, I think that people that commit these crimes like are sort of ruining the sport for everyone. But I think he also understands that the people that perpetrate them are generally troubled in some way. And I think that really scares him because he's a person who has mental health issues and I think he thinks that the solution involves keeping people with mental health issues from having firearms, but he also doesn't want the solution to catch him in the net if you, if you know what I mean. So it's a really challenging subject for him to think about. So I try not to bring it up, but sometimes he does with me. Anna Sale: In a way that, do you think it's kinda like he's testing out? You know, he wants to know what you think about this stuff, because he knows you've thought about it. Jack: I think he does. Yeah. And I think he also, you know, sometimes needs to think out loud. Um, because when he thinks silently, he can really get into loops. Um, so I think when he sounds things off of us, that sort of helps him to process in a way that's more, I don't know how to put it… more final, less circular.

(Blue Dot Sessions - “Comfort Aire” starts)

Anna Sale: I have a question for you, and this is like, I'm not sure if this has been a place of distance with you and your father but I'm curious. You know, I'm speaking to you at the end of Pride month. And it's my impression that this has been a more politicized, hostile pride month than I can remember in at least 10 years. And when your parents are coming to visit the home you share with your husband? I don't know if you have any rainbow flags in your home or any other sort of, you know, visible indications of your politics around LGBTQ issues, but do you find yourself scanning your home for that and thinking about how your parents might respond?

(Blue Dot Sessions - “Comfort Aire” ends)

Jack: So I mean, you know, my parents in general are pretty conservative, but I think on this particular issue, they are like team gay. Anna Sale and Jack: laughs Jack: So there is a pride flag. I don't have a pride flag, but my dad does. Anna Sale: Oh, really? Where does he keep it? Jack: It's on the side of his house. It took him a long time to do that, but I think that was a way for him to demonstrate without saying, You know, like, I'm completely fine with your sexuality. Because I think he just doesn't know how to approach that conversation. And quite frankly, I think I'd be really uncomfortable if he tried. But you know, he just put a pride flag on the side of his house, didn't tell us he was gonna do it. It just, you know, we showed up one day and it was there and it's like, oh, huh. And I said to my mom, how long has that been there? And she was like, I don't know, a few months. And that was five years ago, you know, I don't worry about that, with them. I think if I did, we just wouldn't have a very good relationship at all. Anna Sale: Well, I wonder, do you have any sense if you know the political environment in this moment, like, do you think it has moved your father one way or the other? Jack: I've not had any conversations with him about, I suppose the subject, in his parlance, corporations being too woke or whatever. I'm a little afraid to go there because I don't know what I'm gonna hear and I don't know if he's really thought about how that intersects with, you know, the fact that there's LGBT people in his family. But, you know, I don't know because I've not talked to him about it. Anna Sale:Your parents are visiting soon, is that right? Jack: Yeah, yeah, in a few weeks. Anna Sale: Do you think you will? Jack: I imagine it might come up. We'll have to see. I know my husband would be like, you know, abort, abort, he would not be happy with me. You know, if I started talking about that sort of thing, Anna Sale: How come? Jack: Because he would be afraid that dad and I would go round and round. We have a tendency to stop hearing each other and just sort of dig in and you know, that just gets more and more contentious until one of us has to leave the room, and we haven't had something happen like that in a long time. And I don't really wanna repeat it because I just, I don't think it's healthy or helpful. You know, I love my father and I want to spend time with him and have a good relationship with him. And if our interaction is a little bit more surface level than I would like it to be at times, that's okay. He’s really a very genuine person, like what you see is what you get. Truly, I'm okay with that.

(end theme for Death, Sex & Money)

That’s a listener we’re calling Jack.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or know someone who is, please ask for help. You can call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Death, Sex & Money is a listener supported production of WNYC Studios in New York. This episode was produced by Katie Bishop and Afi Yellow-Duke.

The rest of our team is Liliana Maria Percy Ruiz, Zoe Azulay, Lindsay Foster Thomas, and Andrew Dunn. Our intern is Christian Reidy.

The Reverend John Delore and Steve Lewis wrote our theme music.

I'm on Instagram @annasalepics, P-I-C-S, and the show is @deathsexmoney on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

And thanks to Amar Shah in San Francisco, California, who is a sustaining member of Death, Sex & Money. Join Amar and support what we do here by going to deathsexmoney.org/donate.

Jack told us he wasn’t totally sure what might come up in conversation during his parents’ upcoming visit… but one thing he did know? There will definitely be some Star Trek.

Jack : Even if we've seen it all already, I'm sure he'll just call it up on the TV and be like, you gotta watch this scene with me and talk about, you know, the way they wrote this line or whatever. He really likes to look at it in great detail. And I have a lot of fun with that.

I’m Anna Sale, and this is Death, Sex & Money from WNYC.

(end of end theme for Death, Sex & Money)

Copyright © 2023 New York Public Radio. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use at www.wnyc.org for further information.