A list of our sites
NYPR Network

Death, Sex & Money
Support Us

Death, Sex & Money
Support Us

51 Years Loving A Man Named Sissy

Download

November 11, 2020

Vickie and Sissy Goodwin at their home in Douglas, Wyoming
Produced by Katie Bishop
Hosted by Anna Sale
Music Credits: "Gambrel" by Blue Dot Sessions , "Cinema Pathetic" by Blue Dot Sessions , "Domina Transit" by Blue Dot Sessions , "Lost Shoe" by Blue Dot Sessions , "Down By The Bank" by Blue Dot Sessions , "Kallaloe" by Blue Dot Sessions
WNYC Studios
Produced by WNYC Studios