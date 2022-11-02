An Update from the Sex Worker Next Door

Transcript

Anna Sale: Hey, it’s Anna. This week, we are sharing an episode with you that I’ve never forgotten. It’s a story that began in my inbox in Death, Sex & Money’s very first year… and then took some unexpected turns. I hope you enjoy it.

Emma: I realized while I was laying in bed trying to sleep how much fear I actually have.

Anna Sale: This is Death, Sex & Money.

The show from WNYC about the things we think about a lot…

…and need to talk about more.

I’m Anna Sale.

Anna Sale: I often hear from guests after interviews. But this time was a little different.

Emma: I was awake most of the night, and what little I slept I dreamt of this. This is hard to ask, but I am asking – please don’t use my tape.

Anna Sale: The day before, I'd talked to her for about an hour and a half. This all started months earlier, when she reached out to me in an email after listening to one of our episodes.

Emma: I’m responding to your episode on cheating. As a sex worker, I play a role a cheating on a weekly basis.

Anna Sale: She told me—most of her clients are married.

Emma: Sometimes I think about the wives. I think about how they would feel if they knew where their husband was, and what he was doing with me. Am I facilitating cheating? I guess so. Can I sleep at night? Mostly.

Anna Sale: In this first email, she was fairly unapologetic about the benefits of work: her clients leave with their sexual needs fulfilled. She leaves with money.

It’s sex work. And it’s illegal.

We emailed back and forth and she said she wanted to talk with me about what she does for a living, as long as her identity would be concealed. That's why the sound of her voice has been manipulated, and we're not using her real name.

Anna Sale: This is Anna. Emma: Hi. Anna Sale: So I'm calling you Emma? Emma: Yes. Thank you. Anna Sale: Where did- where did the name Emma come from? Emma: I like simple names, and- and I think I’m somewhat traditional.

Anna Sale: This was the first of several conversations between Emma and me. Talking about her work hasn’t always been easy for Emma. At times she wanted to scrap the episode, like in that morning after our first interview. But ultimately, she chose to share her story.

And a reminder—she’s a sex worker—so this episode is more sexually explicit than usual.

Emma got into sex work after a divorce left her broke, and she had kids to raise.

Emma: I had a lot of savings. And that basically all got used up.

Anna Sale: Emma had a job, but she wasn’t bringing in enough. Then she met a woman who told her about a way to earn a lot more money.

Emma: She first told me she did sensual massage. I had no idea what she was talking about, and she told me- she really opened up to me and shared her story with me, which was very similar. Um, had been married for 20 years, was going through a divorce, her husband wasn’t able- actually had completely lost his income and they had three kids. And she just kind of realized, “Wow, okay, you know, this might help,” and she let me know how much money she made the first year, and it just- this at a- literally at a time where within a month I was not going to have any money. Anna Sale: How much did she tell you she had made? Emma: Oh I think she made, um. She made somewhere between 150 and 200,000 her first year, working. Anna Sale: And that’s doing sensual massage? Like what does- what does that mean? Emma: Um well, it’s not full service. It’s not- it doesn’t involve intercourse. Anna Sale: No intercourse. Emma: Yeah. And it’s massage, that’s very sensual. Anna Sale: Does that include oral sex? Emma: It- it can. I think anybody can do whatever they want. If you were to go and Google “sensual massage,” it probably- it might not say oral sex, but it definitely happens. And it also definitely doesn’t happen. It really just depends on the person. Anna Sale: How long did you have to think about it to decide that this was something you were willing to do? Emma: Not very long. I’m pretty- I’m very proactive. And I’m just- you know, I can make- I just knew I had to do it. I had to do something. And it was a solution to my dilemma. Um, this woman, who was really wonderful, she talked to me a lot about it and she invited me to come in and watch a session. And then this person that I watched offered to be a client and let me just try a session.

Emma: And so, you know, I kind of just kept doing—just kept slowly getting in there and seeing how it felt and making sure that I could do it. And yeah- and then I could.

Anna Sale: Now, Emma has a regular stable of clients. She doesn’t have to see anyone she doesn’t know. They’re mostly men. And they meet her at a place she rents out for work.

Emma: Yeah, it’s in an area where there are just a lot of people coming and going and not really paying attention to each other. It feels really safe.

Anna Sale: So what are your- what are your boundaries, how do you describe that to a client? Emma: Well I say, you know, there’s no full service. That’s pretty easy. Anna Sale: And people know what that means? Emma: Yes. Anna Sale: Ok. Emma: I try and protect myself from—and you can hear even with the words I use what it’s like for me. You know, some of my own personal, my private areas, I really would prefer that they just stayed for me. And so, touching and so forth. And that can be difficult, though. That’s a hard boundary sometimes to keep. Anna Sale: So you like to give and not be touched. Emma: I like to give, I like to touch, yeah. And not to – I mean I love receiving massage. But you know, I’m talking about sexually – I don’t really like to be sexually touched by other people, other than my partner. Anna Sale: That’s a really, um, I imagine that can get really potentially uncomfortable when you’re thinking about, "Am I consenting to what’s happening right now?" Emma: It um- you know this is hard for me to say because I don’t want to be speaking for all sex workers, so it’s hard for me to admit this part of it. But for me, personally, that part of it – I feel a little bit like I’m violating myself. Because I am giving permission, I always give permission. There is- I’m never forced to do anything that I don’t want to do. I make the choice myself, and there are times when I choose to let things happen to my body that I feel like I’m violating myself. And that’s hard. That’s the hard part. That’s a really hard part. Anna Sale: And when it’s mixed with money? I’m assuming that if you’re going further than what you anticipated, does that- does that usually lead to more money? Emma: No, not directly, not in that, "Oh now I’m going to get more money today." It’s more part of the relationship. Anna Sale: Was your gauge for what felt not comfortable, was it if you would get that creeping shame feeling afterwards? Emma: I only feel shame when I talk to other people. I actually had this woman tell me – um, I started charging immediately what she charged, and she said, "Oh well, are you doing this, this and this?’"And I said, "No, I’m not doing that, that and that. I don’t want to do that, that and that. That doesn’t sound safe or that’s not what I want to do.” And she said, “Well they’re never going to come back unless you do those things, and they’re coming to you now because you’re new, but you’re not going to be able to sustain yourself unless you do those things.” So I did those things for a little while, and… ick! Anna Sale: What’s like a – what’s an example – what are we talking about? Emma: Yeah, like oral sex. Allowing myself to be touched intimately, penetration I guess with fingers, that sort of thing. But oral is a big one. I think that there’s probably a big kinda separation between who does that and who doesn’t. And I came to realize I don’t have to do that, I’m actually worth- um, I can ask for what I want, and I can give what I want, no matter what. And the people who accept that, that’s who I’m gonna work with. Anna Sale: How much does it cost? Emma: I don’t know if I’m comfortable sharing that. (laughs) I’ll tell you this. Okay? I'm- I don’t make anything like that woman that I told you about who I met in the beginning. I just do enough to get by. And then I have other work that I do that doesn't- you know, it’s like piddly money.

Anna Sale: I wanna talk about guilt, which is how you opened your email to me. Emma: Yeah, yeah. Anna Sale: So you know, you’re very aware that your clients are in relationships. And in most cases their partners don’t know that they are there with you. How do you feel about that? Emma: Sad, really sad. I talk to my clients about, you know, this may sound awful, but sometimes they will open up to me, and I’ll coach them on, “Well, you know, what do you- what would you like your relationship to be like?" And so many of my clients are coming to me and for one reason or another, they’re in a relationship where they’re not getting physical intimacy. They don’t get hugged. Nobody hugs them. Nobody touches them. Nobody looks at them and says, "You’re amazing." And I get to do that. I get to give that to those people. And I love that. Anna Sale: Are you still doing it for the money? Emma: Yeah, yeah. I wouldn’t do it for any other reason. I mean we all do our work for money. So that’s just the way it is. But if I didn’t have to do it – if it wasn’t the best pay, by far, just so above and beyond anything else that I can make, in the time that I spend doing it, I wouldn’t be doing this. Anna Sale: You’re in a relationship. Emma: Mm-hmm. Anna Sale: And it's a man? Emma: Yeah. Anna Sale: So he’s known the entire time that you’re doing this work. What’s been hard in your relationship? Emma: I think the hardest thing for us is that there are things that I’m doing as part of my work that are not authentic to me, and that hurt me. And so I bring that home. I come home sometimes and I’m vulnerable and weak. And I’m normally really strong. And needy. And also a little bit withdrawn, I have walls up, you know protective walls, and so that can affect our relationship, it can take me time to let that down. I might have some physical aversions, like it may take me a little while to want to be physically intimate. Anna Sale: Has he asked you to stop? Emma: No. No, he would never ask me to stop.

Anna Sale: But the next morning, Emma left us this voicemail.

Emma: This morning my partner held me while I cried and confessed all my fears. This morning he asked me to cancel all my appointments this week. He’s worried I’m getting too fragile, that it’s getting to be too much.

Anna Sale: Coming up… Emma tells me what she decided to do next.

Anna Sale: This is Death, Sex & Money from WNYC. I'm Anna Sale.

After we recorded our first interview, Emma had a tough night. She was nervous about what she’d shared and haunted about what she’d left out. She sent us a long email, then called and read it over a voicemail too.

Emma: This is what I wish I shared. I am afraid. I am afraid because what I do is illegal and because I have no voice. I can’t reach out for support. I am afraid of being caught by law enforcement. Why did I minimize that with you? I am afraid of that every day. I am afraid of having to defend myself. Of being put in jail. Of losing my children, and my ability to support my family. My home and my freedom. I am afraid of being physically hurt or killed. I am afraid of running into someone I know, or the family of someone I know, and being found out, turned in, stalked, again—having my family impacted, losing everything that matters to me. I am afraid of my clients finding out about the part that’s fake, that I don’t enjoy it all, that sometimes I am grimacing, sneaking peeks at the clock. I am afraid that someday I will forget to hold my tongue and shout “Stop!”

Anna Sale: When she left this voicemail, Emma was about a week away from a planned break. After her boyfriend’s request to stop early and cancel her remaining appointments… she did.

I talked with her on the phone too. We agreed we’d talk later in the summer after she had some time to think about our conversation.

When she called me later, in August, she said she wanted to share the interview, if her identity was protected. She also told me she was scheduling new appointments with clients, and we planned a follow-up interview.

Anna Sale: I’m calling you Emma, remember? Emma: Yes. It’s hard to keep track of all the different names sometimes. (laughs) Anna Sale: Can we just go back to after the first time we talked and did a long interview. What happened afterwards for you? Emma: Well, I didn't sleep that night. At all. And I finally got up at, what was it, like 3 or 4 in the morning I got out of bed. And I got on my computer and I started writing. And I wrote you that letter. And I'd been working consistently for about six months almost every day seeing a client. And, um... Anna Sale: Like seven days a week? Emma: Like you know, five to six, and at least one person- it's just every day. It's just something I know that's going to happen every day. That I'm going to do every day. And so, it was just a long time. I had never gone that long without taking a break and so I think it was already kind of, it was wearing on me. And then just after talking to you, I just realized how much it was wearing on me, how much I needed to get away from it and I just felt sick. Anna Sale: How did it feel to cancel those appointments? Emma: It was really hard. Really really hard. And I- I wanted to. And yet, I'm thinking about my rent and I'm thinking about- I already know I'm going to take some time off. I'm thinking about just the money that I lose just in one week. This is actually a big week because this was going to be my last week. So this week was going to pay—would pay for my rent and probably my utilities for a month and it's a big deal to just walk away from that. Anna Sale: So that's like thousands of dollars? Emma: You know like a couple thousand dollars. And it's just me taking care of my kids. Anna Sale: How much time total did you take off this summer? Emma: Probably two and a half months. Anna Sale: How'd it feel? Emma: It was great. It was really good. I did a lot of writing and a lot of reading. I've started to do a lot of research on just the sex work industry and the history of it. But it felt really good every day to just not wake up with that, just that knowledge that I was going to go have an appointment. Anna Sale: Did you miss any of it? Emma: No. Not at all, no. Sure, the money. The income. The inco- I missed the income. The safety net. The knowledge that as I'm putting money out when I'm buying my food, that there's money coming in to replace that. I mean I – every time I get paid, I'm immediately thinking, "This is going to pay for this. And this is going to pay for that." And when I'm not bringing in that income, you know, like this summer, I don't feel so good. It's hard – it's harder to spend the money. It's harder – because any time I spend something, I have that little sense of insecurity and a little bit of a fear. Like, “Am I going to be able to replace this?” Anna Sale: How did you know the time had come that you needed to schedule new appointments and go back to work? Emma: Well I came back. I did have a kind of schedule planned in my head of when it would happen. And what happened was just I kind of went almost to the end of what I had because I took that extra week and a half off. So it was fine because there's no way I'm dipping into my real savings that I have, you know over the last few years. I'm not – I will not dip into that. Anna Sale: Is that the- the "how I'm going to stop doing sex work" savings? Emma: Um, no. I think it's the emergency savings. It's if something happens where I have to stop. If I end up, you know, if I get injured and I have to – and I have medical bills I have to pay. Or if something happens to somebody in my family. Anna Sale: I – you know I just want to – I think for someone who has never done sex work, and to hear that for you it's a financial imperative and then to also know that you have money saved... Emma: Yeah. Anna Sale: It might be hard to understand why you're continuing to do the work that you- Emma: Because the money I saved would last for maybe five months. And then what do I do? Then I'm in the exact same place and I have noth- and I have no cushion. Then what am I going to do? I'm going to end up on the street. I don't have – I don't have an IRA. I don't have good health insurance. I don't have anything. And um – so this is a job. The thing is that I think that what's really important and for people to understand about sex work is it's a job. Why does anybody work at Walmart? It would be great if we could all work specifically and only at something that we loved and were truly passionate about. And I think if you're young and you don't have kids, this is a great time to make that happen for yourself. But I didn't do that. I didn't make – I didn't create that career when I was 21. I actually got pregnant when I was 21.

Anna Sale: How did your first day back feel? Emma: It was actually really easy. It's funny because I didn't know who was going to be on the other side of the door when I opened it. So many people use kind of these generic names. John, you know. Tom. Whatever. And I don't- so sometimes I don't always remember – just by that exact name and I didn't bother to look and see exactly who it was I was going to be meeting. Anna Sale: I can't believe you didn't look up the nickname. Like my god! I would want to know who I'm going to meet. Emma: (laughs) I knew it was somebody who I'd been seeing for a long time. So I knew it was somebody I was going to be real familiar with. I know, that sounds strange, doesn't it? It sounds really strange to me. Except that this is the thing is that, you just- it's so compartmentalized. It kind of doesn't matter who it is. I just go, I get there and it's just—I open the door. And I just go into this place. And I get my stuff out and I change my clothes and I put my makeup on and it's just, I am this person. I am playing a role and I have my routine. And I know that I'm going to be seeing somebody safe. I know I'm going to connect with them in a certain way, you know, that's going to be fine. I know what I'm going to do. It doesn't really matter who it is. Anna Sale: Yeah. Did you have any different boundaries after you went back? Emma: Um no, no. I was- I probably maybe a little bit less? My boundaries might have opened up a little bit. Anna Sale: Really? Emma: Yeah, just because towards the end there I was just so tired and protective that I kind of had- I was just on a weekly basis just limiting, taking, "Okay, I'm not going to do that. I'm not going to do that." And you know, like my clients said to me, my first week back, "You need to go away more often." (laughs) Because I was definitely fresher. I mean I don't have- it's not like there's a lot of boundaries to play with because, you know, I'm not an escort. I don't do full service and there's, there's just a lot that I don't do. I'm pretty, I'm pretty just vanilla normal. And, um, I was definitely more open and more just kind of in certain ways that I wasn't allowing people to touch me anymore that I, you know, was okay with. Anna Sale: That you're okay with now. Emma: Yeah. I don't know how long that's gonna last. (laughs) Yeah. Anna Sale: Have you had any of those feelings of dread since going back? Emma: Yeah. You know, it's hard to share these things because I can see somebody listening and like, why would you do this thing when you have dread? And even I think about other sex workers listening to this and that's kind of one of my fears, another fear with this interview is to have sex workers listening to me and getting mad at me too for representing the downside, the hard parts. But yeah. Honestly, if I didn't choose to do it, if I wasn't doing it, I'd be- I'd just have happy days. Every day that I know that I'm going to go see somebody I have some dread. It's usually before. Once I'm kind of getting- once I open that door and I go into my routine, that goes away. But when I know it's happening, and after that first session when I got back, that went fine. And I actually came home feeling pretty good. And then my schedule was really filling up, it was like okay I'm going to see somebody every day this week. And this was Monday. And I had the first person. And by about, probably within about five hours of coming home from my first session, I started to feel kind of sick. And really like, "Every day? Every day? I mean, that was fine, but I have to do this every day? How am I going to do this every day?" And- and now I'm looking at another 4 or 5 months at least before I have a break. How am I going to do this every day? Anna Sale: How long do you think you'll be a sex worker? Emma: I don't know. (sighs) You know maybe till my kids are out of the house. I don't know. It's hard, it's hard working on more than one thing at a time, you know, because it takes time to build something up. So it's going to take longer. Anna Sale: Do you have a- a dollar amount that you want to have in the bank before you stop? Is there a goal set? Emma: Well not really in the bank because like I said, I need to be making the income. Anna Sale: Yeah. Emma: And, um, I probably need to be able to make about 80,000 a year. Maybe 90 before taxes in order to pay my basic expenses and maybe, be able to save a little bit. So if I can get to that point, or I see that I could, if I was doing this other stuff full time, then I will. I absolutely will do that. Anna Sale: So you mentioned taxes, and I just want to make sure I understand, your sex work income – do you report that? Emma: I do. I do report it. I don't, you know, I might fudge a little bit, but I actually do. Anna Sale: And it's just like massage income? Emma: Yeah, exactly. Yeah obviously I'm not reporting it as what I'm doing. But I do – it's important because it would leave me vulnerable if I didn't. You know, I have rent, I have expenses. I obviously have to pay them. So, I can't have any red flags. And so I do. Anna Sale: How's your boyfriend feel, now that you're back at work? Emma: I think it's hard for him. I think he feels shame that he can't support me. We don't talk about it a lot though because he also understands it's just what I have to do. And so we just do it. Anna Sale: And Emma, I just want to kind of hear you in your own words say, why did you decide to talk to me? Emma: Well it all came up with the cheating thing. And then when you asked, I think because I feel so alone.

Emma: One of the things that's really hard is not being able to talk to anybody. And you know, I'm a mom. I'm around other women and everybody talks about their challenges, the things that are hard in their life and things that are going well and I just have this big secret that I can't tell anybody. And I think people need to know because there's a lot of people like me. I'm right there. And you just don't know. So that's why.

Anna Sale: Coming up… we hear from Emma two years later about some big changes in her life.

Emma: When it’s time for things to change, everything falls into place for it to happen. That is just what I’ve experienced in my life. That’s how my life has always been.

Anna Sale: This is Death, Sex & Money from WNYC. I'm Anna Sale.

In the first year I knew Emma, she hesitated to put a dollar amount on what it would take to walk away from her sex work…

Emma: So you asked me how much money in the bank, you know, to stop. And I realized, that does exist. If I had- if I had enough money to go back to school, like to get a masters, I would really like to get a masters or a PhD in psychology or social work. And if I had enough money to do that, and I had enough money to live for the amount of time that it would take to do that, I would definitely stop. So there is a number out there. I guess it just seems so big, that it doesn't seem like it even matters that it exists.

Anna Sale: But a year and a half later, when I reached back out to her, that number that felt too big to matter wasn’t so far from reach anymore. We recorded this conversation in 2017.

Emma: Hello? Anna Sale: I hear you! Can you hear me? This is Anna. Emma: Yeah! Hi! Anna Sale: It’s nice to talk to you again! Emma: Yeah, you too. Anna Sale: So, Emma, at the end of the episode when you were on Death, Sex & Money, you had gone back to work, and you were talking about wanting to do other things but not knowing how the finances could work. What - what’s going on now? What are you up to? Emma: So things have changed a lot. I have given up my studio and basically retired from that business. I’m in school and I’m working on my masters. Anna Sale: You’re retired! Emma: From that, from that work. Yeah. Yeah. Anna Sale: What happened that enabled you to do that? Emma: Well just I had saved enough, basically, So there was that, there was that piece. And it just wasn’t working anymore for me. It was just too- too hard, just the inauthenticity of it. And I got to a place where I felt comfortable enough that I could take care of my family and fund myself to go to school for probably a year and a half or so. So I can basically go working half time at the other work that I do, and- and get by. Anna Sale: Can you tell me about- I think a lot of people do work for money because they need money and when they get to the place where they want to stop doing that work but they’re trying to figure out if they can afford it, and doing budgets, like what was your process of calculating that you could leave this work behind financially? How did you- how did you do just the nuts and bolts budgeting of that? Emma: Well, I had an idea of how much money I need to- to get by. To be able to pay the bills. And- and then looked at the timing. It’s just a spreadsheet, really. (laughs) This is how much it costs to live, this is how long I need to supplement my income, this is how much I need to have. And this is what I’m willing to give up of my savings. I guess that’s the biggest subjective piece- Anna Sale: Yeah. Emma: -is how much of my savings am I willing to give up? How much- how much do I want to keep in the bank, keep to protect me for an emergency? Or- or retirement? You know, not having to work so hard. Anna Sale: I remember that about you- that you like me are a saver. And so the idea of not having that safety net for whatever is- can be terrifying. So like, how did you – did it become a moment where it was just the emotions of continuing to do the sex work and the drain of that outweighed whatever anxiety there is around not having that cushion? Emma: Yeah. I mean I think I have enough of a cushion. And it’s a little bit different than that- oh, how do I describe this. I went into this, literally, into that work with “Oh my gosh, I don’t have the money to pay next month’s bills, what am I going to do?” And then within days, I spoke to this woman and learned about what she did, thought, “Hm,” and within two weeks I was making enough money to pay all my bills. And that was the right thing at that time. Um, and when you and I talked, things started to shift and move in a different direction. And I never pushed it, I just stayed open and started to just pay attention to possibilities. And I just kind of kept taking each step that was put in front of me. It’s like “Okay. That is going in the direction I wanna go, so that’s what’s what I’m gonna do.” Anna Sale: I love hearing that because as you remember, so much of our- some of our conversations were a feeling of, like, stuckness or not quite knowing- not quite knowing what that step was gonna be. Emma: Yeah. It was really- when we talked, there was a big shift. It- it just kind of opened some stuff up in me, just – yeah, it made me realize the struggle that I was having that I think there had been a time when I had just been pushing through. And maybe when there’s a crisis we go into a little bit of shock and get a little bit of- we have to numb some of our senses in order to survive the crisis. And that- your call was the wakeup call. Like, “Right! I’m not in crisis anymore. I can start shifting. I’ve got something. I’m okay. And it’s time to start moving.” Anna Sale: Did you have a moment when you were ready to close the door on the studio for the last time, you turned around and looked and thought about all that you’d learned about yourself in there? Emma: (laughs) Hm. You know I definitely stood in my studio and looked around and thought about all that had happened there, all of- all that I brought myself through. And you know there’s a piece of what I was doing there that was really hard and that was really the- the not being able to be honest with everybody in my life. That was what really ate at me. But other than that, it really was a great gift that I was able to take care of my family and save some money and have flexibility to be present for my family. That was a huge gift. Anna Sale: Do you have- do you expect to maintain any kind of relationship with some of your past clients? Emma: Um yeah, definitely. Yeah. Yeah. For sure. There- there are some people who have become friends. And, yeah. Anna Sale: And this is- this might seem like an odd question, but I’m just sort of wondering, if- if being physically appealing and attractive – that’s no longer a key part of the work that you do for money – have you found- are you giving yourself more liberties with how you take care of your appearance or you know shaving your legs less? Are you doing anything differently in terms of how you look? Emma: Sure. I’m shaving my legs less. Anna Sale: Yes! Emma: I just took a shower and I didn’t shave my legs. (laughs) Anna Sale: (laughs) That is freedom. Emma: I know! So awesome. Go back to long- hairy legs during the winter. But yeah, I am wearing less makeup, I guess. And spending a little less time with that. But I’ll still keep plucking my eyebrows. Anna Sale: (laughs)

Anna Sale: That was the last time I talked with Emma. All the contact info I had for her – emails and other online accounts – were pseudonyms related to her former career. She and I have not been in touch for several years now. I like to imagine she’s finished grad school now and that this story is just part of a chapter she’s closed the door on.

Wherever you are, I wish you well Emma. And you have my number, so shoot me a text to tell us how you’re doing.

