A list of our sites
NYPR Network

Death, Sex & Money
Support Us

Death, Sex & Money
Support Us

I Did Surrogacy For Money And Now I’m Starting Over

Download

September 13, 2023

Produced by Katie Bishop and Afi Yellow-Duke
Hosted by Anna Sale
Music Credits: "Blood Petal" by Blue Dot Sessions , "On Three Legs" by Blue Dot Sessions , "4" by Jahzzar , "Rambling Rhode Leader" by Blue Dot Sessions , "Dust Digger Mostly G" by Blue Dot Sessions
WNYC Studios
Produced by WNYC Studios