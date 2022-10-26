Sandra Cisneros on Sex, Aging, and the Paranormal

Transcript

Sandra Cisneros: For me, sex is like, uh, writing a poem. It takes me to some places I don't wanna go, but it's always very illuminating and teaches me about my own needs and places that I need to work on.

(Death, Sex & Money theme music)

Anna Sale: This is Death, Sex & Money.

The show from WNYC about the things we think about a lot...

...and need to talk about more.

I’m Anna Sale.

(end of Death, Sex & Money theme music)

Anna Sale: Sandra Cisneros is one of America’s most celebrated coming of age writers. Her book The House on Mango Street, about a young girl growing up in Chicago, is a staple in American classrooms and has been translated into more than 20 languages.

But I wanted to talk to Sandra Cisneros not about adolescence, but a different life phase… being in her 60s. A lot of her poems in her latest collection take place there. It's called Woman Without Shame.

Sandra is now 67, and she began her 60s shamelessly when she organized her own party in the streets of the Mexican town where she now lives.

Sandra Cisneros: Well I always wanted to jump out of a cake. Uh, and so I decided, well, it's my birthday and I have to make things happen. You know, if you have never had a birthday like the one you want, it's your fault. Anna Sale: (laughs) Sandra Cisneros: Because you haven't organized it. So I organized a party in which everyone had to dress as pastry, and I wore a cake skirt, and we all went to a restaurant and then we ran downtown to have Mariachis, uh, serenade me, which is the best way to have a birthday, I think. And- and then we danced with strangers in the kiosk because it was a dull night and people wanted to have something happen. So when they saw people come into the square dressed as cakes, now that was just right. So that's what I did for the 60th.

(music)

Anna Sale: (laughs) You describe a- a cake skirt, but the picture I saw, it really was a whole- almost looked like a full body contraption. You were a multilayered cake. (laughs) Sandra Cisneros: (laughs) Yes. It was made at my family that makes piñatas. Anna Sale: Oh, amazing. (laughs) Sandra Cisneros: Yeah.

Anna Sale: When I talked with Sandra, she had arrived back home from a whirlwind trip across the United States for her book tour, and she was just beginning to decompress.

Sandra Cisneros: I'm in my- my kimono- Anna Sale: Mm. Sandra Cisneros: -you see?

Anna Sale: We talked on Zoom. Her kimono was black… with blue-ish flowers.

Sandra Cisneros: I just got home Monday night, so I'm not quite recovered. I went to the hot springs and I went to the chiropractor and the masseuse and the acupuncturist. I'm just doing all this self care, cause it takes a long time for me to- to decompress from being with people.

(music fades out)

Anna Sale: And when you're sort of reentering your own space, do you have a sort of ritual or practice other than kind of going to the chiropractor? Do you do a certain set of things? Sandra Cisneros: Yes, I throw myself on my bed. Anna Sale: (laughs) Sandra Cisneros: And I just stay there like an odalisque, posing for my painter. I could stay there for days if I didn't have to get up and use the restroom, but I just stay there and I indulge and I have my meals there and my dogs play there and we just snuggle. And anything I want for the first 24 hours, I'm allowed to eat. Anna Sale: (laughs) Wow. How often in- in a year do you have these re-entries? How common is this? Sandra Cisneros: Oh, well, in the past it used to be every other month. Anna Sale: Uh-huh. Sandra Cisneros: Uh, but now, uh, well, I did go out in May. And I went out in August. It's hard now because I'm older and I have been traveling alone since I was 27. And I really need to travel with somebody. That's something I'm aware of. Because physically it's- you know, I'm like, um, the Circus Cisneros, hauling all these bags. Anna Sale: (laughs) Sandra Cisneros: I’m hauling- and that's why I had to go to the chiropractor and go to the acupuncturist. But, uh, now I'm seeing it this, uh, age, I- I would like somebody to be on the plane with me and to be in the airport and to help me put the bags up and take them down. And in Mexico, you have- diablitos are the little, you know, carts and the diableros are the people that run these little carts. So little devil is the name of the cart and the diableros, which would be the devilers, are the ones who run this cart-

(music)

Sandra Cisneros: -and they run up to you and say, “Little mother, do you need any help?” There's no one asking me when I come into the states, “Little mother, do you need any help?” Nobody! Nobody even sees you when you're past a certain age. So I kinda need to hire an author escort.

(music swells)

Anna Sale: So you said you've been traveling alone since you were 27, so that's 40 years. Sandra Cisneros: Yeah. Anna Sale: Um, how old were you when you first experienced solitude?

(music fades out)

Sandra Cisneros: I think I must have been 11, 12. Anna Sale: Mm-hmm. Sandra Cisneros: I think that's when you start becoming aware that you're, uh, a solitary human being when you're about 11 or 12. That's when I started writing. Anna Sale: Where would you go? Sandra Cisneros: Uh, I would go inside a book. I would climb a tree. It's kind of strange to think about, like the neighborhoods I grew up in- in real hardcore urban neighborhoods, but we always had weekends at the Grant Park or at the Garfield Park Conservatory or you know, maybe we would walk to Humboldt Park in our neighborhood. So there was always a communion with nature, and those moments were very intense for me. I felt a need, I had to translate this into language. Anna Sale: Hmm, that's beautiful. Like the feeling of feeling overcome by something beautiful or wonderous that you're seeing. Sandra Cisneros: Yeah. And I still feel, um, overjoyed when I experience something as beautiful as a grasshopper inside a rose. And how do you get there? What a good house that is! Why didn't I think of that? (laughs) Anna Sale: Oh, and why was just like saying to your family, “Look at that sunset!” Why didn't that scratch the same itch? Sandra Cisneros: Well, nobody listened. Anna Sale: Oh. Sandra Cisneros: Everybody talks in my house, but very little listening. Anna Sale: Uh-huh. Was that- were there other people like that in your family who liked quiet? Sandra Cisneros: No, everybody liked a lot of noise. Everybody- even my father who understood me completely, you know, he would turn on his television and watch, uh, Spanish language television. And, um, you know- my mom would listen to, uh, radio and my brothers would have televisions going. Maybe they would be playing instruments because they were musicians too, and they had like a little garage band. I mean, I was very well loved. Uh, and one could say I had a very good childhood, but I- I felt things too much and too deeply. So sometimes I- I didn't feel like I could share things with my- my- certainly not with my brothers and never with my mother. Anna Sale: Why not with your mother? Sandra Cisneros: My mother was like a time bomb, you know, if you went near her, she was very upset being a mother, you know. She obviously didn't wanna be there and didn't wanna be cooking or you- she was only happy when she was, uh, at museums or listening to music or singing an aria. You know, she was a very frustrated woman, uh, who found the wrong life, and she would've liked my life. Anna Sale: Hmm. And so you- to share something that was beautiful with her was not something that she had time for, even though that's, in her own way- Sandra Cisneros: Well, not even time. It- it wasn't like, you know, um- my mother was like a, a different sensibility. She wasn't that sensitive about the things I was, and didn't understand why I was sensitive about things, you know. She just thought I was, um, cry baby- Anna Sale: Uh-huh. Sandra Cisneros: -I was not strong like her. Anna Sale: Uh-huh, uh-huh. And your six brothers, you didn't find- Sandra Cisneros: Oh. I don't even think they know who I am. Maybe one, one brother does, perhaps.

Anna Sale: Sandra left home for graduate school in Iowa, and when she came back to Chicago her parents expected her to marry and to become a mother. Sandra envisioned a different life for herself.

Sandra Cisneros: You know, it was kind of like being a- a prisoner, escaping, you know, you had to have a plan. So initially I lived in another basement apartment in a building that my father owned and rented the first floor. And on the second floor, uh, my oldest brother who was married, lived there. So that was a compromise. And I lived there for about, uh, a year, maybe less, I don't remember, but long enough so that my father would come to terms that his only daughter was moving out. And he felt like, well, at least my son can keep an eye on her. Um, but that got too- that got old after my brother started spying on me and creating scenarios that didn't exist and imagining things that hadn't happened. And I- I just felt I had to leave. Anna Sale: Mm-hmm. Um, I just wanna make sure, when you say your brother was making up stories of things that weren't happening, was he being overly protective or was he- what was happening? Sandra Cisneros: I would have guests sometimes that would sleep on the couch, and my brother would imagine that they were my paramours.

(music)

Anna Sale: I see. Um, and he would tell people you were having paramours, which would become a problem. Sandra Cisneros: He would tell my father. Anna Sale: Yes. That didn't go over well? Sandra Cisneros: He was a squealer. Anna Sale: (laughs)

(music swells)

Anna Sale: You know, you started your twenties in the mid-seventies. Um, when you think about your life and the choices available to you, for you, how important was birth control?

(music fades out)

Sandra Cisneros: Oh, super important. Uh, because I feel as if, um, for women- for my culture, you know, that's not something that's even discussed. My mother didn't use birth control, that's why she had seven kids – eight, if you count my sister who died. So I had, uh, to find information on my own. You know, I would look at, uh, how white women lived and I thought, you know, “Wow. You know that- that's, um, cool. But it's- it's not gonna work in my life. I have to find some sort of different model.” I really couldn't find anything at that point in my life in common with the women's movement because it didn't speak to women of color and women of my class. Anna Sale: So who- who do you recall kind of like learning about the pill from, or even knowing where to go? Sandra Cisneros: Oh, I didn't want the pill. Anna Sale: Oh, what was your birth control of choice? Sandra Cisneros: Uh, it was a diaphragm. I- I did a lot of investigation through books like Our Bodies, Ourselves, and, uh, from the Emma Goldman Clinic in Iowa City. You know, I had sexual relations when I was an undergraduate, but I didn't have birth control till I was in graduate school. Is that crazy? Anna Sale: Wow. Sandra Cisneros: You know, to me that's like Russian roulette. But, uh, you know, this is the thing that we don't talk about. Uh, so I got information where I could, but it was about my own reluctance to go into a clinic, uh, since I had never- I’d never even examined myself with a mirror. There was a sense of shame and I had to overcome that, you know, for a long time. But, uh, you know, I- I wanna talk about it with women because I think it's so important that we not be ashamed, that we don't get information from our boyfriend, cause that's where I was getting my information from. It was not reliable information. So I learned a lot, and, uh, I just felt like the pill seemed like it hadn't- they hadn't done enough experimentation on it to see what the side effects were- Anna Sale: Mm-hmm. Sandra Cisneros: -and that women were being used as Guinea pigs. So I just felt, “Hmm, I don't know. I'm- I'm not a hundred percent on board with that.” Anna Sale: And when you think about that time of your life, when you were beginning to explore your body, begin to have sex, um, when do you think you really sort of started to experience pleasure with other people? Sandra Cisneros: Well, I think I experienced pleasure before I experienced penetration. You know, because when you're with someone who wants to have sex with you, usually men are not like tantric masters. Anna Sale: (laughs) Sandra Cisneros: They just do what they have to do and, you know, leave you behind. So I felt like I had more sexual pleasure when I was a virgin, to tell you the truth. Anna Sale: Oh. Cause it was slower. Uh-huh, uh-huh. Sandra Cisneros: (laughs) Yeah, you know, you had more foreplay, you know, you didn't do the deed and so, you know, you- it was just better. I felt like, um, through the years that most of the men I met didn't know what they were doing. Anna Sale: Mm-hmm. Sandra Cisneros: But you didn't know what you were doing either. So, there you go. Anna Sale: Yeah. And sometimes when you're lucky, you find that partner where it's okay to be- experiment. Sandra Cisneros: Well, I- I did not. I did not for a long time. So, um, I- I think that, um, I think I was very lucky to find someone later in my life, in my mid twenties, but not- not when I began my sexual career and when I- in my teens, no. And I think also too, at the end, there's just so much guilt.

(music)

Sandra Cisneros: So you don't, you aren't really, um, taught or you don't have the privacy, uh, if you grow up in a house like mine, you know, uh, to, there's no privacy when you're growing up in a working class house. So, you know, you can't- you can't explore yourself until you live alone. And that takes a long time for people who don't have a lot of money.

Anna Sale: In her writing, Sandra describes several of her lovers, including a recurring one she calls “the Chicago nemesis.”

“I had multiple love affairs because I wanted to protect my heart from the Chicago nemesis," Sandra wrote in her 2015 essay collection A House of My Own. She described: "The less he needed me, the more I wanted him. Independence inspires admiration, and admiration is an aphrodisiac.”

Sandra Cisneros: You meet people that are reflections of who you want to become, and you're attracted to them because they're who you want to be. But you don't realize that at the time. You know, you just think you're in love.

(music fades out)

Sandra Cisneros: And now in retrospect, I think, Oh, well this was a, a, a painful relationship, but it took me to places. It made me a voyager. It made me want to be international. It made me want to be an activist. But when I look back, I surpassed him, in many ways. In all ways, I suppose. Anna Sale: (laughs) Sandra Cisneros: But you know, now in retrospect, I realize I made him up. Anna Sale: And when you say maybe I made him up, you mean the set of- Sandra Cisneros: I mean, that he's nothing that- that I thought he was. He- he’s just an archetype and he stands for, uh, the Father Almighty and my father's approval. That- that's what I see now, and now that I'm 67, I think, “Wow, that's interesting.” Anna Sale: Um, I wanna understand- about how long was this sort of romance present in your life? Sandra Cisneros: Um. Since I was 25, I guess, and maybe till I was 55? Anna Sale: Oh, a long time. Sandra Cisneros: Maybe till now? Maybe till this morning? You know, I haven't done all of the th- you know, the th- therapy that one has to do to understand why we get into disastrous relationships. Because the way that I do that therapy is to write about it. You know, why do we, uh, pick the destroyers, you know, people who destroy us, that we want to be destroyed by? And, uh, you know, how do they continue to haunt us in our lives? Not people that are dead – people that are alive that haunt us. Why does that happen? Anna Sale: Does your Chicago nemesis know that's his nickname? Sandra Cisneros: No. Anna Sale: (laughs) Sandra Cisneros: No! But see, the funny thing is that when I write about people, uh, like my long poem in my new book, “You Better Not Put Me in a Poem,” uh, people that are not in it think they're in it. Anna Sale: (laughs) Sandra Cisneros: (laughs) I know. Anna Sale: Oh, that's the one who talks about the lover who put his hand on his hip during sex and acted like Mr. Big Stuff. (laughs) Sandra Cisneros: Oh my. I know. Oh. I picked some real doozies. Anna Sale: Well, I love, but the- you- you write about both the ones that are really hard to shake, and then there's other lovers you describe as pasatiempo, you know, just like- (laughs) Sandra Cisneros: Oh, pasatiempos, yes. Well, you know, I'm so glad I had so many, and I hope I have more because, you know, I- I think that we learn so much about ourselves when we're in relationships. Uh, you know, I- I see sex as being very spiritual. Anna Sale: Mm-hmm. Sandra Cisneros: I really do, I- you know, levitating. If sex isn’t levitating, what good is it? Right? You know? I mean, it is a kind of coming out of yourself and merging with another person when- when it's really sacred. You know, like at this age, I don't wanna waste time with chiquillos anymore, with little ones, you know, I'm talking about boys.

(music)

Sandra Cisneros: You know, I don't- I don't have time for people that aren't at my level anymore. I'd rather not have any more lovers than, uh, be with someone who is not at my level emotionally and spiritually and sexually, and, and I just, I just don't have time. I could write a poem. Instead, I could be writing a new book of poetry.

Anna Sale: Coming up… Sandra shares how her view of relationships – both romantic ones and friendships – has shifted as she’s aged.

Sandra Cisneros: I feel like men and women that come into my life for whatever reason, when they're not supposed to be in my life anymore, some horrible trauma disaster exploding cigar happens. And I understand, “Okay, we have to part. And I'm sorry.” But you know, sometimes we don't know why. And it- only in retrospect that you think, “Oh, I was supposed to learn this, and that person couldn't learn it with me.” And- and she was supposed to learn this and I couldn't learn it being alongside her. So our friendship had to diverge.

(music fades out)

Anna Sale: This is Death, Sex & Money from WNYC. I’m Anna Sale.

Sandra Cisneros has a poem in her new collection, called “Making Love After Celibacy.” It includes these lines, that I just love, “A female body ashamed of itself again, not a girl's modesty this time. A woman's apology for erosion and weather.”

Sandra Cisneros: Well, you know, that poem was written 10 years ago, and- and I haven't been with a partner for 10 years, but that doesn't mean I don't have sexual desires, I don't have a sexual life – I do. And I feel more passionate now than I ever did. You know, I just like myself. Maybe nobody else will like me, but I like me. And- and I hope when I'm, uh, 10 years or 20 years older, I'll, I'll keep liking myself. Because I see older women in Mexico who, you know, have faces that look like, uh, an old tree. And I like that face. And I hope I have that face. You know, and all the barky and weathered and the rings, beautiful! So I think the most important thing is that I like how I look, and if I'm gonna be with anybody, he better like how I look too. And if he doesn't, he shouldn't be with me. Anna Sale: Mm-hmm. When you- when you think about the romances you've had, could you sort of tell in the moment the ones that were gonna hook you, the ones that- that were gonna linger, or did some of them surprise you? Sandra Cisneros: They all surprised me. You know, when- when I was especially sexually active – I've been kind of in remission lately (laughs) – but, uh, when I was especially young, you know, everybody was a possibility of taking me to some new place. And, uh, I think for myself now it's like, you know, um, I- I can go to such more profound places, uh, in meditation or my own practice of learning about my own spirituality. And, uh, I just don't feel like- I don't feel like it's gonna happen with one person that's out there. Anna Sale: Mm-hmm. Sandra Cisneros: And I wasn't that way when I was young. It was more like, where is that other half? You know, where is he? If I could only find that other person. You know, if- if that person comes into my life, sure, that's great, but if it doesn't, I'm perfectly fine. And I feel a sense of joy and completeness that I didn't feel when I was younger. Anna Sale: Mm-hmm. Sandra Cisneros: And I have a lot of students that I mother. So I don't feel like, “Oh, if I'd only had a kid.” No. Uh, there were moments, I have to be very honest that I doubted “Did I make the right choice?” That has happened in my life, especially when I was involved with somebody, especially somebody younger, And I would think, “Oh, I can't give this man a child.” Usually when it dealt with my being in love with somebody and thinking, “Oh. If I was younger, or if I'd met this person when I was younger, would I still make this choice?” But, um, now?

(music)

Sandra Cisneros: I have as many books as my mother had children, like, maybe double. My mother had seven kids and I have like 14 books. Uh, I don't have the- the grandchildren and the kind of legacy that some of my friends have. Uh, but I also don't have the problems that they have. I have six brothers. That's enough. That's a lot of problems right there.

Anna Sale: Sandra has lived alone for most of her adulthood, though she’s shared her space at times, she’s written, “with a flock of dogs that follow me like Mary’s Little Lamb.” In the mid-1990s, after the breakthrough success of The House on Mango Street and other accolades including a MacArthur ‘Genius’ grant, Sandra bought a home in San Antonio, which became a gathering place of sorts for other writers, whose work she’s supported through two nonprofits she founded.

(music fades out)

Anna Sale: As you think about like what- what is important to you as far as how you spend your money and what your money goes towards, how did you- how did you build a philosophy for yourself of what to do once you had enough to share with others? Sandra Cisneros: Well, I throw a lot of it at my brothers and it doesn't seem to help them one bit and I give away a lot to other people in my life, like, uh scholarships and to help pay for private school for my employee's children, and help them buy a house and help them put money away for later. You know, I can't change all of society or Mexico, but I can make the difference for one family, and- and I'm doing that for the- the family that works for me. Anna Sale: And when you- when you give money to people who you are in relationship with, do you tend to sort of say “I'd like to do this for you. Tell me how much money you need”? Do you wait for them to ask you? What's your style? Sandra Cisneros: I give them a gift. My father taught me you never loan money to your family, you give it to them. Give away the most you can afford to never see again. And, you know, my employees- some of them, uh, like my assistant, has never seen the ocean. So there are things that you can do like say, “Okay, Ernesto, I need to hire you to help me travel to go to Colombia. Will you go with me?” He won't take a vacation, but he will help me to go to Colombia. So that's the only way I can get him to get on to go on a vacation, you know? Whereas his wife, you know, I can send her on a vacation with the daughter. She will do it. But Ernesto will not. So I have to hire him and give him a job in order to force him to see the world outside of- of not even Mexico, outside of the state- the state he lives in. So, you know, you can do things like that. That are, uh, gifts and that you feel happy about. Uh, you can raise the quality of the community you live in. Sometimes we need to do that, we need to share. Anna Sale: Um, you've mentioned your brothers a few times. I wonder, like, would you describe- do you feel close to your brothers, now? Sandra Cisneros: Not anymore. I- I've- since my mother died, they don't connect with me anymore. I thought we were closer. My mother was the hub. She would communicate to all of us. So once she died, which has been over, um, 10 years, uh, I feel like my communication with them has disintegrated. So I don't feel like we're as close as I would like us to be. I still love them, but I feel sad.

Anna Sale: Sandra has not lived near her brothers since she left Chicago. She made a home for herself in San Antonio. Her mother visited her there just before she died, and Sandra thought she would spend the rest of her life there. But after more than 20 years, she decided to leave.

Sandra Cisneros: I had, um, a spiritual voice wake me and the voice said, “You are not your house.” That makes no sense to anyone but me because I was so involved in investing in the future of my house being an arts center after my death and in keeping my foundations alive, and I understood that message to mean that I could walk away from everything, and I did. That was the wake up call, and I would not have done it if I had thought of it. Anna Sale: Hmm. Sandra Cisneros: It came from, I don't know who. Uh, but it didn't come from me. Anna Sale: About how many times in your life have you gotten that kind of message? Sandra Cisneros: I've had lots of paranormal things happen to me since I was a child. Um, I've had, um, mental messages like that when I was writing Caramelo, uh, once during meditation when I was in despair about writing the novel. Cause it took me nine years. And then one year post production – 10 years, if you count that. So I went to bed about the seventh year and I was in despair and I said, “How much longer?” And then I went to sleep and right when I woke up in that border between waking and sleeping. Uh, I mentally, uh, received a message that said, “Don't worry, you're almost there.” And I didn't know what it was talking about. I had this like, “What? What's almost?” And then I remembered what I had gone to sleep with and I said, “Oh.” Anna Sale: That message- “Don't worry, you're almost there.” It's not, it wasn't giving you an answer for how much longer, but it was telling you you didn't have to grit your teeth and force it. It was like you're- you're on a path, you can relax. Sandra Cisneros: It was such a relief. It made me, uh, calm. And, uh, you know, I'm just very lucky that I have a big radar disc. That's what I call it. I just have a big radar disc and it picks up, uh, incredible things visually and through olfactory senses too. Maybe if I'd grown up in Mexico, I would be a- a shamana or curandera or healer, but I'm not, I'm none of those things, and I'm all of those things when I write. Anna Sale: Do you think your radar disc is involved when you feel romantic attraction to someone? Sandra Cisneros: Yes, but it's always attracted to the wrong ones. (laughs) Anna Sale: (laughs) Sandra Cisneros: But maybe not, because, you know, I think of people being- as being exploding cigars or crowbars. Sometimes you meet a crowbar because that person needs to pull you out of a situation. But they're not gonna stay. They- they did their work. Or sometimes they're lanchitas- how do you say lanchita in- in English-

(music)

Sandra Cisneros: -like a little, uh, a little boat. You know, they help you to cross a river, but you don't take the boat on your back once you're on the other shore.

Anna Sale: That’s the phase of life Sandra’s in now – noticing the relationships that have come and gone and the ones that endure even after death. These are the relationships she tends to when she’s meditating.

(music fades out)

Sandra Cisneros: I have a very personal way of meditating, which I don't know if is valid, but I- it works for me. Uh, what I do is I learned this when I was writing my novel, my father died, and one of the things that was, uh, revelatory was that my father's love did not die. That I could continue to feel that he was sending me love and I could send him love. And I thought, “Wow, how come we don't talk about this?” So what I do is something I learned then. Uh, I connect with my father or my mother. And, I think of their face on the moon, and I- I think of them smiling and I inhale that smile like a moon beam. I take it in my heart and then I exhale a smile back, like a mobius. And then I inhale it again, I see them smiling. And I exhale that light back. And I keep doing this till I calm down. And I think of this light that they're sending me, which is, you know really pure love. And I wash it in my heart. Wash away things that were hard for me today. I can move it in my body, the places that hurt, and I keep exhaling and inhaling and then I invite my grandparents and their grandparents and parents and you know, everybody. And I just think of all these people I'm connected to and surrounding me and calming me with their breath and making me feel I'm never alone. And then I ask to do work that honors them, that'll make them proud. And I ask for my ego to get out of the way. Cause that's the only way I'm gonna do good work. Then I thank them for courage and humility. And I- sometimes I invite the Virgen de Guadalupe and I say, “I wanna be a door of light. Help me to speak and say something that someone out there needs to hear today. Could I please get a confirmation that I- I came through?” And let me be of service to do something kind and compassionate to make up for all the disastrous things we're doing. And I close. And that's my meditation. Anna Sale: Thank you for sharing that. Sandra Cisneros: Yeah, anybody can do it. Some people don’t- it doesn't work for them, but it works for me.

(Death, Sex & Money theme music)

That is Sandra Cisneros. Her new collection of poems, Woman Without Shame, is mostly what it sounds like… audaciously Sandra… full of things you wish you knew when you were younger, but are also glad you’re reading only now. You’ll find a link to it in our show notes.

Death, Sex & Money is a listener-supported production of WNYC Studios in New York. This episode was produced by Lilly Clark. The rest of our team is Liliana Maria Percy Ruiz, Zoe Azulay, Afi Yellow-Duke, Lindsay Foster Thomas, and Andrew Dunn.

The Reverend John Delore and Steve Lewis wrote our theme music.

I’m on Instagram @annasalepics, that’s P-I-C-S. The show is @deathsexmoney on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Thank you to Felicia Yue in Mukilteo, Oregon for being a member of Death, Sex & Money and supporting us with a monthly donation. Join Felicia and support what we do here by going to deathsexmoney.org/donate.

Sandra Cisneros: I’m a RuPaul’s Drag race addict, and I even ran into one of the RuPaul drag queens when I arrived at LAX. I thought that was very auspicious. Anna Sale: Who was it? Sandra Cisneros: It was the Reverend Silky Nutmeg Ganache. She was dressed as- as herself, not as her alter ego. And she- she let me take some selfies. Anna Sale: Mm. Did she know your work? Sandra Cisneros: No. Why? Should she? Anna Sale: Well, she should. (laughs) Sandra Cisneros: Well, somebody needs to tell her that, not me. Anna Sale: Thank you for giving us some of your time during your week back home. It's been a real pleasure. Um. Sandra Cisneros: Thank you. This was so much fun. And if it can get me on RuPaul's Drag Race as a judge, I would forever be grateful. Anna Sale: Oh, alright. Challenge accepted. We'll see what we can do. (laughs)

Anna Sale: I’m Anna Sale and this is Death, Sex & Money from WNYC.

(end of Death, Sex & Money theme music)

Copyright © 2022 New York Public Radio. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use at www.wnyc.org for further information.