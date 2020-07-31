Transcript

Hi everyone. Today is July 31st, which means that for many people, rent is due tomorrow. And we want to check in on how stable you’re feeling in your housing.

Because according to a recent survey, nearly a third of Americans were late on their housing payments in July...or missed them altogether. The total amount of back rent owed in the U.S. is more than 21.5 billion dollars. And, for some, it’s just going to get tougher.

The federal eviction moratorium expired last week... And as of this morning, there’s no deal in Washington to extend it. There’s also no deal so far to re-up the additional $600 a week for unemployed people that expires today. All of this has led the COVID-19 Eviction Defense Project to estimate that as many as 23 million renting families are at risk of losing their housing by the end of September. That’s 20% of all renters in the U.S.

So if you’re worrying about how and if you're going to be able to stay in your place, we want to hear from you. If you’re managing to make rent, but it’s tight, what tradeoffs are you making to be able to pay? And if you think you might need to leave your place because of money where do you think you might go?

Whether you’ve got rent or a mortgage payment--if you’re stressed right now, you are not the only one. Tell us what’s going on for you by the end of the weekend. Record a voice memo and send it to us by Sunday night, to deathsexmoney@wnyc.org.