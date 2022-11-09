Between Friends: Stories About Race and Friendship

Transcript

Anna Sale: Hey, it’s Anna. We’re rerunning an episode today about race and friendship. This episode first came out in January 2020, before the murder of George Floyd and the racial justice protests that followed.

For many of you, that summer changed things, including your closest friendships. That’s also the case for many of the people in this episode, so be sure to listen next week when we’ll have some updates from them.

Listener: Often throughout our friendship I’ve had the experience of, this sense that you’re on really solid footing in the relationship, there’s a lot of trust and love there, which there is. But then, you know, your white friend can just make one comment and it feels like a trap door has opened up from underneath me. And, you know, I’m thrust back into the realities of living in a racist America.

Ajay: Friendship is our only social relationship that is purely voluntary.

Ajay: It is only by mutual agreement.

Ajay: And someone can just walk away at any time.

Anna Sale: Chrishana White was one of the people who wrote in when I asked for your stories about when race became a flashpoint in a friendship.

Chrishana White: Sarah and I, we’ve been talking about our friendship in terms of race. And I think it really started after I had my bachelorette, and I didn’t invite her.

Anna Sale: Chrishana’s Black, and everyone she did invite to her bachelorette party is also Black. She wasn’t sure if Sarah, her close friend and coworker, would fit in.

Chrishana White: She's the only white woman. She's a little older than us. I don't want people to have to filter, like feel like they have to filter themselves because she's here. Um, and I was like, ah, it just may be easier to not invite her. Anna Sale: Do you remember feeling like you needed to explain why she wasn't invited? Chrishana White: I did. Anna Sale: And what did you say?

Chrishana White: I think it was like, okay, well we should have a conversation about this. Like she made a joke and she said that I segregate my friends. Um, and I - I think for me, I think I became a little defensive and I said, well I haven't met any of your white friends either. And so, I’ve been thinking about it for a long time, months now. Listener: Race has always played a part in my friendships. James: I’m Black. He’s white. Listener: My friend didn’t seem to understand the privilege he had. Listener: I thought I was on steady ground with this friend and I was not. April: When you bring up the word white or Black, there is this visual flinch. Listener: It comes up once, and then it’s just avoided.

Anna Sale: When we asked you to send in your stories about race and friendship, we heard that race can be really hard to talk about directly, particularly in friendships that cross racial lines. And many of you reflected on how that’s affected the makeup of your friend groups.

Listener: I have very few friends that are outside of my, Blackness I should say. Listener: I have a lot of friends who are Hispanic. Julianne: I was really struck in the picture of how white we all are. Or the fact that all my friends are white. Listener: I mean, I don’t want to not be friends. But it seems like our futures are going to pull us apart. Listener: I would love to change that, I just don’t know how.

Anna Sale: You told us different things, depending on your race. We heard some stories about race complicating friendships between people of color, but overwhelmingly, people of color shared stories about feeling hurt by white friends.

Listener: There’s not one other person of color at the wedding. I mean, there’s not even a pepper shaker on the table. I’m like, what? Listener: It’s interesting to be occasionally sucker punched in ways like that. James: I just couldn't believe that this kid, who I grew up with, who I felt super close with, really revealed himself.

Anna Sale: And white people told us about feeling ill-equipped to talk about race. We heard about a lot avoidance, and regret.

Listener: In the moment, I completely marginalized her Listener: And I did not have the courage to apologize to her Listener: As a white person, I’m just so afraid of offending. Listener: Oh, this is uncomfortable. Lindsay: I got incredibly defensive, felt like he was calling me a racist and got really upset about it. Listener: And frankly I’ve been thinking about it for the past almost 40 years.

Anna Sale: A lot of people asked to change their names when they shared these stories. We’ll note when we’re using pseudonyms.

And we’re exploring all kinds of friendships. Because friendship is a spectrum. There are your closest, most intimate friends. There are people you’ll grab a drink with occasionally. And then there are the people you meet at work, and get friendly with.

Antoinette: So we're not super close, but I would say associated in the working space.

Anna Sale: Antoinette is a Black woman in her 30s. She wrote in to us about an interaction she had with a white woman from work, who falls somewhere on that spectrum between colleague and friend.

Antoinette: I've come to like a couple of her private events. Maybe it's a birthday party or been invited to like her son's birthday party or things like that that would fall outside of work. Anna Sale: Kid's birthday, that’s pretty intimate! Antoinette: Meh. Anna Sale: (laughs)

Anna Sale: This colleague texted Antoinette on a Sunday that she’d need to cancel their in-person meeting for the next day, and suggested they make it a phone call instead. While Antoinette was texting back, she was also dealing with a leaky ceiling at her house and taking care of her daughter.

Antoinette: So I really didn't think about the response I gave her, that was just like, "Let’s just cancel. Thanks for letting me know." And so while I'm trying to handle like the leaky ceiling situation, my phone starts ringing and I miss the first, I think a couple of phone calls and on the last one I pick up and I'm like, "Hey, what's going on?" And she wants to talk about the fact that she didn't like the tone that I sent the text message in telling her that we should cancel the meeting. Anna Sale: What precisely did she say when you picked up the phone? Antoinette: Um, she was like, "Hey, I just want to touch base because—are we okay?" That's what she said, "Are we okay?" And I was like, yeah, we're, we're fine. And she's like, well, I got your text message back and it said that you just don't want to meet at all. And then she expressed how kind of my short response made her feel. Um, I said, hey, my ceiling’s leaking, I have maintenance people coming in and out. I'm trying to wrangle that situation. And it kind of, it, it didn't feel like she heard me. Ultimately I wound up apologizing for my short response to her. Anna Sale: And I'm curious, why when we asked about stories about race and friendship, did you think of this interaction? Antoinette: I thought about this interaction because I think, she's in, she's a woman, a white woman who's very aware of the issues happening in society around people of color and inter-race relations. And these are conversations we have a lot. But I think, for me, it's kinda like when the rubber hits the road sometimes in these situations, um, the hierarchy of feelings come out. Anna Sale: Tell me more about the hierarchy of feelings. That's a really useful concept, I think. Antoinette: Yeah. I think, I mean, I hate to say it, but I think it's, it, it's true that there is a hierarchy of who gets to feel what and when. And I - I don't think that my, my feelings are valued or acknowledged in the same level in which a white woman's feelings are acknowledged or valued. And because of that, it kind of makes the friendship kind of superficial in a way. You asked if we were close friends and I don't think we are, and the reason why I don't think that we are is because I can't say to her, "Hey, when you called me and my ceiling was leaking and the maintenance people are coming in and out and I was wrangling my child and trying to clean up the floor, that really sucked for me." I can't say that. Anna Sale: What do you think would happen if you did say, you know what, I know we had this conversation sometime ago, but like, I just want to let you know, I've thought about this. This is how it made me feel and I need you to know that. What do you think would happen? Antoinette: It's funny you say that. I reached out to her yesterday over email because I've been kind of distant since the situation happened. Um, and I asked her to talk about it. Anna Sale: Have you heard back? Antoinette: Yeah. We're actually supposed to meet next week to talk about the situation and what happened. I want to tell her how I felt in that moment, and I want to tell her how I felt obligated to apologize and make it smoother. Anna Sale: Do you think you'll talk about race, how you interpreted it in part as, as having a particular dynamic because she's a white woman and you're a Black woman? Antoinette: I'm not, I don't plan on leading with that, but I hope that we can get to that point in the conversation. I feel like I'm going to have to play it by ear, kind of? Like, I don't want to push it all the way there. Um, and that seems even weird to say as I'm saying it. Like I don't want to push it all the way there. Like I'm still, I'm still being very measured because I don't want her perception is me to be bad. And it bothers me when I'm talking about it because I'm leading with someone else's feelings and emotions before my own. And that's hard.

Anna Sale: Of course, racial dynamics are also present in friendships when you’re the same race. And some of you told us getting close to someone who shares your racial background has been revelatory.

Matt: My name is Matt. I’m 33 years old. And I’m an adopted South Korean American.

Anna Sale: Matt sent in this voice memo from North Carolina. He grew up in upstate New York, surrounded by mostly white people, including his parents. He says he didn’t feel any connection to his Korean heritage at all.

Matt: I’ve often felt like an impostor. Sometimes it kind of feels like describing my Halloween costume to someone. Because, for example, a person dressed as a character from Game of Thrones isn’t actually that character, obviously. They just look like one. And that’s how I feel about being ethnically Korean.

Anna Sale: But when Matt started a new job at a newspaper, he quickly became friends with a colleague who we’re calling Jay, who’s also Korean American. They bonded over being the only two Asian American people at their workplace… and occasionally being mistaken for each other. But their experiences growing up were totally different.

Matt: You know, his mom's Korean. Um, so he grew up with a lot of cultural references that I can't relate to. And you know, like I said in my message, like sometimes I just kinda feel like a fraud because I, people, I think expect me to have some kind of connection to being Asian or Korean. Um, but I have none of that. Anna Sale: So when you're talking to Jay about what his experience has been as a Korean American, what does it feel like? Matt: Well, I guess, um, in part I - I'm almost envious, you know? Because I - I want to be a more complex person who has ties to a different culture, you know. I guess I wish I could be a little bit more of what Jay is as - who he is, his place in America as a, you know, Korean American. Anna Sale: Does it feel like your friendship with Jay is, is important with, with what you're thinking about and your identity right now? Matt: Yeah, I mean, he seems so comfortable, um, in his skin. Um, I remember in middle school we had a teacher pass out some kind of, um, little survey or something asking us, one of the questions was like, what would you change about yourself? And I remember writing down, I, I wish I was white. Um, and so I just feel like from a young age, I've always struggled with, feeling different and being different. And, you know, I never really, for a long time I didn't, I never felt attractive, you know? And so I, I guess part of me envies, um, Jay when he, you know - seeing that he is able to, um, relate to, um, Korean culture, um, Korean pop culture, Korean language. Um, it's almost like hearing about, um, uh, a little bit about the person that I could have been had I not been adopted, you know? Um, and it gives me different ways to think about myself as an Asian person.

(music)

Anna Sale: One thing we know from the limited research that’s been done about race and friendship here in the United States, is that Asian, Hispanic and multiracial people are more likely to have friendships with people who are not the same race as them. Black and white people’s friend groups tend to be a lot more homogenous. Particularly white people’s. One study found that 91 percent of white people’s social networks are made up of other white people.

Julianne: Like, I don’t choose my friends because they’re white, but my friends happen to be white. Danny: It’s easy to accidentally racially segregate. Listener: I really didn’t know how to talk about race. It just wasn’t part of my family culture or my regional culture.

Kathleen: When I think about the way that race was talked about in my upbringing in school. It was always felt like something in the past.

Anna Sale: This is a listener we’re calling Kathleen. She’s white, grew up in the Midwest and when we talked she was in her mid-20s.

Kathleen: It felt very much like part, the Civil Rights era happened in the '60s, and we learned about that and wasn't that, you know, awful that people were so racist then. But it’s different now. (laughs)

Anna Sale: Kathleen wrote in to us about a friendship that she had starting in middle school... with another white girl. They were close… but race never came up between them. Until the night that Barack Obama was elected president, when they were 15.

Kathleen: I was at home, I was staying up late by myself watching all of the results pour in, and I felt just overwhelmed with excitement at the historic, uh, event. And then I get a text from her and I expected her to be reacting like I was. But she told me that she was scared and she was upset and she was, she was afraid that Obama's presidency would be bad for white people. Which just totally took me off guard. Anna Sale: Did you text back? Kathleen: Not immediately. I kind of like paused for a little bit and um, I responded to her and just told her to never talk about anything like that to me again. Anna Sale: So you, you were wanting to signal, this is not okay with me by also saying, let's not talk about this anymore. Kathleen: Yes, absolutely. It was - I didn't agree with her and I wanted her to know that, but I also didn't have the balls to confront her about that or to challenge her on that. I just kind of shut it down and I just didn't really want to dive into it or unpack it. I just wanted it to not happen at the time.

Anna Sale: Kathleen says after that, she and her friend drifted apart. But they followed each other on social media, and several years ago, Kathleen saw a Facebook post from her pop up in her timeline.

Kathleen: It was around the beginning of Black Lives Matter. And she posted an article about the protestors and she used specifically sad, someone needs to put these animals in a cage. Anna Sale: Wow. Kathleen: And that, yeah. It was just, it was so ugly and so blatant, and it was kind of like, like I already knew that she had his feelings from the previous incident, but to see such naked language like that. It was just, it was just, I don't know. And once again, I kind of took the cowardly way out and just unfriended her from social media. And that was the end of it for me. Anna Sale: Why did you say, you said you took the cowardly way out. What would have been the non-cowardly way to go forward? Kathleen: Yeah. Well now, um, now I wish I would have confronted her about it. I don't know if I could have changed her mind, but at least let her know that what I thought was so wrong about what she was saying instead of just quietly clicking unfriend. Anna Sale: So among your, your white friends now, is race something you talk about. Kathleen: Yes. I feel like, uh, this was just an observation I've had recently, but I find that among my white friends and family, we discuss race much more than I ever do with my friends who are people of color. I specifically notice that with a lot of my female friends, who are very aware of their whiteness and are always very conscious of not taking up too much space, if that makes sense. Anna Sale: Not take up too much space. There's the ways in which that sounds like you're making room for other people to step forward and take up space. There's also a way in which that sounds like shrinking. Do you know what I mean? Kathleen: Yeah. I, I've thought about this. In some of my friends’ lives, I think that they have become, uh, afraid of being perceived as ignorant or as racist or as, um, privileged. And so there - they've kind of shrunk themselves in like a reaction to that. Like they just don't know how to, to do both, if that makes sense. Anna Sale: Mmhm. I'm thinking about like what, what you're saying about, um, the idea of being afraid you're going to say the wrong thing. And then thinking about in 2008 when your response was like, this is not a good conversation. I don't want to have this conversation. It's a similar kind of, um, uh, instinct to just try to contain whatever could be explosive. Kathleen: Yes. Yes. It is trying to not be as un-, we don't want to be uncomfortable. There's probably no comfortable, there is no comfortable way to talk about something that has been some messy and also it's like, it's kind of funny to think of like, "Oh, I'm so afraid of someone thinking I'm ignorant." Like that's the worst thing that could happen when I'm in a conversation about race. It just, I don't know. It's embarrassing, I guess. I wish I was better than that.

Anna Sale: Coming up…more stories about when race has become a flashpoint in your friendships. And how those moments of tension... sometimes made race a lot easier to talk about with your friends.

Ajay: I wouldn't say that we're laughing about it, like we're not sort of constantly laughing about like, "Oh, isn't it funny how like racism is the most charged and unacknowledged element of American life? Ha ha ha!" Anna Sale: (laughs) Ajay: But, uh I think we would say like, "Oh yeah, well that's because you know, you're white and I'm not." And he's like, "Yeah, that is true. That is probably why that's happening."

Anna Sale: When we reached out to the listeners featured in this episode to hear how they’re doing, their responses reinforced just how much had shifted since we first ran this episode in January 2020.

Antoinette: It's wild to me because I feel like that conversation was like at the precipice of what we would then see unfold. James: I’m a lot less willing to sort of spend time with people who, like, I don't wanna be around Sarah Lorr: Even like three years ago, I would've been like, Oh, I hope one of those messages wasn't weird or didn't say the wrong thing. And now I'm like, well, I'm sure there was something weird in there, but she'll get back to me. (laughs)

Anna Sale: You’ll hear these updates from listeners in next week’s episode.

A listener named Mary Jane Hadley Evers sent in a voice memo from Indianapolis. She’s a Black woman in her 50s… and she grew up in a small town about 20 miles away. As a little girl, she had two best friends on her street, Diane and Jane.

Mary Jane: So it was a hot summer day one time and I remember we’d been playing for hours, and Jane’s dad had been working on his Car and he finally finished waxing it. And he said to Jane, "well, it’s time to go!"

Mary Jane: So I’m looking at my friend Diane, well I guess we better go. They’re getting ready to go somewhere. And she kind of stayed back and looked a little bit nervous at Jane. And Jane said, "Well, Diane was gonna go with us". And so she kind of nervously looked at me and said, "In Mooresville, they don’t let Black people into their swimming pools". And so I mean, I didn’t get it. I was nervous, I was confused. I just kind of got quiet, watched them load up into the convertible, and take off to go to the swimming pool. When I got home, I never told my parents about anything that happened that day. I don’t know if I was too embarrassed or if I was just trying to spare their feelings.

Anna Sale: For some of you, flashpoints around race and friendships were some of your earliest encounters with racism and those long-ago memories from childhood have not faded. Like for Ashley, a listener from Chicago, who was 27 when we talked.

Ashley: So, um, I spent the majority of my life around races other than mine. So it was just something that was really normal and natural to me. It was something I never really thought of it until it was kind of slapped in my face where I'm like, "Wow", you know?

Anna Sale: The first time that happened, Ashley was 9 years old. Ashley's Black, and her closest friend was a Mexican-American girl. They were bused to school together every day and then, out of the blue, Ashley says her friend just stopped talking to her.

Ashley: I try to sit next to her on the bus and. She won't look at me, she won't talk to me. And I'm like, "What did I do?" Kind of racking my brain like, "What did I do to make her so mad where she won't even look at me? And finally I was talking to one of our mutual friends, and she was like, "Yeah, you didn't do anything wrong. But the reason she can't talk to you anymore is because you're Black and her family doesn't. Her parents don't want her hanging out with Black kids. So that was when I was like, "Okay, well, I guess I have my answer". I've--You know, a bit of shock and 'Who am I going to eat lunch with now?' Anna Sale: There's something about the suddenness with which it happened. Um, like it, like, do you think it, it affected your ability to sort of like, trust? Ashley: Yeah, I mean, I, we, you know, went from doing all these things together and I thought we're best friends and the fact that she could drop me so – I mean, in my mind, it felt so easily – just really stung. But, um, yeah, it hurt a lot that someone I thought was my best friend one day. Suddenly just wasn't the next.

Anna Sale: A listener we're calling James grew up in New Jersey. He also was one of the only Black kids who grew up in his town. But for him, race came up in his friendships in a different way.

James: There was a lot of like, people basically saying in a coded way like, "Hey, you're the exception. Like you're not like other, uh, Black people cause you're, you know, like you're doing well in school and like you have a future. And like, you know, you're different. Anna Sale: Did it register at all like a compliment? Was there part of you that was like, "Oh, they don't see me as different?" James: Yeah, definite-definitely. There was definitely some of that because, you know, I know that things they were referencing. I knew the stereotypes that they were referencing. But my thinking was always like, you know, 'You obviously don't know that many Black people'. But, you know (laughs), at that age I wasn't like, you know, you're just trying to do your best to, sort of, fit in and I'm really bad at conflict as it is. So, I would just try to--my thing would be like, 'Let's just try to find out of this. See if I can make people laugh or sort of, moving past it.

Anna Sale: James’s closest friend was a white guy we’re calling Mike. And after college, they decided to be roommates in New York City together. It was 2014, not long after the man that shot and killed Trayvon Martin was acquitted of the murder. And like a lot of people we heard from, James said what was happening in the news was changing the way he understood racial dynamics in his friendships.

James: That really hit me hard and it made me sort of reevaluate a lot of things that I took for granted. Anna Sale: Hm. James: Um, and I think part of that was also me just paying more attention to not only the people I was surrounding myself with. And, and just the way I allow people to treat me. Anna Sale: How did that come up in your friendship with Mike? James: Well, he would always, you know, say certain things. That were, you know, probably pretty thinly veiled racism. But I guess, I think the like, the big breaking point was, you know, the election time when, you know, we're sitting in our apartment and we started watching one of the Republican debates. They started talking about the Middle East and then Mike said, basically we need to just, you know, like treat the Middle East like cancer and just like drop an atomic bomb on it. And that was, that was like, I had never been just more angry, just like in my life than I was in that moment. Um, and that led to like a screaming, um, argument. T o the point where I actually left my apartment that night. That was sort of the breaking point for me when I realized like, this is not someone who you can continue making excuses for. I was just sort of done.

Anna Sale: James moved out of their apartment not long after that. And he says today, his friend group includes a lot more people of color… and fewer white people.

James: Yeah, my friend group now, somebody would say the stuff that Mike would say, like, I'm not the only person who did, who has to say something. I think the biggest thing is that I've just tried to surround myself with people who I feel like value me and like don't require me to sort of prove my worth to them.

Ankanaa: Hey Anna, my name is Ankanaa. I'm a 22-year-old listener from Toronto, Ontario. I am an Indian woman born and raised in Canada and it definitely when these microaggressions happen in friendships with White folks it causes almost like a tectonic shift. That your two plates that were once perfectly fit--I feel that's what friendships are. That you're just these almost two tectonic plates that are perfectly aligned. Everything is level, everything is just unified and then that one things happens that just becomes this force that just creates this huge crevice and there's just this split. And for me, I--even though that split when it happens is so painful is also a huge gift to me. And the reason why is because it shows me who true allies are and who aren't.

Anna Sale: For a listener we’re calling Ajay a tectonic shift in a friendship that happened when he was in his early 20's. His longtime friend, who we’re calling Sam, is white. Ajay is Indian American. And they were talking about Ajay's older brother, who has a developmental disability.

Ajay: Somehow it came up to that when I had been pretty young, uh, maybe five or six, my parents had started to tell me and to remind me that when they had. When they passed away, when they were dead, my brother's care would be partially fall on me as responsibility. and I mentioned this to Sam. And he was really startled. And maybe even a bit angry? Angry on my behalf. Because he said that that was, uh, an expectation that was not fair to levy upon such a young child. That maybe that was the situation, but to start telling a sibling that at such a young age was too much. Anna Sale: He was like being protective of, of small Ajay. Ajay: Yes. Yes, I think, and it was, it was a really sharp moment. Because it made me really realize, 'Oh, we are quite different, we have very different backgrounds'. And you know, to some degree, you know, he’ll never understand this. Anna Sale: And, and how did you read his race being a part of his interpretation? Like how did being a white guy, um, inform his reaction, do you think? Ajay: I think it was because the idea of, um, family expectations and that really being a major part of my upbringing and something that was just on the table from a young age in many different ways. But certainly in this very stark one about my brother's care. That other families didn't necessarily have that, you know, maybe other parents didn't tell their kids, "We're in this together because we are immigrants and to some degree we have to rely upon the family unit. Anna Sale: Hm Ajay: And this conversation was conversation was one of the moments when I realized that other families don't have that kind of dynamic. Anna Sale: Did you try, did you try to say like, no, no, no, I'm not sure you get it? Did you try to explain it to him? Ajay: Yeah. I would've said, you know, this is just the way it is and can’t you sort of see you why they might've had to do it. And sort of try to defend my parents from the sort of implicit criticism, and also try to sort of say, "We don't need to feel bad about the situation". Anna Sale: Did you feel less close after that first conversation with Sam about your family? Ajay: I think I felt - I think that it did distance us a bit because I thought, well, maybe we, maybe this isn't something that we'll ever really be able to understand about each other and maybe that means we're not really that similar and really can't be friends. That was the way I thought about it when I was in my twenties. Anna Sale: Why did you stay friends? Ajay: That's a very good question. I think it was, um, a lot of work. But, speaking for me, I think it’s because he has seen me go through a lot of changes in my life and just grow into an adult, and there aren’t that many people in that category. And I think that as you know, people grow together as friends and you know, as family. And I think we both consider each other family at this point, having been friends for over 20 years, um, you sort of understand those differences and they don't seem distancing.

Anna Sale: It's okay to have that difference inside your friendship. Ajay: Yes. Anna Sale: Before you became close to Sarah at work, um, had you had many close white friends? Chrishana White: Nope. No (laughs)

Anna Sale: This is Chrishana again. The woman who decided to not invite her friend and colleague, Sarah, to her bachelorette weekend. It doesn’t mean they’re not close, though.

Chrishana White: I think it was last week, I was like Sarah, re, like we reached a a new milestone in our friendship. Like we were talking on the phone and like I was falling asleep on the phone with her. And then the next morning I was like, "Sarah, I think I was like falling asleep." And she was like, "I'm glad you said that because I was getting nervous that I said something wrong. And she's like, "because you were just so agreeable and normally you aren't". (laughs)

Chrishana White: And like I laughed so much because like I was definitely falling asleep. I don't know what she started talking about, but I was like, "Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah."

Anna Sale: Chrishana and Sarah first met back in 2014. They were both starting out as attorneys at a public defender’s office in Brooklyn and ended up eventually sharing an office.

Chrishana White: And I think when you share an office with someone, you get to know every part of them. Like you hear conversations, you, you know, you get to meet their family. Like she's, I've met her partner, she's met my partner. She's come over to my house.

Anna Sale: Chrishana says Sarah is one of her best friends. So when she decided not to include Sarah in the group of friends invited to her bachelorette party, she tried to make it up to her in another way.

Chrishana White: My birthday was a couple of weeks before then. And I said, okay, so since those people are planning, my bachelorette, paying all this money for my bachelorette, for my birthday I'm not going to ask them to celebrate with me, but I'm going to celebrate with Sarah and my other friend Betsy, who also happens to be white. Anna Sale: Is Betsy also a work friend? Chrishana White: Yes. From a former job. Yes. Anna Sale: Okay. So just to recap, you had a white, white friends for your birthday, Black friends for your bachelorette? Chrishana White: Yes. (laughs) Anna Sale: Why did it feel like it was about race and not, these are my work friends that I'm going to be with for my birthday and my party friends I'm going to be with for my bachelorette? What, what felt about, what about felt like a racial dimension to you? Chrishana White: Well, I think it was because Sarah had said like, she's like, oh, so you're segregating your friends. And so I think once like she planted that seed in my mind, I was like, ah, I can see how you say that or how it looks like that. Um Anna Sale: And did that feel bad when she said that? Chrishana White: Not bad, but I was like, 'oh, this, you know, this is something to reflect on'. Anna Sale: Besides the bachelorette, has there been a moment in your friendship with Sarah where she, she said something that didn't sit right with you about race that you said, oh come on. Chrishana White: Um, no, not that she said, but I, I, I think I will say that like, I think there have been instances where she hasn't used her privilege in, in, in ways that I think that she could have or should have. But like, I just wished that like she would, that it didn't take me to go into the office and say something, that she would speak up. That she would say something, say this is wrong or like we need to do things differently. Or like, what about the people of color who work here. Instead of like me having to go into the office and say that to the supervisor. Like I, like, I shouldn't be the one doing this all the time or at all. Anna Sale: You told her that. Chrishana White: I I didn't tell her that, but I've thought about and I’m just like, I just wish that like there were times where she did stand up. But I, I think like knowing Sarah so well, it's because of like some of her insecurities and like her, like it's just her personality, not because that she wouldn't do it or, or doesn't want to. Anna Sale: So that's something you haven't talked about? Chrishana White: Yeah.

Anna Sale: Hi Sarah. Sarah Lorr: Hi Anna. Anna Sale: Hi. Thank you for coming in. Sarah Lorr: Oh, sort of my pleasure. Anna Sale: (laughs) Sort of. Sarah Lorr: This is a gift of friendship.

Anna Sale: When Chrishana first wrote to us about her friendship with Sarah and the bachelorette conundrum, Sarah was CCed on the email. So we asked Sarah if she wanted to join Chrishana in the studio. Their back and forth about Chrishana’s bachelorette party had stuck with Sarah, too.

Sarah Lorr: I was like, wow, it's weird that you would choose to celebrate your birthday with us, but not invite us to your bachelorette. And then I said something that was like, I then made a joke about her segregating her friendship, which I wasn't sure I was going to mention today, but now I have. Chrishana White: I beat you to it. Anna Sale: Chrishana already mentioned it. Sarah Lorr: Oh good. Anna Sale: That's a comment that she noticed. Sarah Lorr: Yeah, I know. Yeah. (laughs) Well, it was, it was a joke, although I was sort of like, man, you really probably, it's like, it was the first time I thought maybe you think I can't hang out with your friends. Like there was no heart falling moment. There was more of a realization that oddly we had both taken for granted that I was somehow separate. Um, and that we had never talked about that. And I feel, I sort of understand it. Anna Sale: What do you understand? Sarah Lorr: Well, the way Chrishana’s described it to me is that she didn't want them to feel censored. That feels very legitimate to me. Like I wouldn't want anyone to feel censored by my presence. Um, and I can sort of respect and appreciate how that would be very real. Chrishana White: I think I did what was, what was easy or what felt easy to me at the time, um, but like, I really hope that, that you, it hasn't affected our friendship in any way or like what you perceive to be like our closeness. Sarah Lorr: So it's so, it's interesting. In the moment I did not, I think, experience it as a slight. Maybe like a soft slight where I was like, oh, I realize this is different. I do think it would have taken our friendship to a very, like another, like also wonderful place had had you invited me and had I gone. Anna Sale: When you think about what that would bring out in you or, or a way that Chrishana see you in a slightly different way if she saw you in that environment, what do you picture? Sarah Lorr: Well, I don't know how often Chrishana sees me outside of our office at least with people who are different from me. I think it would be good for Chrishana to know that I am capable of not being in on everything and still appreciating a community and sort of um uh sort of being a part of a space and appreciating that space without being the center of that space. But I don't think we're like out of opportunities, Anna Sale: What's it like to sit and talk together in one room about this and have me ask you these questions. How do you all feel right now? Chrishana White: I like it. Sarah Lorr: Of course she does. She loves it. (laughs) She loves it. Um, I mean I feel good about it. The thing is we've talk, the truth is that I feel like we've talked about so much of this in the fabric of our friendship. That's the only way I could have ever made a joke like that. Like we're such close friends that I was like, "Wait a minute, this is weird". Anna Sale: Sarah, Chrishana and I also talked about race and the workplace. Um, Chrishana do you want to tell Sarah a little bit about what you said to me? Chrishana White: Sure. Um, I said to Anna that like there were times where you could have spoken up a little more or used your privilege um, but did not. And so it felt, it fell on me and like other people of color to do that work. Sarah Lorr: First of all, I think I've learned a lot from our friendship about how to speak up. Sort of bringing issues of race, like to the front and getting them attention. Um, but I, I certainly, when I met you, was not in that place. But I also do think I can think of moments where I did put myself in, in like in the middle of a conversation that I definitely would not have otherwise. But I also think it's fair to say I learned a lot of that from Chrisana. And so I can appreciate that and acknowledge that and still acknowledge that that means you're the one carrying the burden, right, that I had to learn from you. I could, I had to learn, um, I-I didn't do it on my own. Anna Sale: Because I, what I heard you saying Chrishana earlier is that there definitely were moments at work where knowing you had such a close friend who was a white woman in your office, um, that it was, it was maybe disappointing that it still felt like you had to to have some of these fights, lead some of these fights on your own. Chrishana White: Yeah. And I think like we'd be talking about it and then I think our values and like our feelings would be aligned, but I was the one who like took the steps to, like, address the issue. Sarah Lorr: I mean, it makes sense. It certainly doesn't surprise me that um, not in a way that excuses it, but just in a way that acknowledges my failings, that there are things I wouldn't have done or wouldn't know how to do or, kind of, wouldn't feel comfortable doing that you shouldn't have to do alone. Um - Anna Sale: Uh huh. Is there more you want to say Sarah? Sarah Lorr: I mean it's very tough. It's the kind of conversation I wish we could have had in real time. I'm really sorry about that. And I know, sorry doesn't like, that's not how allyship works, but, but I as a friend, I'm sorry. Um, and, you know, I’m I'm very grateful that in spite of the ways sort of that happen in every friendship that are totally normal, we occasionally fail each other, some much bigger and deeper than others. We keep, we come back to the table and and actually just, I mean, at this one, it's like one of the longest richest adult friendships that I have, you know. Um, and I, I foresee it lasting. So that's pretty awesome and exciting. Please don't put awesome and exciting in that episode, Anna. Chrishana White: Put it in. Anna Sale: (laughs) Sarah Lorr: Exciting? (laughs) We can say it's beautiful.

Anna Sale: That’s Chrishana White and Sarah Lorr.

Anna Sale: Okay. Take care. Chrishana White: Alright. You too. Sarah Lorr: Alright bye Anna. Anna Sale: Bye. Chrishana White: We did it. Sarah Lorr: Oh my god. Can't believe it. Ok. We have a lot to talk about. How did I fail you? Chrishana White: (laughs)

Anna Sale: We checked back in with Chrishana and Sarah and you’ll hear our conversation next week.

