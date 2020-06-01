Transcript

Hey, it’s Anna. Checking in after a hard weekend. We are watching the news with you and we see what you are seeing.

And while we process everything that’s happening:

What do you need to say right now?

We always want to hear from you, but especially in this moment. Send us a voice memo and tell us what’s on your mind to deathsexmoney@wnyc.org.

I also want to let you know that tonight, Monday, June 1st, our home station, WNYC, is airing a two-hour special in partnership with Minnesota Public Radio. It’s called America: Are We Ready: A National Call-In about Racism, Violence, and our Future Together. And it’s an opportunity to talk together about all the anguish that’s surfacing right now: about the fact that COVID19 is disproportionately impacting communities of color, about the violence of police brutality against Black people, and about all the different ways that white people are not stepping up to say those things are wrong.

That special will be on the air live tonight from 8-10 PM Eastern. You can stream it at WNYC.org, and there’s a good chance it’ll also be on your local NPR station. Just check your listings.

As for us, we’ve got one more episode left in our financial therapy series, and we’re going to go ahead and share that with you on Wednesday. But until then, please take care, check in on each other, and get in touch with us if you’ve got something you want to say right now. We are listening.