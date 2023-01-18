A list of our sites
NYPR Network

Death, Sex & Money
Support Us

Death, Sex & Money
Support Us

From Fan to Friend: The Unlikely Friendship Between Pico Iyer and Leonard Cohen

Download

January 18, 2023

Produced by Afi Yellow-Duke
Hosted by Anna Sale
Music Credits: "If It Be Your Will - Live in Austin, 1988" by Leonard Cohen from Sony , "Take This Longing" by Leonard Cohen from Sony , "Keeping Up" by Blue Dot Sessions , "Lost Stage" by Blue Dot Sessions , "Kamilah" by Blue Dot Sessions
WNYC Studios
Produced by WNYC Studios