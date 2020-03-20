We Made A Pandemic Tool Kit

Transcript

ANNA SALE: Hello. We made it to Friday.

I’m here in the closet of my back bedroom. Are you also home?

It’s almost the weekend, and you know what that means for me? I’ll still be home.

So, we thought one way we could help organize this long stretch of uncertain time is with some assignments. Home-work assignments.

Here's your first one: this week you’ve helped us start building a Pandemic Tool Kit—it’s a Google spreadsheet of things that have helped you. Things to listen to, things to watch, things to do, places to give. There’s a link to that in our show notes.

Your assignment this weekend is to do something off of that toolkit and then send us a field report. It can be a picture, a voice memo, anything... we’ll share some of those reports back in our newsletter next week.

So here are some ideas from the tool kit:

Robyn recommends making Smitten Kitchen’s Chickpea Nachos: “Making something that requires just enough effort to feel like you accomplished something, but without having to work that hard.”

Our colleague Kim Nowacki recommends listening to some REM, after she “screamed/danced to ‘It's The End Of The World As We Know it (And I Feel Fine)" and she found it “very cathartic.”

I an going to take Erin’s advice and “tackle that home improvement or cleaning project you've been wanting to finish.” I have a stripped screw situation that is keeping a window from closing properly, and god help me, I'm going to fix that this weekend.

Send your field reports to us to deathsexmoney@wnyc.org. It can be a photo, a voice memo recording, an email telling us what you did. Send it in by Monday morning and we’ll share with all of you how we are putting this toolkit to work. Subscribe at deathsexmoney.org/newsletter. And again, you can find a link to the pandemic tool kit we’re building together in our show notes.

Take care of yourself this weekend.