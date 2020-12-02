A list of our sites
NYPR Network

Death, Sex & Money
Support Us

Death, Sex & Money
Support Us

Living Alone and Liking It. Sometimes.

Download

December 2, 2020

Clockwise from top left: Lisa Wagner, Ernie Major, Walid Shantur, Melissa Sorrells, Richie Moriarty, Glen Uhlig (and his two children). Inner left: Ashley Ward. Inner right: Arlene Pickett.
Produced by Katie Bishop
Hosted by Anna Sale
Music Credits: "Sludge" by Jack Ventimiglia, BMI from BWN Music , "Private Detective" by Cullen Fitzpatrick, ASCAP from BWN Music , "Brain Wreck" by Bijou Basil, BMI from BWN Music , "National Waltzing" by Justin Asher, ASCAP from BWN Catalog , "Floaty K" by Kenneth J Brahmstedt, BMI from BWN Music , "When You're Away" by Kenneth J Brahmstedt, BMI from BWN Music , "Quiet Smile" by Cullen Fitzpatrick, ASCAP from BWN Music
WNYC Studios
Produced by WNYC Studios