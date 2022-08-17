Knock Knock, Who's There? Bob the Drag Queen

Transcript

Bob the Drag Queen: That's a great, uh, drag name. Anna Sale: Anna Sale? Bob: Anna assailant. Anna: Oh, Anna assailant. [laughs] Bob: Has no one ever said that to you? Not once? Anna: No.

This is Death, Sex & Money, the show from WNYC about the things we think about a lot and need to talk about more.

I'm Anna Sale.

Once upon a time, Bob the Drag Queen was 19 years old and working summer gigs at a children's theater in Montana. Then she won RuPaul's Drag Race in 2016.

[Bob on RuPaul’s Drag Race: Take whatever you love about yourself and walk it to the world purse first!]

Anna: Since then, she's put out two standup specials and just finished filming the third season of the HBO Max show, We're Here, which is a reality show that I love about queer and trans people in small American towns and cities, who with the help of Bob and her co-hosts get comfortable taking up more space. Each episode ends with a fantastic drag show finale. When I connected with Bob on Zoom, she was in LA and holding her phone in the other hand.

Bob: Oh, hold on. So, Ms.-Ms. Smith, I'm actually I'm here, but I'm also in an interview right now. So, if you see me talking to someone, I'm talking to this lovely lady, Ms. Anna Sale, but I am wa-- but I can see what's going on here. Sorry. I'm in a- I'm in a, um, family, uh, thread where-where me as a family, we're buying a house together. Anna: What? Bob: There's a lot going on. Anna: Wait. Bob: But I am- but I am with you though. Anna: I thought you were like watching security footage of your co-- of your compound or something. Bob: No, no, no, no, no. Anna: When you say-- when you told Ms. Smith you are watching what's going on, what is currently happening that you're watching? Bob: Right now, they're-they're looking at the, um, the kitchen. Anna: Wait you're-- It's like a real-time FaceTime of property you may purchase happening, right? [laughs] Bob: Yeah. So I can't-- uh, but I'm assuming that what she's saying is these are granite countertops and she's probably now saying, "And here's a pantry," I'm assuming, 'cause I-I turned the audio off, so I'm assuming she's going “and here’s a pantry.” Anna: I see beautiful dark floors right there. I see it’s like HD TV. Bob: Yeah, it's really nice. Right? Anna: Yeah. [chuckles] Bob: So, may-maybe-maybe one day when you leave Wyoming you can come visit me and my family in our estate [laughs] in-in Atlanta. Anna: Oh my God, how exciting. Bob: I've also started saying Atlanta, like my, um-- uh, you know, Larry Owens? Larry Owens was in the original Off-Broadway cast of Strange Loop, and there is a-a song called, um, Writing a Gospel Play. And at one point, um, one of the characters goes, um, because your cousin has that money to buy herself at home in Atlanta. [Writing a Gospel Play clip: 'Cause she got the money to build herself a chateau in Atlanta] Bob: So, now I always say, "To buy herself a home in Atlanta, I always think of-- say it like that now. So, thanks, Larry. You ruined the way I say Atlanta. Anna: [laughs] Okay. Will you tell me who in your family are you buying property with? Bob: My mother. Anna: Mm-hmm. Bob: I mean, as of right now, my family lives in-in a pretty small place, so whenever I go home, I actually sleep in bed with my mom- Anna: Mm. Bob: -because there's no extra rooms. Anna: Mm-hmm. Bob: And my niece sleeps in the same room, so we're trying to get everyone their own rooms. Anna: Okay. Now that I know this is happening right now with your mother, I wanna start by asking you about your mom. Um, where were you born? Bob: I was born in Columbus, Georgia, at the medical center. Anna: Columbus, Georgia. When you think about Columbus, Georgia, and, um, what it felt like to grow up in that community for you, like, what was it like? Bob: So, um, I moved outta Columbus in third grade, but, um, I remember living on-- living off of, um, Victory Drive, which is not a particular very nice area, um, in Columbus, but as a kid, I really loved it a lot. And, you know, I think about, um, I think about my mom giving me coffee in the mornings. Well, I thought it was coffee. I told everyone that my mom gives me coffee and then one day a teacher at school let me drink some coffee, and I was like, "What is this?" Anna: [laughs] Bob: "This isn't coffee. This is not coffee." And she was like, "I thought you drink coffee everyday," and I was like-- and then I got home my mom was like, "What am I giving you coffee? I've been giving you hot chocolate." Anna: [chuckles] Bob: Every morning, she would drink coffee and I would drink hot chocolate, and I thought we were both drinking coffee. Anna: Yeah. Bob: I was drinking hot chocolate the whole time. I-I thought I was chugging coffee. I was positive, I was like, "I'm a coffee drinker, honey." [laughter]

Bob's mom, Martha Caldwell, took her coffee in a travel mug to a queer club in Columbus called Sensations. Martha owned the place.

Bob: Well my mom, um, is queer and, um, she is just one of those people who's always, um-- like she's an innovator and an entrepreneur, and she's always thinking of ways to take care of her family and her community, and, uh, I guess she got with a bunch of her friends and they all decided as a group that they were going to, um, own-- to run this nightclub together. Anna: Which-which she was doing while she had little kids at home. Bob: Yeah, we were little kids. We were like fifth grade, fourth, fifth grade, third grade Anna: Uh-huh, uh-huh, and what do you remember, like, would you hang out around it, like, would you go in the daytime when the floor was sticky? Bob: Yeah, during the day I would go- Anna: Uh-huh. Bob: -to clean and I would remember getting on the dance floor and like, kinda like doing my little dancey dance. Um, I remember wanting to help but not being very good at it, so really always being in the way. So, they would get-- make me busy with like a little thing that was not helping at all, but it was a way to get me, you know, out of the way, I think. Anna: Yeah. "Okay. Go have some coffee in the corner, Bob." [laughs] Bob: Yeah, yeah, yeah. Me ju-- yeah, me just drinking coffee in the corner, drinking my coffee in the corner, exactly. [laughs] Anna: So, did you grow up around a lot of queer people? Like, did it- did it feel like, um, yeah, like, was it- was it-- your-- the scene with your mom and your mom's friends in this club, is that like what your first sort of idea of what community and family looked like was? Bob: Yeah. I think I grew up with a lot- with a lot of queer people. My uncle would bri-- and his partners would, um, take me out places. Um, I-I remember one time my uncle's, uh, boyfriend-- Do you know who Da Brat is? Da Brat is this rapper. Anna: Yeah. Yeah. Bob: He told me we were gonna go see Da Brat, which was such-- like, this is massive. I'm in middle school, I cannot believe that, like, life is this sweet. And then, um, we get there and there's like ballet happening. And I was like, "Oh, maybe this is the opening act for Da Brat," like-- I was like, "When's Da Brat coming out?" And he was like, "She's coming, she's coming." And then the whole sh-- like show was over, and he was like, "What did you think?" And I was like, "I think you lied to me. [chuckles] I think you're a deceiver and you've bamboozled me and you made me watch boring ballet and I wanted to see Da Brat tonight, is what I think, quite frankly." [laughter] Anna: Yeah. So disappointing. You're like waiting for Da Brat to come out from the side. Bob: I was sitting there hot, hot like fish grease, honey. [laughter] Anna: Oh, I grew up in Charleston, West Virginia, and when I think about the gay clubs that were around in the '90s, they were like under the interstate on ramp, you know- Bob: Yeah, yeah, yeah. Anna: -they were in like an old funeral home. They were invisible, like, unless you were looking for them, but if you knew they were there, you knew where to find them. Bob: Well, Sensations was, it was pretty visible maybe to me because I knew where it was, you know what I mean? Um, it wasn't a par-- I mean, it wasn't like a particularly, um, stunning club, quite frankly. It was probably a hole in the wall, but I remember thinking how cool it was that my mom was one of the owners. Anna: Yeah. It's really cool. Bob: Yeah. Anna: That's really cool. Um, and the reason, um, I wanna kind have a sense of this place is because when I watch We're Here, um, you know, they're typically filmed in communities, seems like to me where, um, the queer community is not immediately visible when you come into town. Bob: Yeah. Anna: At least from the- from the opening of each episode. The opening of the episode shows, you know, you walking down main streets and then there's this grand reveal where you-- there you are in full drag with your other two co-hosts and you're walking through. [Shangela on We’re Here: Have you guys seen a drag show before at all? Speaker 1: No. Shangela: No? Speaker 1: No. Bob: We're here in town and we're, uh, doing a drag show. Speaker 2: No! [laughter] Eureka: Yes!] Anna: As a viewer, um, we're watching how the community responds- Bob: Yeah. Anna: -to you being very visible and very, um, unapologetically present and large and colorful and fabulous. Bob: Some people would say upsettingly visible. [laughs] Anna: Well, I wonder for you, like when you are filming those scenes, sometimes in communities that are familiar to where you grew up and sometimes very different, like what's it felt like when you're walking through communities where you're not sure how you'll be received? Bob: It is, um-- sometimes it feels nice, sometimes it feels, uh, volatile, sometimes it feels-- Sometimes the weather is too much of a factor to even consider. Anna: Mm. Bob: The people around you, you know, when you're in Branson, um, yeah, Bra-- we're in Branson, Missouri, and it was like 24 degrees and I was in a leotard and they were calling the cops on me and I'm in like a seven, eight-inch heel walking on an icy sidewalk and I'm freezing and someone's threatening to call the cops. There's just a lot going on. There's a lot to consider in that moment, you know? Anna: Threatening to call the cops, why? Bob: Just 'cause we were there. Cause they didn't like that we were there. They felt like we were causing a scene, I guess. Anna: Did the law enforcement show up? Bob: I did not stick around to find out. I did not-- [chuckles] Well, you know, when someone said to call the police, I-I take the hint and I leave. My Black ass is not about to try to, uh, find out. So people go, "What happened when they showed up?" and I'm like, "You think I stuck around to find out what happens when the cops show up? Are you wild? No, I left immediately. Anna: Yeah. Mm-hmm. Mm-hmm. Do you like filming those scenes where you're sort of, um, going out and kind of, you know, like displaying yourself? Like did-- or does it take kind of like ratcheting up energy to make sure to sort of steal yourself for it? Bob: Well, I-I think it's both, you know, I-I-I love doing drag and I love being-- because every time I go out, there's always someone who's like so happy to see us because they recognize us and they know who we are and-and they feel seen and they feel- Anna: Mm. Bob: -like-like some little gay kid who's like, "I cannot believe that Bob, Shangela, and Eureka are walking down the s-- This is crazy, in my town." Anna: Mm-hmm. Bob: "This is- Anna: Yeah. Bob: -this is bananas," you know? And then there are times where it just feels, um, really, uh, I'm just over it because, like, some-some of the-- we have been in towns that have made it clear they don't want us there. [Speaker 3 on We’re Here: You can tell the nice lady I'm done, I'll never buy anything here ever again. All these freaking freaks. Speaker 4: Okay, well, see ya.] Bob: But-but they don't speak for the whole town. They just speaking for themselves. You know, towns are not monolithic. The-the citizens of towns are not monolithic. Anna: Mm-hmm. Bob: You know?

Bob spent her teenage years in Atlanta, then studied theater in college, and started picking up acting jobs with theater companies as far away as Montana. It was there she decided to drop out of college altogether.

Bob: I'm already in debt. You know, I was three years in and, um, I said, I'm just gonna go to New York City, and then I did a tour with a friend and he said, "You-you gotta move to- you gotta move to New York." That was my next-- my next plan was to go to New York City then. And he said, I was like, I'm gonna go home back to Columbus, save up some money and then move to New York City. And he said, "You know, if you actually leave from here, from Missoula, Montana, I will pay for your plane ticket." Anna: Wow. Bob: "If you- if you- if you don't go back to Columbus and you leave from here, I'll give-- I will--" But then I was like, "Well, I can't leave from here." He goes, "Okay, well, I'll buy you a ticket from Columbus, but like, it'll be like a week after you get there. You need-- you have to go to New York. You gotta go now. I just believe in you." Anna: He was pushing you to go to New York. Bob: Yeah. Anna: Did-did it feel like because he wanted to make sure you-you took that step, you took that risk for yourself? You just did it? Bob: Yeah. I don't wanna sound egotistical, but there's been a lot of people in my life who kind of come in, whether it be randomly or what, but they really like believe in me and they- and they- Anna: Mm. Bob: -and they say some really bold stuff, and as a young person, it really empowered me to believe in myself. Um, you know, when I first got to New York City, I had one of those jobs as a canvasser person on the street who tries to stop you and goes, "Hey, do you have time to talk about, um--" Anna: Oh yeah, I'm always like, "No, no, no, no. Sorry, sorry. Sorry." Bob: I was one of those folks, for a company called Dialog Direct. Anna: Okay. All right. Bob: Um, and I was like-- and my whole job was just to get people to, you know, give money to, uh, this-this organization that I was working for. And I was really bad at it. I never got- I never got anyone to sign up, like ever. Um, but I got actually-- I sure got one lady sign up and on her way, when I stopped her, she goes, "You know, I don't really care about this because, um, I-I can- I can do charity work in other ways, but," she like, "there's something special about you and you-you shouldn't be working this job. So, I'll only sign up if you promise to quit this job." All I wanted was this lady's credit card information. That's all I wanted. And, um, and I just said, "Okay." And I didn't plan to, because I needed the money. Anyway, I got back to the office and I got fired that day anyway, so. Anna: [laughs] Bob: Because I was bad and I never got anyone to sign up. So, I clearly got fired. [chuckles] Anna: The only person you got to sign up, was this angel telling you to get rid of this job. Bob: Yeah. Anna: Um, at the-- wow. I mean, that's incredible that you have these angels who just- who just push you to-to take steps that are just one step beyond where you can see what's gonna happen. Bob: Yeah. Kathy Najimy was one of them too. You know, Kathy Najimy is a very famous actor. She was on a cruise with me one time, and, um, she saw my show and she thought I was really funny. And then she was like, "Have you ever auditioned for drag race?" And I was like, "Yeah, I've auditioned and-and, you know, I've talked to producers, but I never made it on the show." And then she took out her phone and she's like dialed some numbers and whoever she called didn't answer, but she goes, "Hey, RuPaul, I am sitting with the next winner of your show. You need to call me." And then she hung up.

Bob is not sure if Kathy's voicemail got her cast, but the audition tape she sent in holds its own. It was really good.

[Bob on audition tape: My name is Bob the Drag Queen. That's my dad's name. Yeah, my dad's name is The Drag Queen, and, um, my name Bob stands for a big old bottom. I do drag in a little town called New York City. Words I would use to describe myself: hilarious, creative, innovative, trailblazer, ogre, beast, glamazon, African, African, African. Knock knock, who's there? The total package. You're welcome.]

Coming up, before Bob was crowned "America's Next Drag Superstar" by RuPaul, she was performing where she could and getting creative with cash flow.

Bob: I would get fully dressed up in drag to go do comedy at this show, just like for ungrateful, like straight people- [laugher] Bob: -who did not appreciate the amount of work I was putting into wearing that Forever 21 dress.

This is Death, Sex & Money from WNYC. I'm Anna Sale.

When Bob the Drag Queen arrived in New York City at age 22, she didn't immediately have plans to perform in drag. She wanted to do theater, maybe some standup, but then she watched the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race in 2009.

Bob: I was writing standup, but I never performed it. My first drag performance was standup comedy, and that was also my first time doing standup. Anna: Wow. That's a lot at once. Bob: I am nothing if not ambitious. Anna: [laughs] What happened that day that you were like, "Today is the day." Bob: Well, I-- So I was working at this restaurant and I got a lot of my friends to-- my coworkers to come see me do standup, um, at the New York Comedy Club on the east side of Manhattan. I got like, maybe like 16 people to come see me, which is a really big deal. That was a massive for me, and I had the biggest audience there. When I went up, I got all the-- like, it was like-- it-it-it felt like the fruits of my labor were-were paying off in a way they-- that they had that they never had before, because I got these 16 people here me by myself. Anna: Yeah. Bob: Like it wasn't like when I was in college and I did a play and you're a season ticket holder to the River Center Theater, so you show up. It was 16 people specifically who came to see me do standup. Anna: Huh. Bob: So I think I-I-I felt- I felt a sense of, um, accomplishment as an artist. Anna: It's not just a testament to your art form. It's also that-that-- how much community you had already created in this town where you showed up knowing no one, that 16 people will show up. Bob: Yeah, I guess so. Yeah. And I never thought of that. You know, I just really-- I really loved where I worked at. It was really perfect for me when I was 22 years old. Um, it was-- I worked at a tourist trap in New York City called the Jekyll & Hyde Club. It's like a spooky haunted house restaurant, and I used to work there as a waiter, as an actor, and as a bartender. Anna: When you first started performing, uh, did you see it as a way to like, "Oh, this is- this is a career move," or was it, "I enjoy doing this and I'm gonna invest the money it takes to look at on-on stage"? Bob: When I first started, I remember thinking of, "I don't care if I'm making money, this is so much fun." Going to thrift stores and fabric stores and wig stops and going to the diner at 4:30 in the morning and learning from other drag queens and making-making mixes on garage band, um, and like sharing ideas with my drag sisters, it was just so fun, I didn't care. I-I mean, I was still, I guess the part of me felt like maybe it couldn't have been viable pretty early on because I still had other jobs.

Bob kept waiting tables and took a real estate course and started working as a broker renting apartments. She also had some other ideas along the way. Like one that was a mix of party promoter and real estate matchmaker.

Bob: It was called room mingle. I've always been like had ideas. Anna: [chuckles] Bob: Room mingle was this idea where I would throw parties for people who need roommates. So, you'd wear a tag if you like have a home. If you like have an apartment, if you need an apartment, have a room, need a room. That's what it was. And then I did these photo shoots with my friends where they would all, um, dress up like different like archetypes. Anna: Bob, I believe- I believe if you throw a party right now, you could charge top dollar- Bob: [laughs] Anna: -for people looking to be match ma-ma-- Their match made by you for who they were gonna live with. I love that. Bob: Putting cool people together in cooler apartments was my- was my, uh- Anna: [chuckles] Bob: -was my [unintelligible 00:20:17] Anna: It's catchy. [laughs] Bob: Honestly, putting cool people together in cooler apartments, oh my God, honestly, I'm an icon. Like, anyone who knows me could tell you that I have ideas faster than I can do them. I will never be- I will never be able to do all my ideas, ever in a million years. I have too many ideas to do. I-I also, one time, years ago I bought- I bought a vending machine. [laughter] Bob: Years ago, I bought a vending machine because I've always had these ideas of like how to like make money because, uh, you know- Anna: What was in the vending machine? Bob: -whenever you're like-- Candy. What do you-- crack? What do you think- Anna: I don't know. Bob: What do you think was in the-- It was chips and snacks and soda and stuff. Anna: Where did the vending machine live? Bob: It ended up living in Brownsville, New York, um, and I abandoned it. It is probably still there to this day. Anna: [chuckles] Bob: I never- I never went back to fill it up. I never-- It-it was too much work and it was too little return. I remember I-I handed the keys over to this lady and I was like, "One day, I'll come back for this." Anna: Oh, and-and you did not. You did not. Bob: Never did. So, to that woman, congratulations, you got yourself a vending machine. Anna: Uh, Bob, I wanna pause and I-I want you to look at your phone and tell me, is the tour still going on? Bob: No, the tour ended a while back. Anna: What do you think, is this a keeper? Bob: Yeah. It's-it-it's nice. I looked at two today and I-- This one was a little- was a lot nicer than the, um, one I saw before, but it is not as big. Anna: Huh. Bob: Um, and-and my mother likes company and I definitely want to, um, you know, create a space where, um, she can have, uh, visitors cause she loves. Anna: She’s a-a former club owner, she likes to have some people around her. Bob: Exactly. Anna: Um, how did performing in drag, did it change your romantic life at all? Bob: No, not really. I mean, I didn't really have a lot of romance outside of like sex. Um, for a really long time. I just kind of like, maybe I was just too focused on other things to actually benefit from that, you know- Anna: Uh-huh. Bob: -I didn't even have a partner until I was, uh, in my 30s. I got my first boyfriend at like 32, I think. Anna: And you're 36-ish now. Is that right? Bob: 36. Yeah. Anna: Uh-huh. Are you still with that partner? Bob: Yeah, he's-he's-he's-he's right in the other room. Anna: And how did you two come into each other's lives? Bob: We met on Grindr. Do you know Grindr? Anna: Uh-huh. And how did you know-- what was different about that hookup, where you were like, "Huh, maybe this could- this could-could be a relationship"? Bob: Well, you know, uh, I don't know, Jacob always kind of cringes when I tell the story, but, well, he slept over, which I didn't always have hookup sleepover, and we had breakfast in the morning and, um, we also, uh, he text me on New Year's and was like- Anna: Mm-hmm. Bob: -"Happy New Year's. I was thinking about you," and I thought it was really nice. [laughs] Anna: Mm-hmm. Bob: [laughs] Anna: That's sweet. Bob: I thought that was so nice that he text me on New Year's. Anna: Yeah. Bob: I was like, "Wow, this guy- this guy's really thinking about me." Anna: Um, do you feel like you have romance now? Bob: Yeah. I have two partners. You know, me and Jacob are together, and then my partner, Ezra and I are also together. So, I have romance for sure. Anna: Mm-hmm. Bob: And it's not that I- it's not that I wasn't not a romantic person. I wasn't a romantic or anything. I just, um, was maybe focused on- more focused on other things in my life at the time. Anna: Mm-hmm. And tell me about going from not really having relationships to maintaining two relationships simultaneously. Like, what are have you-- how did you do that? Bob: So, everyone out there wondering, polyamory is very expensive. [laughter] Bob: Anyone who's been wondering, I'm here to tell you it be expensive. Um, and-- but that's just because I-- but that's-- I live in two places. Um, me and Jacob live together and then me and Ezra live together, but Jacob and Ezra do not live together, so I live in two-two separate places right now.

Along with living with two partners, Bob is still making time to visit her mom in Atlanta. Martha is coming up on 60 years old. She started having health issues in her 40s and has some mobility difficulties now. And that's something they're both thinking about while they shop for a new house.

Bob: I've always told my mom that I wanted to, you know, give her a place to stay and that I've always wanted to, like, it's been- it's been-- for a very, very, very long time I've had the dream of-of doing that, you know. Anna: Mm-hmm. When you would tell your mom like, "I'm gonna take care of you one day, I wanna do-- I wanna buy you a house one day," before you were, uh, famous, before you felt like you had more financial stability, like, did-did you feel like you needed to prove yourself to your mom or do you feel like she-she saw that? Bob: Well, my mom really believes in me. My mom, like-- but maybe like too much. Like my mom thinks that the sun like rises when I wake up and it sets when I go to sleep. Like my mom really thinks I am it. [chuckles] Like my mom- Anna: Oh. Bob: -my mom really, really believes in me. Uh, and it really helped me believe in myself. So, I think that she thought it was genuine and she's never like, "Oh my God," she's like, "Yeah, this makes sense. You said you would, and here you are doing it." Anna: Is there like a moment where you can think of like feeling that backup from your mom that stands out? Bob: Yeah. I mean, I have a lot of moments, but one that sticks out right now is, you know, I have this childhood friend who, um, was a really close friend of mine as a kid, we were like really close, and he was saying some really homophobic stuff on Facebook. Anna: Mm-hmm. Bob: And my mom like let him have it. Like she was like, "You can never come to my house again. I cannot believe you are saying this and you claim to be friends with my son. You ought to be ashamed of yourself." And she like lit him up and she was like hot. And I called her, she was like very angry. My-my mom is definitely, uh, more than an ally. She is an advocate. Anna: Mm-hmm. That's wonderful. Do you talk to your mom about like what it's been like to be a queer person in the south and what your experiences were compared to her experiences? Bob: Sometimes my mom is a little more conservative than I am, and I-I don't mean conservative in like Republican. I just wanna be very clear, my mother is not a Republican, but I'm real-- I'm really radical and my mom is less so. My mom is Christian, I'm not, you know. My mom was born in the '60s, I was born in the '80s. Um, so there's-there's a lot of differences in us. And my mother is much more of a peacekeeper and I'm much more of a rabble-rouser. She's-she's MLK and I'm Malcolm X, you know. Like I'm not- I'm-I'm not a pacifist and I- and I do not believe in nonviolence, personally. Anna: Mm-hmm. She-- describing your mo-- but your mother, if anybody, she feels like anybody's coming for you. Um, she is not as calm as you said. Bob: [laughs] Yeah, no, she's not very calm when it comes to that, that is true. Touché, touché. But she's not gonna like beat them up but, uh, I don't know, maybe she will. If you-if you push her, maybe she actually will, who knows?

Anna: Let me see your t-shirt. What is on your t-shirt? Bob: I-I'm not proud of this t-shirt. I- Anna: Okay. [chuckles] Bob: -I-I will show it to you, but I-- it's a Pfizer shirt. A Pfizer shirt with a rainbow on it. I'm not anti-Pfizer, I just don't wanna think that I'm like the queen of big pharma. So, everyone there, listen, the vaccine is free. Go get it. It's free. Wait, what shirt are you wearing? What shirt are you wearing? Anna: What am I wearing? It's an Appalachian trail t-shirt. Bob: Wow. So s-- Anna: Isn't it pretty? Bob: -so smug. So smug. Anna: Mm-hmm. Bob: She's like, "Mine is for nature, honey." Anna: Well, I will tell you that's a very long trail and I was on it for about 50 feet. Bob: [chuckles] Anna: So I bought the t-shirt, and you know, I got the t-shirt. [laughter] Bob: Well, did you not do the whole trail? You did 50 feet of the trail? Anna: No. It's from Georgia to Maine. I'm not doing that. Bob: And just turned around and got a shirt, oh, my God.

I'm Anna Sale and this is Death, Sex & Money from WNYC.

