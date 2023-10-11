Feeling Lost or Stuck? Try Craigslist, says John Wilson.

Transcript

ANNA SALE: Hey, it’s Anna. Before we get to our new episode, I have some significant, though incomplete, news to share from Death, Sex & Money headquarters.

There is a big change coming for our show. Since we launched in 2014, we’ve made it with WNYC, the public radio station in New York, which like a lot of podcast and digital media companies, is facing a really difficult budget situation. Because of that, they have to make cuts, and we’ve learned that our show is affected by those cuts.

But what exactly that will mean, we aren’t sure yet.

Here’s what I can tell you: the way we have been making Death, Sex & Money is ending at the end of this year. We don’t know yet what that’s going to mean for you, our listeners. I am working with WNYC to talk to potential new partners or production homes for the show. Right now, though, that’s all I know. I will share updates with you about the future of our show as I know them.

Until then, we are continuing to make Death, Sex & Money through the end of this year at WNYC, and the team and I are supporting each other through this uncertainty. They are such amazing colleagues, friends, and audio professionals. And I’m also struck by how you have helped train us for this time of uncertainty by sharing your stories of making it through transitions, some you didn’t see coming. The team and I are in one of those life moments where you can’t see around the corner, where you know you’re facing an end, but can’t see yet what that’s making room for. It takes faith. And for me, this also comes with overwhelming gratitude for all that we’ve gotten to make together.

If you want to be in touch with questions or ideas or notes of support, we’ll take them! Send us an email at deathsexmoney@wnyc.org. We may have more specific questions for you about what’s been most important to you about Death, Sex & Money as we imagine possible futures for the show, but for now, I just want to say, sincerely, thank you so much for doing this with us.

JOHN WILSON: There's kind of a lack of obsession sometimes in my life that makes me gravitate towards other people that have stronger obsessions, if that makes any sense. ANNA SALE: Yeah. JOHN: Whether it's someone who's a big fan of a specific movie, or an anti-circumcision advocate, or something, there's something that I'm envious of with their dedication to a single thing. I don't feel that strongly about stuff.

[Death, Sex & Money theme music starts]

ANNA SALE: This is Death, Sex & Money, the show from WNYC about the things we think about a lot and need to talk about more. I’m Anna Sale.

[Death, Sex & Money theme music ends]

ANNA SALE: And I want you to meet John Wilson.

[An audio clip from Season 3 Episode 6 of How To With John Wilson begins to play. There is light-hearted music and John says, “One of the nicest things about living in a city is walking to the store to get something you need. You find the thing you want, pay for it, and take it straight home in your hands. Usually without incident.” A car’s horn beeps, and John says, “Sorry!”]

You may already know him, if you’ve watched his show How To with John Wilson, which just finished its third and final season. If you haven’t seen it, try it. I find it makes me appreciate all the tiny, weird moments unfolding in regular old daily life. From the wildly absurd to the achingly sweet, John Wilson notices it all.

ANNA: Is this your living room or is this an office space— where you are right now? JOHN: This is my living room. This is where I spend so much of my time. I spend a disgusting amount of time in this room. ANNA: Disgusting amount. JOHN: Yeah. If there was a, you know, when your phone tells you how much time you spend on it— I wouldn't like to know how much time I spend in this room. ANNA: What's the poster behind you? JOHN: Strosek. It's my favorite Herzog movie. I don't know if you've seen it. ANNA: Yeah.

ANNA SALE: (Actually, I haven't seen it. But I have heard a lot about Strosek. There was a time in my life when I was surrounded by film students, or people who wanted to be film students, and so I have had the entire plot of Strosek described to me a few times.)

JOHN: I got this poster maybe seven, eight years ago. And I made the frame myself. ANNA: Oh, you did? JOHN: Yeah. It looks okay, but it's actually very poorly made. But you can't really tell. [They both laugh]

So, John Wilson is the kind of guy who not only decorates his apartment with vintage posters of the art he loves, but he also hand-builds the frames to display them in.

[Music: Blue Dot - Sylvestor Rhodes Melody]

I’ve been thinking about hobbies lately, because, in my life, I’m just starting to feel a door open to having a little more time to explore the things I might be interested in, mostly enabled by the fact that my kids are just old enough to put on their own shoes on and make themselves their own snacks, and I have this question— what do I do for fun?

John Wilson has built his life around his hobbies. They’re the raw material of his show.

It’s hard to explain if you haven’t seen it, but his show, How To on HBO, it’s this beautiful collage of micro-moments caught on camera while walking around New York City— mostly the un-fancy, grimy parts.

He tracks down wackadoo characters he finds on the internet and meets them in person. And he treats people with dignity and takes their interests seriously, and they are usually even more obsessed with things than he is.

JOHN: I do feel strongly about my own work and film and stuff. But other than that, I wish that I could feel as intensely as other people do sometimes. ANNA: Hmm. That's so interesting. Like an enviousness of their clarity of purpose. JOHN: Yeah. I do consider myself as an eccentric, in certain ways. I like to be around other people that have that quality, whatever their obsession is. ANNA: When did you come upon that that was something that was fun for you to document— to talk to people about their very specific passions? That you were obsessed with finding those kinds of people? JOHN: I think that a lot of the work that I did for money throughout my 20s— there was a lot of commercial video, and we would be interviewing these corporate clients, talking about a specific product or some really dry convention that we're at. I just, more than anything, wanted to get to know these people, but it was just forbidden in this environment. And I simultaneously was watching all of these really amazing documentaries that were kind of shaping my aesthetic in a way. I wanted my own work and I wanted the art to be about exploring the nuances in all of these people that usually don't get the microphone.

ANNA SALE: And as John’s paying attention to all that, he’s documenting it on camera and with extensive notebooks that were piled up on a bookshelf in his living room.

JOHN: I have two different kinds of journals. I have a long form and a short form journal. The long form is more just me describing an event or the really granular details of something that happened to me and something that I may not cover in the short form calendars. And then the other books are short form calendars that document all of the raw facts of where I went and who I went with to a specific place. ANNA: How long have you kept those short form journals? JOHN: I've been doing this short form journal since about 2007, so I could tell you what I did any single day from now until then. ANNA: So you were mid-college when you started? JOHN: Yeah. It wasn't as comprehensive when I first started it. It was just like a single kind of line item every single day. But now it's everything down to a trip to the grocery store or where I went to go get coffee. Stuff like that. But most of it's horribly boring. ANNA: Why do you do this every single day? JOHN: I don't know. I don't know why I do any stuff. If I had questioned why I do that, then I wouldn't have it. If I had questioned why I'm filming something boring, then I wouldn't have filmed it. You know? All this stuff that I do, I like to have it just in case I need it in the future, because the purpose of this stuff begins to mutate over time and it may be useful, especially when you're trying to piece together a story or a memory of something. ANNA: Do you find it soothing? JOHN: To do what? ANNA: To write down in the short journal. When you get to that part of your day, is it a satisfying exercise? JOHN: No, I kind of hate it. ANNA: Huh! JOHN: [laughing] Yeah, I wish I could stop, but I just would feel like a failure if I did. I just can't stop for some reason. ANNA: I want to ask you about one of your other habits, and that is looking at Craigslist. JOHN: Oh, yeah. ANNA: When did that start for you? When you were like, “Oh, there's ideas in here. I don't just need to go here when I have a need for a couch. There's something here.” JOHN: I think probably pretty early on in my life on the internet. Craigslist is just this universal connector, and I realized that it's either the first or last resort for people trying to do something. I think that that creates a really unique crop of people trying to interact with one another— especially on a free Craigslist because this is the step between selling something and just completely throwing something away. People are willing to take time out of their day just to make sure that this thing isn't destroyed or unloved. And that's why I like to spend so much time on there, even though I don't always go to pick up stuff. But sometimes I do, and it sometimes changes my life. ANNA: Wow. Do you have a laptop nearby? JOHN: Yeah. ANNA: Can you go on Craigslist with me? Can we do a Craigslist look together? JOHN: Sure. ANNA: Because I have to say, to me, Craigslist is so overstimulating. Just all of the words, I find it the opposite of what I would want to do with my downtime. JOHN: Oh, yeah? Why is that? ANNA: [laughing] Even though I'm sure there are story ideas in there, I'm just like, “Oh my god, I'm overwhelmed. I can't even— I don't even know where to go.” So, when you go to Craigslist, where do you start? Can you just walk me through? JOHN: Yeah, I just could go to New York Craigslist. I just click on “free”. It's right under “for sale”. Are you there too? ANNA: I'm there. Yeah. JOHN: Okay. So do you see the very first post is for a hundred pounds of candy? Do you see that? ANNA: [laughing] Yeah. And then what do you? Is that one that you would click on to be like, “How did this come to be?” JOHN: Yeah, what's this story? It seems like there's also a bunch of medicine mixed into it too. The pictures are really interesting, but that's another thing, I usually just take the screenshots. I have a really large archive of those because this is all one of a kind imagery. You're not going to find this anywhere else, and it disappears so quickly, and there's something that I really love about how ephemeral that is. ANNA: Oh, so you take a screenshot on your computer and you save it away. And then how do you label them? JOHN: I label them all by… I have multiple bins of folders. Like one will be tiny houses that people make for pets that they give away. ANNA: [laughing] That’s a folder! JOHN: Which there are a lot of. And then there's another folder of things that have to do with breakups or relationships, like people giving away something because their boyfriend cheated on them or getting rid of a Jar Jar Binks costume because their husband hates it or something like that. But, yeah, I started to notice patterns after a while and I lump everything into the appropriate bins. ANNA: I'm seeing— do you see the plastic fork? JOHN: I do, yeah. I actually took a screenshot of that earlier today. ANNA: Oh, you did? You’ve already seen it? [laughs] JOHN: I'm honestly— I'm on it every half hour if I'm home. My people joke that it's easier to get in contact with me on here sometimes than it is through email. ANNA: Wow. Is it always New York? JOHN: Yeah. ANNA: Huh. Is it because you want to make sure you could follow up in person somehow? If there's an interesting story to pursue? JOHN: Yeah I always like to just keep my options open like that. I feel the closest to New York when I'm looking at this, when I'm not actively out on the street. This is the other New York that is operating on a different kind of layer. I just found a really funny one. Do you see portable basketball hoop? In “fair” condition. It's just the most pitiful picture of this basketball hoop. It's on its side, it's covered in moss, but it says it's “In fair condition”, which is just so funny. [Anna is laughing] I love when people are very descriptive about the object, like “Beautiful Coffee Table” or “Ravishing Portrait of a Rottweiler”. ANNA: Do you have really good descriptors? Since you're such a student of your Craigslist descriptors? JOHN: Yeah, I mean, I try to just have just the facts. But what I love is a lot of people, when they post something on free Craigslist, will immediately be angry in the post and they'll say something like, “Don't ask me any questions as if you are spending money.” Because people will usually, in my experience— I'll put something on for free, you know? I was getting rid of a chandelier that my old landlord had hooked up— it was just really big and I didn't want it on the first floor. I'm just giving it away for free and all these people have all these questions about the year of it and what the maker is and I totally identify with the people who have that disclaimer on their posts now. It's like, don't ask me questions! This is free, you're not spending money, just take it or not. If they have personal questions for me that's fine, but I don't know anything about the maker of the chandelier. A lot of people put curb alerts on Craigslist. I'll post those every now and then if there's something interesting on the street somewhere, you give the address. I took a funny screenshot of one where there was like a full rack of baby back ribs on the sidewalk and it was like… [both he and Anna laugh] ANNA: On a plate? Or just on the sidewalk? JOHN: It was still in the plastic— it seemed like a pre-seasoned one from the grocery store. And, you know, it's this really funny picture of the ribs, but then it just says, “These ribs are on Stuyvesant and whatever, do not ask me any questions about the ribs. I am not the owner of the ribs. I'm just letting you know where they are.” And it's just funny. To inconvenience yourself while trying to help other people is just like a really complex impulse to do that kind of stuff. ANNA: I feel like that's very New York. JOHN: Yeah. ANNA: I'm helping you, but don't take any more of my time. JOHN: Yeah, yeah. ANNA: Have you ever made a friend through Craigslist? JOHN: Oh, totally. I mean, when I was living in Somerville in Massachusetts I was looking for a roommate. And these two people showed up. One of them was really bubbly and he worked at a coffee shop and me and my roommates were like, alright, yeah, let's take him because we'll get free coffee from him. But then he didn't respond to us so we went with the other guy who was much quieter and he became my best friend and he's a big reason why the show even got made. Just through a weird series of connections, and it kind of terrifies me to think that we would have never met and I wouldn't have met all the people around him and vice versa. I don't think I would have a show probably if I didn't meet someone on Craigslist a while ago. It's weird. ANNA: Who you tried to reject. JOHN: Yeah. Yeah. And that was also a lesson in, “Don't pick the bubbly person that works at the coffee shop. Pick the normal person.” ANNA: That's the life lesson?! JOHN: Yeah. Because the one that is maybe a little harder to read might be more rewarding. ANNA: That somehow seems consistent with what I understand to be one of your things you really care about, which is thinking about the loss of making a quick decision and then what could be lost if you don't think it through. JOHN: It’s paralyzing. Thinking about every little thing that kind of brought me here, for better or for worse. Yeah, all of these moments that just seem like pure chance, that have shaped absolutely everything. I think just relying on chance like that kind of does put me in a good space sometimes. And there's something I like about the purity of something like Craigslist. I know that whatever is coming through this is real. And I feel like it usually guides me in the right direction.

[Death, Sex & Money theme music begins]

ANNA SALE: That’s John Wilson. All three seasons of How To with John Wilson are on HBO. I love them. Congrats on a great run, John. You deserve a rest, and maybe even a day off from journaling.

Death, Sex & Money is a listener-supported production of WNYC Studios in New York. This episode was produced by Matt Frassica, Emily Botein and me. The rest of the team is Zoe Azulay, Liliana Maria Percy Ruiz, Amy Pearl, Lindsay Foster Thomas, and Andrew Dunn.

Our intern is Elly MacKay.

The Reverend John Delore and Steve Lewis wrote our theme music.

Find us on instagram @deathsexmoney and subscribe to our weekly newsletter at deathsexmoney.org/newsletter, where you can read what the team and I, and our listeners, are thinking about from week to week.

Thank you to Caroline Cloutier in Verdun, Quebec for being a member of Death, Sex & Money and supporting us with a monthly donation. We couldn't do this without you, Caroline and all of our sustaining members, so thank you.

ANNA SALE: One more reason I really like John Wilson’s work. It’s the opposite of the slick, aspirational images that you usually see on TV shows and all of our instagram accounts. That’s intentional, and it starts, he told me, with his search terms on Craigslist.

JOHN: Um, sometimes I'll go to the normal “for sale” and I'll type in the word, um, “ugly”. [Both John and Anna laugh] ANNA: This is such a hot tip. People are going to be emulating your style of art. JOHN: Yeah. And here we go. So the very first thing, Upper West Side, McDonald's movie swag from the 1990s. There’s an Osborn family trinket, there’s a From Dusk Till Dawn button, what is this shit? Sorry. Ooh, that's kind of cool, a Lion King backpack.

ANNA SALE: I’m Anna Sale, and this is Death, Sex & Money from WNYC.





Copyright © YEAR New York Public Radio. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use at www.wnyc.org for further information.