A list of our sites
NYPR Network

Death, Sex & Money
Support Us

Death, Sex & Money
Support Us

Jenny Slate and Dean Fleischer-Camp Talk About Their Divorce, Anxiety, and Slowing Down

Download

January 4, 2023

Produced by Afi Yellow-Duke and Andrew Dunn
Hosted by Anna Sale
Music Credits: "Dognell" by Blue Dot Sessions , "Forner's Churn" by Blue Dot Sessions , "Trajectories" by Blue Dot Sessions , "Hensteeth" by Blue Dot Sessions , "Treeliner No Slide" by Blue Dot Sessions
WNYC Studios
Produced by WNYC Studios