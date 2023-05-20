Hold On: Let’s Talk About Psych Meds

Anna Sale: Hey, it’s Anna, and this is a special Saturday drop of the show. For three weeks this month, we’re dropping new episodes on Wednesdays and Saturdays, to share the national call-in series about mental health we’ve been hosting with our colleagues at WNYC during this Mental Health Awareness Month.

On each of these call-ins, I'm joined by guests with expertise in our mental healthcare system, but really the focus of our conversations together is sharing our own experiences more than getting advice.

We are on public radio stations around the country this month of May, which is Mental Health Awareness Month, to talk together about the state of our collective mental health… where you've gotten help, and where the systems let you down.

Anna Sale: This is Hold On, a national call-in special about our mental health, from WNYC and the Death, Sex & Money podcast. I'm Anna Sale, thank you for joining us for this series.

Anna Sale: Because unfortunately, a lot of our mental health frustrations don't have easy fixes that an expert can deliver, but we are all experts in our own lived experience. And what we can fix together with these call-ins is lifting the stigma of needing and seeking out mental health treatment.

We are focusing this hour on prescription medication and your mental health. Today, one in five people take medication for their mental health. Three decades ago, less than one in 50 people did. And with that rise has come a shift in the relationship between the doctors that can prescribe that medication, and the people who take it.

I have two guests joining me to take your calls about this. Daniel Tadmon is here, currently getting his doctorate in sociology at Columbia University — and is finishing in mere weeks — where he has researched how psychiatric drugs are administered, and how it differs for patients depending on how much money they have and other factors. Before he was an academic researcher, Daniel was working to become a clinical psychologist. Welcome, Daniel. Thanks for being with us.

Daniel Tadmon: Thanks for having me, Anna.

Anna Sale: Also with us is Dr. Kali Cyrus, back from the first hour of our Hold On series. Dr. Kali is a practicing community psychiatrist and assistant professor at Johns Hopkins Medicine. Thanks for being with us again, Dr. Kali.

Dr. Kali Cyrus: Excited to be here. Thanks for having me again.

Anna Sale: I want to start with Daniel to understand your path into this work. You started out wanting to be a psychologist in a clinical setting, and then decided you wanted to pull back to study as a sociologist who was getting what kind of care, based of what you'd seen in your clinical psychology training. What did you notice about how different kinds of care people got along with their psychiatric drugs?

Daniel Tadmon: So, I would say that the thing I noticed while I was practicing and while I was in training was more than the question of who's getting what. I was kind of becoming cognizant of the fact that the different mental health care treatments that we get, basically tell us very deep things about ourselves. When we go to see a mental healthcare specialist who tells us that if we take this drug, if we take this medication, we'll be better, we learn something different about ourselves than if we see a therapist, for instance, who tells us that to be better, we need to understand something about our past. We need to understand something about the way we think about our life. And, it really interested me to study who gets exposed to these different ways of thinking about our own mental health, about our own lives, about our own problems, about what should we do to be better. And the fact is that different people do get exposed to these different frames of thought.

Anna Sale: In your research, you've found that way fewer psychiatrists are administering any kind of talk therapy when they prescribe medication. Put some numbers on that for us. What have you found?

Daniel Tadmon: That is true. So, this trend of psychiatrists basically veering away from therapy and concentrating on medication management started probably in the 80s. Um, specifically I looked at 21 years, since the mid-90s till the mid 2010s. And in that period, I saw that the number of psychiatrists who were not providing medication but providing therapy to their patients basically halved.

Anna Sale: Mm-hmm.

Daniel Tadmon: Um, so the majority of psychiatrists nowadays don't do therapy at all. They just see patients for medication management. And, psychiatry has become kind of a two-tiered system. You have some psychiatrists who are usually seeing patients in private practice. They see them more often, they see them for longer appointments, they see them in urban areas, um, they get paid differently. And these psychiatrists will provide therapy. They will sit for longer with their patients. They will hear more about them, um, and that's the type of treatment they will provide.

And the other part of psychiatry are psychiatrists who almost solely do medication management. They see patients more rarely. They see them for very short appointments, and at the end of that appointment, they will prescribe medication, which is very good because medications generally work, and there's a lot of the stress out there that's being relieved thanks to medications. Um, but basically the type of treatment patients will receive from their psychiatrist, so my study, um, shows is dependent, not exactly on their clinical characteristics, on their diagnoses, on what they're suffering, but on who they are. What's their race? Where do they live? How do they pay for treatment?

Anna Sale: The kind of care they can have access to.

Daniel Tadmon: Exactly.

Anna Sale: Dr. Kali, you're a psychiatrist, you do sessions of talk therapy with clients. Does this analysis of a two-tiered system about who gets talk therapy along with their medication, uh, does that resonate with you and what you've seen in your practice with patients?

Dr. Kali Cyrus: It not only resonates with what I've seen in my practice, but I think it even resonates with me and my own experience and those of my colleagues. Most of my colleagues when they graduate are going into research, and they may see some patients on the side, or they may see folks in the community.

Um, and then there's probably a few who will decide to go into who will do psychotherapy, which is an interest of mine. And you usually, even though you have a rotation that trained you to do this, you have to seek out that additional training if you want it. So for me, as a psychiatrist whose personality is interested in this, um, I sought this out and I have a private practice where I do psychotherapy with clients for 45 minutes to an hour.

I also have clients I only see for meds for 30 minutes. I've also worked in a community psychiatry clinic where folks come in for 15 minutes with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder who just so you know, also need therapy, um, can benefit from it, but you just give 'em meds. Um, and also hospitals and you can see, depending on what color they are, depending on their diagnoses, um, depending on where they live and which setting I see them in, and insurance and education, um, it, it looks different.

Anna Sale: Hmm. And when you're in a session that you know is gonna be 45 minutes, um, where, where there is prescription medication as part of the treatment, but you have more time to talk. Do you talk about the medication in a different way than you're able to in a 15 minute appointment where you are describing, this is what I'm prescribing, this is what I want to hear from you about your experience with this… how do you, how do you sort of like pull out, like an accordion, how you talk about how someone should think about the medication they're receiving?

Dr. Kali Cyrus: Well, I’ll say the first thing that's important is what's the setting in which I'm seeing the client? So right now, we're talking about my private practice. That means I set it up the way that I want, schedule appointments, the time that I want. I do not do 15 minute appointments.

Anna Sale: And these are private pay primarily, correct?

Dr. Kali Cyrus: So these are patients who pay me first–

Anna Sale: Uh-huh.

Dr. Kali Cyrus: And then I give them a superbill that they get reimbursed from insurance, which is really complicated, because you have to spend a deductible to then get maybe 60% covered. And for comparison, let's say I see my psychoanalyst three days a week. I have to spend up to $15,000 out-of-pocket before I start to get reimbursement of 60%. So with my clients, my 30 minutes appointment, my 30 minute appointments are generally billed at a specific rate, unless someone has a sliding scale. And when we talk about medications, well, when we jump into a 30 minute appointment, I usually catch up, and then specifically ask about the meds. And then, um, even if there's time left over, um, I try not to be the teacher who doesn't let you outta class, but-- [Anna laughs]

I also like to say, what's going on with your mom? What happened to that person you were dating? And usually other details come out that, that help me with the prescribing, because I need to know what makes them anxious in order to adjust the meds. So with my, those are my 30 minute appointments.

With my 45 minute appointments, um, kind of jump in like therapy does. Where do you start? Where do you begin? And they start talking. And then if I hear that they've had a terrible week at work, not getting much done, I might say, well, um, were you taking your stimulant every day? What was the timing of that? Or at the end of the session, I might say, just so you know, it sounds like you could benefit from an increase. You don't have to do it right now, you can keep it in your back pocket. Let's keep an eye on it. But a lot of psychiatrists, and, and I hear this from my patients, don't fully explain how these medications work, don't explain the differences. And again, because I'm in my private practice, my first appointments are all 75 minutes.

Anna Sale: Hmm.

Dr. Kali Cyrus: So that I can, yeah–

Anna Sale: I wanna know about that 15 minute appointment though, Dr. Kali, what can you–

Dr. Kali Cyrus: Okay–

Anna Sale: Get done in that 15 minute appointment?

Dr. Kali Cyrus: Okay. Okay. That 15 minute appointment is, um, how are you doing? How was your way in? You ask a kind of perfunctory question, and then, um, how's your mood? Which is, you depress sad, whatever. And then you ask, how are your thoughts? Have you been worried about the same things you were? Is it, are they every day, most days? Have you had any hallucinations? Have you still seen that shadow that you usually see? Um, what are your side effects? How much, what hours are you sleeping, going to bed, waking up? How's your appetite? Are you eating more? Have you noticed you've gained weight since you've been on this? Um, have you had, have your thoughts of suicide decreased or increased? Have you thought about a plan or not? And then refills, do you wanna make any changes?

Anna Sale: Mm-hmm.

Dr. Kali Cyrus: If so, then we'll make them, and then we're done.

Anna Sale: A real focus on what the, the patient has experienced, what they connect to, their response to this particular treatment, and less about the universe of their emotional health.

Dr. Kali Cyrus: Right.

Anna Sale: I wanna go straight to a caller, Felice in Chicago.

Felice: Yes,

Anna Sale: What’s been your experience with medication?

Felice: Oh, I've been on medication for many years. I'm 64, probably started in my early 30s, maybe my late 20s. I started on Prozac, and then I switched to this and that, and this and that. Um, I’ve mostly been on anti, I mean, antidepressants for all those years. I went off a few times, but found that I had to, uh, go back on. I've switched around on them. I've only been to psychiatrists twice.

Anna Sale: Uh-huh.

Felice: Um, I didn't find that, I didn't, I didn't enjoy either experience. And so mostly the people that have been, um, prescribing is my GP–

Anna Sale: Your general practitioner?

Felice: And I've had different GPs along the way. Mm-hmm. And I've had different GPs along the time too.

Anna Sale: And Felice, while you've been taking this medication that you get from your primary care doc, have there been long stretches where you've just been taking it and not really talking to a medical provider regularly about what's going on? It's just been something you’ve set and forget?

Felice: Um, I don't… yeah. Yeah, I don't really talk to him. I do see a, I have a therapist that I talk to pretty regularly. I go off and on with her, but most, you know, on a lot. So she's sort of the one that tells me, you know, I think you should try this or try that. And then I go to my GP and we talk about it. But that's only when I'm in a slump or I need to make a change.

Anna Sale: And just generally, if you could characterize these many years where you've had antidepressants as a tool to help take care of yourself, how's it worked for you?

Felice: Mostly positively. I still have depression. And, um, even today, even now I have depression, but I sort of know my pattern now, and I can come out of it easier. And I think that that's, um, the antidepressants working for me. So I just sort of only last a day or two instead of a month or two.

Anna Sale: Yeah. Felice, thanks so much. Daniel, is Felice’s experience something that you would say is commonplace that you sort of find your prescription initially maybe through a primary care doc? A psychiatrist is someone you maybe see, but seek, get therapy in another kind of setting?

Daniel Tadmon: I think it is. So recent data shows that at least half, if not more of psychiatric medications are being prescribed by family physicians, by primary care physicians. Um, and, and that's okay… because, um, these physicians are trained to treat mild to moderate anxiety and depression. Um, I'm curious to know about Felice… why has she seen a psychiatrist only twice, um, in these many years?

Anna Sale: Felice, you're still on the line. Can you tell Daniel?

Felice: Yeah. Yeah! I didn't enjoy, well, the first one that was so many years ago, probably like 30 years ago. And I just didn't really jive with her. And I only, and my, and then my insurance only lasted, I could only see her for, you know, five visits or, or whatever at the time. And then, um, some years later, I tried another psychiatrist. And the first time I went to his office, I waited for two hours and never got to see him. So that was a bad taste in my mouth.

Anna Sale: I would say so.

Felice: And then I finally did get to, yeah, and then I finally did get to see him, and I just did not like him. I just did not like his demeanor, anything. So I was just like, forget it. I just can't deal with this. I'm not going to another psychiatrist. And so, I haven't.

Anna Sale: And you haven't. Dr. Kali, anything you wanna add about your profession? About, I imagine the variety of experiences one can have in a psychiatrist's office?

Dr. Kali Cyrus: Yeah, I, I think shopping for a psychiatrist can sometimes be like walking into an ortho doctor, or a neurologist's office, and I think some of us get anxiety. We don't know how they're gonna, their personality. Unfortunately, yes, we are psychiatrists who talk to people about their psyches, but some of us have different personalities, or maybe we not be, we are not the best at talking about people's problems. And so I, again, I can, I feel really bad for Felice that those are the kind of experiences that she's had with psychiatrists because then you don't wanna go back again! You're telling your deepest, darkest secrets to someone who's being, you know, a little short with you.

But I think we need to remember, psychiatrists are trained as medical doctors and specialists of the brain and the body. And some of them are, you know, scientists focused on that. Others are more focused on the other part of the conversation, but we all try to do the job holistically, because you have to meet all those needs.

Anna Sale: Jennifer in Byron, Michigan, I wanna bring you into the conversation. Your experience with prescription medication from your mental health is more recent. What's been your experience?

Jennifer: Um, so yeah, I, I was diagnosed with cancer last year. Um, and so I was in fight mode for that with surgeries and chemo and everything. And, um, you know, everybody around me was like, wow, you're dealing with this so well. And I internally didn't feel like that, but I guess, you know, that was front and foremost.

So, I had my last chemo in March and I fell apart. Like, I was crying all the time… I, and it just shocked me. I thought I would be happy and relieved and, you know, I had, um, nurses saying that that's not uncommon or whatever, but so when I saw my oncologist, I was fighting back tears and trying to say, you know, how I felt and his first thing was like, well, I'll just get you on Zoloft. And I, it was so abrupt. I was like, okay, that kind of shut me down. You know, like, okay, I'll take this, whatever.

And I took it for a while, and then he passed it off to my GP. And when I saw her next, she was like, is this working? And I said, no, I'm still crying all the time. And she's like, well, let's just up it. So they upped the dosage and, um, it just started to occur to me, like, maybe they need to talk and not just keep upping this medicine because it's all just, you know, staying inside.

So I talked with our insurance about, um, you know, paying for therapy, and although they were happy to cover the, the, uh, antidepressant, all of a sudden the brakes went on. And they were like, well, we have to pre-approve this and there's limited provider, you know? And so I was getting all this insurance kickback, and I've heard that from a lot of people with mental health issues. Um, but they're like, well, we'll pay for Zoloft. And I'm like, but if that's not fixing it.

So it's… after a year of, of medical bills that are just, you know, outrageous, it, it just makes you feel defeated and like, I can't go to this without accruing more bills. I already feel guilty about that for the financial issues my family's having because of my illness, and do I wanna take up more? And, and then that plays right back into my mental health. So, that's been my year.

Anna Sale: Oh, that's a big year, Jennifer. And Daniel, uh, it sounds to me like Jennifer's experience confirms what some of your research has found about, um, what can be difficult about getting accompanying talk therapy along with prescription medication.

Daniel Tadmon: Yeah, I think so. So it's, it's kind of shocking and, and it's very sad to see just the role that money plays in the provision of care. And the fact is that these insurance companies, other funders of, of mental health treatment are of course driven by economic pressures, and they're incentivized to have patients receive the cheapest treatment possible. And oftentimes that's medications. Therapy's expensive. It's a person sitting with you for 45 minutes, for 50 minutes, week after week, for hours. Some therapies are, you know, not short-term. Um, and these economic pressures really dictate what kind of treatment different people get based on their insurance, based on their abilities to pay out of pocket. And they also kind of shape the type of treatment that psychiatrists provide too.

Anna Sale: Tricia in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, what’s been your experience with prescription medication, and the person who provided it for you?

Tricia: Hi. Um, well, I only first reached out for an antidepressant, like whenever I got my eviction notice during COVID.

Anna Sale: Hmm.

Tricia: And like, I'm even feeling myself tear up right now because of all of the anxiety that comes with that, you know?

Anna Sale: Yeah.

Tricia: Um, and it, I appreciate everyone that said what they had about the difficulty with the insurance providers. So, to find someone who could immediately see me, I mean the insurance provider put me on, on the phone with a clinician right away. Because my… anxiety experience just trying to get information, I was having a breakdown.

Anna Sale: Yeah.

Tricia: Now, I mean it was just like a panic attack. But she had to kind of talk me down and say, alright, we're gonna get you a few providers. But the only providers that they could provide near me, and that would take patients soon… and this was, you know, halfway through COVID, so people are seeing each other, people are actually going into offices. Um, you know, he specializes in bipolar. And I said, you know, I definitely have these ups and downs. He's like, look, these are not manic episodes. You're not bipolar. I'm gonna give you some Zoloft, and I'm gonna give you, what's the other one? Um, hold on. I pulled it out so I could remember… Seroquel.

Anna Sale: Mm-hmm.

Tricia: I think Quetiapine is the generic brand. And you know, he's like, let's see how that works. And I'm like, well, I mean, I'm not breaking into like crying fits anymore, but it's not really working. I'm having a hard time being in settings with people, et cetera, et cetera. So he upped the Zoloft from 25, to 50, and then to a hundred. And with the Seroquel, he, um, added that up to a hundred milligrams.

Anna Sale: You know, Tricia–

Tricia: And he didn't give me instructions on how to take it. So I was taking two of them at night. I couldn't get up in the morning!

Anna Sale: Oh.

Tricia: I didn't know the sedative effects of the mood stabilizer that was supposed to help me sleep.

Anna Sale: And, and Tricia–

Tricia: Yeah, so–

Anna Sale: You, you described this journey starting because of a crisis, um, that was related to material conditions, which was related to an eviction notice and the fear of losing your housing.

Tricia: Absolutely! And I have seen a therapist before, a talk therapist before, but that was never in combination with medication.

Anna Sale: Uh-huh. And, and Dr. Kali, I wanna bring you in because when you hear Tricia talking about the various medications and the dosages that she's been on, when it's related to something terrifying in life, which is the, the, the terrifying fact of, am I gonna have stable, secure housing? Um, how does one think about that as a prescriber of like, this is an acute crisis, it is upsetting, and also there are these tools that can help you while you're going through something difficult. Like, how do you, how do you think about that as a physician?

Dr. Kali Cyrus: Yeah. So first of all, Tricia, I'm really sorry to hear this. It's, it's, it's terrible how, it's terrible how often it's social issues that really can tank us. I mean, it makes sense, but there's, we need more investment in social services as well. When I encounter a client who's in a crisis that has to do with relationship, housing, um, something else like that that's kind of out of our control. First thing you wanna do is stabilize. Um, and sometimes meds are the quickest thing. And it might be something like a Seroquel to get you sleeping, although I have some differences in opinions with starting that one. And um, but it might sometimes be the best thing to do just to kind of get you through not having panic attacks every day.

But the goal is long term, um, how do we get you to a place where you can operate at a baseline? Where you're not in tears, not functioning every day. So I try to describe to my patients right now, you're under that baseline. Meds will help you get to an amount, like, to a place where you can, you can access the coping strategies that usually help you. Um, I also tell my clients is that sometimes you don't necessarily need or want a med, which is why seeing a therapist can often be useful, and that therapist will say, this might be too much for me, you need a psychiatrist. But sometimes you just need someone to check in with you weekly, and provide that ear of support that might help you get through the crisis.

Um, so a lot of it depends on the timing that you're coming in for, but I think if you know you're not functioning, uh, most days of the week for weeks at a time, medication can get you to a place that will help you function, um, and deal with the way the world is terrible. It can't solve the terrible problems out there, but it can help, when it helps.

Anna Sale: And Daniel, quickly, in about 30 seconds, when you hear that story from Tricia in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, how do you hear it as a sociologist?

Daniel Tadmon: I hear it as, so I'm thinking of it in, in the context of the pandemic. And, and so many people have gone through very serious crises in that period. And we see that prescription medication, psychiatric medication has went, has gone way up. Um, there are some states right now that over 33% of adults are on prescription medication.