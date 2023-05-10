A list of our sites
NYPR Network

Death, Sex & Money
Support Us

Death, Sex & Money
Support Us

Hold On: How Therapists See the Mental Health Crisis

Download

May 10, 2023

Produced by Zoe Azulay and Liliana Maria Percy Ruiz
Hosted by Anna Sale
Music Credits: "Waiting" by Crowander , "Chrome and Wax" by Blue Dot Sessions , "A Path Unwinding" " by Blue Dot Sessions
WNYC Studios
Produced by WNYC Studios