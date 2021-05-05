Where Noel and Anna's Hot Girl Summer Went Wrong

This is Death, Sex & Money. The show from WNYC about the things we think about a lot and need to talk about more. I'm Anna Sale. And first off, I want to say, if this is one of the first episodes of Death, Sex, and Money you are listening to welcome! We're glad you're here. Go to deathsexmoney.org, and you can find a starter kit of some episodes to help you really dig in along with our complete episode archive. That's at deathsexmoney.org, and we hope you'll subscribe to Death, Sex, and Money on whatever podcast player you use so you won't miss any of our upcoming episodes. We've got some really exciting shows in the works in the months ahead.

As of this week, I can officially say that my book Let's Talk About Hard Things is out in the world. And today's episode is a conversation about that book with my friend and colleague Noel King. If you listen to NPR's Morning Edition, then you know, Noel's voice and her wonderful energy. She's also been on this show a couple of times in the past. We've linked to those episodes in our show notes. This conversation between us took place last week, live over Zoom through WNYC's The Greene Space.

The interview is about my book. But really it's a lot about the life stuff that helped inspire the book with questions that only a friend would ask. Like about the listeners I've connected with through this show, or what happened during one "hot girl summer" years ago. Here's my conversation with Noel King. I hope you enjoy it.

NOEL KING: Hello and good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for being with us to celebrate Anna Sale and her new book Let's Talk About Hard Things. I'm going to show you my copy of the book. It is already stained with coffee and tea and bits of food and crumbs. And I think that is the way it should be with a book like this.

Um, if you know, Anna, if you know her podcast, Death, Sex & Money, you know, that she, bizarrely and virtuously really does like leaning into tough conversations. It is the way Anna is. And she and I have been friends for, I just learned from her - it's close to 12 years now. And I have always thought that Anna's brain is wired a little bit differently than everybody else's because of this talent. And because of this desire to learn more about people, to uncover the difficult things about people. And I think that when it comes to somebody whose brain is a little bit different, you should try to learn from them. And this book is a really good example. This book is a really good way of learning from somebody who has a particular view about the world and who tries to be helpful.

So underpinning a lot of Anna's work is this question: Why don't we talk about certain things? Why are certain things taboo? And what do we lose when we make certain things taboo? And what might we gain if we just said it's actually okay to talk about that? So the book is a blend of memoir, research and also interviews that Anna has done with fancy people, celebrities, household names, and a lot of ordinary people as well who've shared their stories. And throughout the course of the next hour, we're going to talk about how the book came together, some of the people in it, and we're going to talk a bit about how Anna got to be where she is tonight. Anna welcome, and thank you for being here.

ANNA SALE: Oh, thanks Noel. I'm so excited to do this with you.

NK: So I just described you, um, in ways that I usually only do behind your back, which is to say you're a little different, I think, uh, what do you think? Am I being fair?

AS: You know, I don't think of myself as being wired that much differently than most people. Particularly from other journalists, like, I feel like when you are someone who chooses to be a journalist, you are someone who is like, I'm gonna look out and try to gather information on what is happening in the world. And then I'm going to tell you. And I'm going to tell you in ways that, um, you know, might be upsetting, might be uncomfortable, but, uh, the alternative is to pretend it's not happening. And I think that, um, maybe it's unusual to sort of really put that lens on the most private tender parts of ourselves? Um, but I sort of think of it as a very, the curiosity is, is a journalistic instinct. It's like, "Tell me what that was like. I want to understand." And I want to understand, because there are parts of that I might relate to, there are parts of it that other people might relate to, or there are parts of it that might be quite different than what I've experienced or what people listening have experienced and that they - that's useful for them to hear as well.

NK: I remember a story you told me when we first met. We were young producers at WNYC and you were telling me about a trip you had taken to Afghanistan as a reporter for West Virginia Public Radio. And you had been sent on this trip to cover the troops and the war. And it was a very big deal. And you said you found yourself talking to a gentleman. And instead of asking him about the war, you started asking him about his marriage and you found yourself really wanting to know what that experience was like being away from his wife, trying to deal with that being in Afghanistan. And I remember at the time, having come from the background of conflict reporting myself, thinking, wow - just having met you - thinking, Oh, she's, she's, she's doing something different. So even at a young age, I think there, it seems like there was part of you that understood there was a certain line of questioning that really interested you. And that line of questioning was about what is, what is your life? And what is it like being you in this very extreme situation, but having to deal with all of the regular stuff that everybody has to deal with, like having a spouse.

AS: Yeah. That's - I like that you brought that up because I actually have thought back on that. That was in like 2007. Um, and, and I was embedded with the West Virginia Air Guard. And so these are people for whom, um, it was, they, a lot of them were, were, uh, volunteers. So they had many other lives. They were, you know, weekend warrior type people. And then all of a sudden they were called up to go to Bagram Air Base, and I just remember being fascinated by like, wait, how does just being sent off to war fit into your, how are you making this fit into your life and not? Um, and that's - that's, I'm not sure that's what West Virginia Public Radio thought they were going to get when they sent me to be embedded with the troops. But that's what I was really interested in.

NK: Early, early Death, Sex and Money. You are a very proud child of West Virginia. You write about this in the book. Uh, you write about something that I did not know as a New Yorker, a lot of people have thoughts about West Virginia and preconceived notions about West Virginia and not all of them are great. And one of the things that you discovered as you went out into the world, went to the Bay Area for college, to Stanford, was that your 'West Virginia' was something that people were going to kind of judge you by. Talk a little bit about your pride in being where you're from and how it, it shapes you today, even though it's been some years since, since you've lived there full-time.

AS: Yeah, I left in 2008. Um, that's the beginning of the chapter about talking about identity. 'Cause I was like, what is the way in which I have felt, oh, there is something really core to me that connects me to people in a really deep way, even when I don't know them. And then there's ways this is core to me and I feel completely misread by other people. Um, and, and I wrote about, like, what the experience was like to leave West Virginia and to - I just kinda thought like, when you grow up somewhere, you have an attachment to home. Like, there's this feeling of like, this is who we are. And then when you leave, I would meet other people who had a very strong attachment to home. And certainly I did in California, but I met a lot of people who just like didn't care where they were from. Like, I just really, like, that was the question that I would ask someone after their - I met, learned their name. Like, where are you from? Like, help me understand what part of the country you're from, what part of the world? Like, tell me about your family, like I wanted to know that. Um, and I realized like, oh, for other people that doesn't matter as much. And, and being from West Virginia people sort of either have a whole set of ideas about the place that are mostly negative, which is like, this is a place that is struggling economically, or there's not a lot of opportunity. Um, more recently it's where there's, um, a lot of people who are racist, a lot of people who, um, uh, are uncomfortable with changes, demographic changes happening in America. Like these are sort of the big ideas about West Virginia. And then there's also like a ton of people who just like it's not even a place that registers as worthy enough to even have an idea about, you know? Like I found that particularly among Californians, anything outside of California it doesn't really matter. So of course my experience of identity then was like, "Oh, you don't know about my place? I'm going to double down and I'm going to like be the most West Virginia that I can be." And I, to, to an absurd extent, like I would, you know, I, I can remember listening to Merle Haggard's "Okie from Muskogee" in my dorm room on Stanford University's campus. Like it's ridiculous. You know, like, like I was some, I don't know, working class hero and I just like, it was this sort of, I was just trying to figure out where do I belong? Who am I, you know? Um, but the other thing about being from West Virginia is like, I think it, it totally affects the way I like read political situations. I think about like who's being left out. Like what are the outside interests that are, that are gaining here because that was a big phenomenon in West Virginia. Um, but I also am very aware, like, oh, you can't - in most professional settings, like if I don't mention where I grew up, I just look like any other coastal, like reporter who lives in an urban area. And, um, so I - that's the other sort of key part to how I think about how I talk about identity. Like I can sort of like pass and shapeshift and it's not something - I don't have to take on people's ideas about what West Virginia means, unless I disclose that I'm from West Virginia. And I think that's a really core difference, um, from than from a lot of people in how, depending on sort of what categories they're identified as slotting into.

NK: And when you have interviews, when you do interviews with people and have these conversations, some of them very difficult about how they, how the rest of the world sees them versus how they see themselves, especially in an era and at a time where I think, overwhelmingly, white Americans are starting to understand that the experiences in this country of Black Americans and of other people of color are actually quite different than theirs. Um, it became, it has always been a difficult conversation to have. I think in some ways it became easier after George Floyd was killed because everyone was having the conversation, all of a sudden. But I think in other ways it became harder because people's defenses were up. My defenses were up. I know you and I talked about that at one point last summer. Do you, when you're talking to someone who comes from a different background and you're hearing them talk through the process of how the world sees them and how the world presents them back to themselves, how does being from West Virginia help in situations like that?

AS: Um, I - I don't know if it's because I'm from West Virginia and I think that there's - that it's not been intuitive for me, there's been a lot of learning about like... As an interviewer, I think one of the things that, um, you know, sort of motivated me at the beginning was like, how - help me understand you. Help me, like, get it, like inhabit what's happened in your world. So I want to ask really concrete questions about your life and I want to pull you out. And so that's kind of the emotional space I try to go into. But when you're talking across like really important identity differences, I think the thing that I've just really tried to concentrate on is the sort of like allowing myself to not understand and like to not, and that that's okay. Like not to sort of force whatever my own experience has been on what someone else is telling me. Does that make sense? Sort of like sit in the space of like, oh, what you're describing to me is never going to be intuitive to me because that's not how I have moved through the world. Um, but to go back to your original question, how has being from West....? I dunno, what do you think? What have you observed about me?

NK: I actually, I do have, I do have a thesis.

AS: Okay, tell me your thesis.

NK: I think that, um, I think it is because you are from West Virginia and because you understand what it is like to have a kind of dominant culture have negative ideas about the place that you're from. And because you're proud of the place that you're from. Even if in college, you went a little nuts. You are proud of being West Virginian. I think it helps you get inside the heads of people who are seen broadly in the world, as there is something wrong with that person, that person might be dangerous, that person might be - that person is not like us. Um, majority and minority cultures in the United States are fascinating to me. They always have been. Um, and I think that there are different sorts of majority and minority cultures and one of them, you know, there's race, there's gender, there's ethnicity. There's also, as we both know, there's where you're from. I - you're from West Virginia, I am from a very rural, very small town.

AS: That's why we're friends, that's why we're friends.

NK: It is exactly why we're friends. It shapes every single interaction that I have after 18 years in a town of 1,300 people. Um, there are certain parts of rural America and certain things that I feel like I understand intuitively. And there are certain things about "city people" as my parents - "city people" - would have called them, uh, where I find myself baffled. And I need to know more. Um, I want to talk about your motive. I want to talk about the thing that underpins a lot of what you do, and you lay this out very clearly in the book. You talk about being a young kid who would turn to song lyrics and passages and books, and, uh, notes that your sisters had written you and you would take out the helpful bits or the bits that you thought were helpful, you would harvest them and you would kind of say, okay, this is the thing that's going to guide me through X, Y, or Z. Now look, that is, I've interviewed a lot of people in my life. I have never heard anyone say that they did that kind of psychological and emotional collaging to get themselves through young adulthood. Tell me a little bit about that. Why you think you did it and whether you still do it today?

AS: Oh, I a hundred percent still do it. I mean, the thing - the like, the like way, I - I think that's what this work is. It's like trying to figure out yeah, trying to figure out how life works. I mean, I, I was in, in ninth grade, I was a freshman in high school doing a research paper and we could pick anything to do a paper about and I chose to do it about adolescent girls' psychological development and what was happening as they move from being girls to women. And I, and the book Reviving Ophelia was out at the time, it was very important to me. I mean, so I was like in the public library in Charleston, West Virginia, being like,you know, reading all the psychological - psychology books, to be like, oh, it's difficult for me to understand the difference between thinking and feeling. It feels, like I can't differentiate because of where my brain is. Like I was studying my own emotional experience as a way of, I think, coping with adolescence, you know? So I think what, um, where the utility of thinking you can study and do homework - where that ends is, like life is going to come at you no matter what, like there's no hack, you know? I think we just really want hacks to get us around the hard stuff. And, um, and I tried. I like collected all the, I had, you know, I had all these journals. I had all these conversations with older sisters. I've always had older mentors who I'm just like, how did you do that? And how did you do that? And like, just really cultivated those kinds of relationships. And then I still found myself at 30, like with my life turned upside down from anything that I thought it was going to be, when my first marriage was falling apart and everything that I thought I had sort of been laying the groundwork for fell out from under me. And then I had to sort of - sort of change the question, which was, how do I get through this? How do I get through this? Like, what are the small steps that I'm going to take this week and the next month, like to figure out what I want and then how to make it so? Um, and I think that's - that sort of change in my life sort of powered - that kind of became why I was interested in, in, in Death, Sex & Money and this idea of like, let's accept the inevitability of these hard things, and then let's have conversations around how we each have encountered it. You know? We can share that information and we can get a lot of help from listening in to how - other people talking about how they've made their way through. But, um, it, it kind of allows you to sort of hurdle over the question of like, why did this terrible thing happen to me? Like, because terrible things are going to happen to each of us, you know? Um, and, and some people - terrible things, you know, many more happen to some people than other people, but there's, there's limits to each of our individual control. So, how do we talk about what happens when that's going on in our lives?

NK: You write about this very beautifully in the book and very openly in the book and I hope you don't mind me sharing yet another anecdote that is actually not in the book. But, uh, about a decade ago you and I were supposed to go to Washington D.C. on a reporting trip together to cover, I think Jon Stewart or Stephen Colbert was having some big rally in D.C. And I remember maybe a day before we were supposed to go, I was very excited, a day before we were supposed to go, you walked over to my desk and you said very quietly, "I cannot come to Washington, DC. I need to stay in town this weekend and work on my marriage." And that was it. And then you, then you walked away. I had no idea what to think. We hadn't known each other for very long. Uh, and you had said it in such a quiet way, uh, that was kind of indecipherable. In the book you talk a bunch about your first marriage and understandably so, because it is one of those crucial, pivotal, capstone relationships. Talk a little bit about how you went from West Virginia and a marriage to all of a sudden being a very different person, living a very different life.

AS: Yeah. Um, oh, I just, that makes me, I feel so - I just want to hug that little person telling you that! She doesn't even take a day off work. She knows she can't do a work trip, but she's just going to say, "I gotta work on this." Um, so looking back at what happened in my first marriage, it was kind of - just really incredible. Um, I met, I met my ex-husband when we, when I was in college, my - right before I started my senior year. He was also from West Virginia. Uh, he was a civil rights lawyer at the time. I was doing history...civil rights histories of, of West Virginia for my thesis and that's how we met. And, um, and it was like, we just like clicked. We just like got each other. We got that, like, where we were from was important to us, but we also liked art and movies and music. And, you know, we would do these, you know, the, the early years of our relationship were like going on road trips and we would go to, we like, you know, there wasn't like a big city in Charleston. You had to go to the big cities to see the cool bands. So we would like do all these road trips and it was really fun. And we just like, we were like best buds. We just were each other's person. And we were figuring out how to be adults together. And we were together for...how many years? Uh, a lot of years before we got married, five years, four or five years. And then we got married when I was 26 and about a year into our marriage um, he said, I don't want to be a lawyer my whole life. I want to go to film school. I want to go to NYU. That's my dream. And, um, I said, okay, that's - that sounds really exciting. And then I think, I don't know if in that same conversation, but soon after came, like, but what about me? You know, what about us? Like, how does this work? Um, and, and we did it. Like he applied to film school, he got in, he got a full tuition scholarship. And it was 2009 and we decided to move to New York City. Another thing happening in 2009 was uh, the financial crisis.

NK: Oh yes.

AS: Um, which was also really impacting journalism and, and media opportunities in a really real way, because print was collapsing, podcasting hadn't really taken off. Um, and so I, my experience of moving to New York was not, "Oh, I'm going to follow my dream," It was like, how am I going to pay rent? And now my, my husband is a student. Um, so it was very scary for me. And, um, It's sort of like, we, we decided to take, do this adventure together. Um, and then there would just be, it took, uh, it was like a, a very slow unraveling at first. It was like, we're doing this, Anna's freaked out, but we're doing this. Um, and I think that we didn't recognize it took us a long time to recognize, Oh, like we're making this big change because you want your life to be really different than what it is. And I didn't, I, I knew really deeply that I wanted to eventually have a place to live, have a family like put down roots. Um, and he didn't, he wanted to travel all over the world and do film projects and not think about stability and like go after his dreams.

And we didn't know how to say that to one another. So instead we just would argue about like little things. Like, can we spend money on this? Can we spend money on that? Um, and, um, probably when I told you I have to stay in town for a weekend to work on my marriage, um, probably it was like right when all of that was cracking open and we were just beginning to say...and we did the thing, we went to couples counseling, we read the books, we tried, you know, we really tried to sort of sort it out together. Um, but...and had a lot of hard conversations. And it wasn't until I was writing this book, it's been, it's been a long time since we've been apart. Um, we broke up, it was, it's been more than a decade. Um, but it was, it was in writing about those conversations and also interviewing him for the book that I realized we didn't fail at having these hard conversations. Like we didn't not do what we were supposed to do. Like we actually had these hard conversations and they revealed that we wanted different things. Um, cause I think with my original sort of mindset about if you work really hard at talking about hard things, you can like reach an agreement, work it out, you know? Um, and instead we had hard conversations that revealed that we didn't, we may have had a wonderful love story and grown up together and really like helped each other launch out into the world, but we didn't need to be married. Um, and that was really sad. The conversations were sad and difficult, but we were doing them the right way. 'Cause they eventually revealed that that's what we needed to learn from one another.

NK: You separated, and then, there is a joke in our friend group, which I will let people in on. Um, we all went out to a bar, a few of us and we were young - we were, I don't know, 29, 30. We got a little too drunk and we said, "This is going to be the summer of us. We are going to dance and meet men and drink and party!" And then like three weeks later, three weeks later, you came to us and you were like, "I think I've met someone." And hot girl summer was completely canceled, but let's talk about the fellow who you met. Who you're married to today. Uh, you talk about Arthur in the book. He is a fascinating person. Um, you guys compliment each other in a lot of ways. Talk about how you met Arthur and how you transitioned from woman who's like, young twenties going to go out there and, and just party, to wait, maybe that's not what I want. Because I have always wondered whether or not you regret that you didn't just party with us that summer.

AS: Well, you know, I will - I will just say, like, I, in my mind, that was still very much hot girl summer.

NK: Okay! Okay!

AS: It wasn't with a lot of other people. I just settled on who I was doing it with. Um, uh, I let's see, how did we meet? I mean, we met, we met when, I write about this, like I was, uh, we, it was a weekend away. I was kind of going to go to a 4th of July party with friends and I, um, and I knew I was like self-conscious because it was like everybody else was couples. Most of whom were married. Most of whom knew each other from college. And I didn't, I was like a new friend. So it was - felt as if I was like, it was like The Big Chill. Do you know that movie? The Big Chill. So it's like this reunion, everybody knows each other. Everybody's married. And then I'm the like weird, recent divorcee lady who shows up. Like I'm, what's her name? Jennifer Tilly. In like the...in the leotard. So I was Jennifer Tilly, um, who was like the weird person who nobody else knows. And, but there was another single man who showed up. This was on Cape Cod and I am like cutting a pineapple as I....I remember this, I'm cutting a pineapple in the kitchen for this big group dinner. And then this like, man comes around the island and these shoulders and he's like, "Hi, I'm Arthur." I was like, "Hello. I don't know where you've come from, but you've made an impression." And then I was just like, who is this person? And it turned out, uh, just like we've been talking about like, he was doing his graduate work in Laramie, Wyoming, and doing his field work in Northwest Wyoming, rural communities. And we talked a lot about, um, just what that...the politics of working, where he worked. And I talked about West Virginia and it was like, Oh, there's things that we have to talk about. So we just started talking and, uh, I liked talking to him and he liked talking to me. Um, but I was in a sort of like, you know, there is....this is the summer of Anna. I'm not looking. That was what I called it.

NK: That was it. The summer of Anna.

AS: The summer of Anna. It was just beginning and, and I was also just like, dude, here's what's going on with me. I am just getting out of a marriage. I'm kind of a mess. I live, uh, like it was just all on the table. Um, and what was like, what I did notice was like, Oh, he can, he can like handle that. Like he's not making me feel weird about kind of being, you know, the fact that there's a lot, that's like up in the air and a little bit messy about me. Like, he's kind of like, just can handle it. And so. We met that weekend and then he flew back to Wyoming and, um, then I emailed him and said like, I really liked meeting you. And then that just became, then we started talking on the phone and then it, then I was like, would you want to...I looked back at the email history. Cause I was like, how long did it take, it was like within the week that he was like, do you want to come visit? And um, well it's summer of Anna. I've, I haven't been to Wyoming as an adult. Like, yes, I will come. And then, but, but, uh, um, you know, I think it was, I wasn't ready. I wasn't ready to be like super interested in and committing to someone. I was still very much like finding how to stand on my own two legs. So that kind of became a thing that we had to work through. While we knew each other. And while we were deciding, you know, what is this and how serious is it? And, you know, and it took lots of years for me to feel like I wasn't like, just to feel confident that I wasn't just jumping into another sort of slot, because I was afraid of being alone. I had to like really sort of like test it, you know, like, is this, is this really what you...do I want this? Do you want this? What are we doing? And we broke up and then we would, then we got back together. Um, and yeah, it took, I think I met him really quickly and we very quickly knew that we really thought a lot of each other. And I think the thing that kept me in it was like, even when it was like, what are you doing? Like when I would get the most scared, I remember saying to people like, that's when we have some of the best conversations, like he can talk to me about all the feelings like, and so that was a real sort of thing that was like, Oh, That is very attractive to me. Like, I can tell you all the feelings and all the mixed feelings and fears, and you can tell me your fears and mixed feelings, and we can both handle it. You know? Um, we don't have to protect each other from our, um, we don't have to protect each other. Like we can handle it. And that's been, that was like, Oh, this is something that's a really important building block of a long-term relationship.