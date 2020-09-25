Game Changer: Whether To Play, And Protest, In The NFL

Transcript

SHELBY HARRIS: You know, when you play football, it's just, there's nothing like going out there in between those lines and the camaraderie with your teammates to go out there and try to win a football game. You know, it gets me out of bed every morning. You know, obviously I love my kids. I love my family. But man, football, just, it does something for me where I just, I love every day. Because once it's gone, it's gone. So you gotta enjoy it while it’s here.

Shelby Harris has suffered from asthma for as long as he can remember.

SH: For my asthma, pretty much, I'm on a daily inhaler. I take that twice a day, morning and evening, and then that's just to manage the asthma. And so then whenever I feel that my lungs are getting tight and I really can't breathe, then I take my, the rescue inhaler, my Albuterol, and that's supposed to be the quick fix.

Shelby told me he uses both types of inhalers regularly. Especially while he’s in training for his job as a defensive lineman in the NFL.

SH: I have inhalers pretty much everywhere that I am. Like, I have one in my, one in my locker. I have one in my car. There's a couple of my house, so really wherever - like, just in case though. It's just that peace of mind, just knowing I have that. It makes me feel a lot better. ANNA SALE: And when you first were hearing about COVID and about the risk factors for people with conditions like asthma, did you feel personally that you were more at risk than others? SH: Yes. Uh, you know, I don't just have, you know, like sports-induced asthma. I have, like, uh, like just regular bronchial asthma where, and can pop up any time. So yeah, I've had multiple scary moments when it came to asthma and trying to breathe. So from everyone I've heard - talked to that had it, you know, they said their lungs just really, really affected by it. So I was very nervous about getting it because it was more of, I already have like weak lungs, you could say, so this would have, um, you know, I feel like this really could have set me back.

This summer, after it was announced that the NFL would play its fall season, players were given the option to opt out. High risk players like Shelby were offered 350 thousand dollars for the season, if they decided not to play. Other players were offered 150 thousand.

66 players in total, most of them linemen, made the choice to sit this season out.

Shelby wasn’t one of them.

[“I think somebody got a piece of that! I think Shelby Harris got a piece of that!”

I talked with Shelby by phone from his home in the Denver suburbs the day after he made this field goal block…during the Broncos home opener against the Tennessee Titans. That crowd noise you’re hearing was piped in for the Monday Night Football ESPN broadcast. Hardly any fans were in the stands that night.



It was weird! But the Broncos, they allowed our families to be there. So it was like 500 people there still, but it was just weird. you know, honestly, I thought it was funny because I was having conversations with the O linemen the whole game. Like we were just like cracking jokes and stuff because it's like, you could, you can hear everything.

Oh. Cause usually it's too loud. So you and the guy across. Across the line,



like the offensive lineman, you all are met. You're chit chatting in a way that you can’t usually?



Yeah. Usually you can hear the person and like yesterday you could hear everything that was going on. So you ended up just, you know, they're, they're making calls on the, on the line of screamers and you're making dummy calls, like you said, alpha, you say beta, it's just, you keep it fun.

You know, I am, I really enjoyed it. I had a great time yesterday.



Did you get more into the shit talking? Cause you can hear each other so well, no, I'm not really a shit. I'm going to be honest. I'm more of just a conversation. It's like, can we just be having conversations back there? You know? And it says I killed them with kindness.

Wait, what's a conversation that you're having. When a football player is about to start, what are you talking about?



Oh, I thought you were asking which way are you going? Tell me, tell me.



Oh okay.



Just little stuff like that.



MUSIC COMES OUT



How much time did it take you to think about when you learned that there were still going to be NFL games this season? Um, just talk me through, how did you all think about whether that was something you wanted to do?



Well, honestly, for me, as I'm getting older, you know, I mean, you were seven, I’m 20, this my 20 I'm 29. So you gotta think I'm in the back end of my career, no matter how he's really thinking about it. So every year, if you don't play it as a year, I missed out on of my career that I won't get back.

So, you know, I was pretty much all four planes, you know, the right way we did it all the wrong way. And so when the NFL, they were coming back, you know, it definitely. I definitely supported her because you know, it's just being an older player and you even talk about opting out or, cause I know people that opted out of the season.

Um, I feel like if I opted out, you know, that could for a lot of people that could be the end of your career because you know, it's just going to be young players to come in and perform and. That's how you get your spot taken. So, you know, honestly for me, I had no doubt I was going to play this year because I'm just trying to play this out.

You know, here's the thing, when it comes to football, once you're done with football, you're done with football. There is no like pick up leagues when you put the pads on it. Like I saw basketball, we can just call, play, pick up, you know? So you got to get the most out of the time you play while you're playing it. And so for me, it was pretty easy. I was going to play this year.



You're not ready for football to end in your life. No, I got a couple more years in me, in this old body.



Was there anyone in your life who said Shelby? You've got asthma. Shelby. This is really high risk. I don't want to see you do this.



Well, my wife, didn't say she didn't want to see me do. And she was just like, you know, you have asthma. So if you get it, you get it. But then my thinking about it, And then I talked to my agent about it. It was really more of how crappy would you feel if you opted out of the season and still got covered anyway? You know what I mean? Cause you do have to have a season. There's no guarantee you're not getting focused.



Yeah. Yeah.



So how dumb would you feel if you opted out and still got it?



Right now… NFL players and coaches are getting tested daily for COVID… except on game days. And, everyone’s wearing a tracker… so if someone tests positive… anyone who’s been in close contact can also be isolated.



More than 50 players tested positive for COVID during training camp this summer, according to the NFL Players Association. But… since the start of the season… only 12 people who work for NFL teams have tested positive… including 2 players.



Shelby and his wife, who is pregnant, are also hunkering down as much as possible with their three kids… ages 1, 5 and 13. But…when Shelby’s on the field...social distancing is basically impossible… and masks are off.



It kind of brings back a little normalcy. Like it makes them feel kind of normal out there. Like every, like the world is back to normal, but we know it's not, but...



You’re obviously, there’s contact when you’re playing. Are you like high-fiving in the way that you do most seasons? Are you touching kind of like outside of a play and the way that you would otherwise?



Yeah, I don't think that's really much of a difference. I really just think a lot of people really feel fresh game feel, you know, allow more safe knowing that everyone's getting tested every day. You know, I feel like it'd be different if, if we would get a text like once a week, uh, there definitely would be some other precautions we would have to take.

But I think a lot of people just, it's definitely a safer feeling, knowing that everyone's getting tested every day and you've got to get those results, like by the next day.



If you got COVID this season, as far as your contract goes, would it be treated like an injury? How would it be treated as far as your, how you're paid?



So, so from what I'm, I've heard, like, obviously you get paid for it, but. From what I've heard is if you get it and you have a split split in your contract, whereas you're going to enter a reserve, you'd make less or whatever. I think you get that lesser amount.

If you get Toby, if that's in your contract for me, I don't have a split in my context. So I would still be the same amount of money if I got covered if I had covid, or if I didn’t have it.



MUSIC



Shelby’s contract is worth 2.5 million dollars… with the chance to earn another 750 thousand dollars in bonuses...if his season goes well. But that’s a lot less than what Shelby was anticipated to be earning this year.



At the end of an impressive last season with the Broncos… Shelby was a free agent, expected to get picked up by another team…and earn more than he ever had. At one point, he was projected to get a contract worth 3 to 4 times what he eventually landed.



Because….just as free agency opened in March... COVID hit. Shelby ended up re-signing with the Broncos… after not getting the offers he hoped to get from other teams.



you know, you can't go do visits your teams, you can't really go talk with teams, and I think that's important to the agency. When they're trying to determine that you're going to be a good fit for them. So I think COVID definitely was a factor but you know, I'm not gonna sit here while on my pity or whatever, I'm gonna sit there and I'm gonna get better and, and, you know, make the make, make, to make a better decision next year.



You know, after, after that field goal block, last night I saw on Twitter, there was some chatter about. Maybe you weren't being paid enough for your value at this point. Did you, have you felt that at all with how that contract turned out?



Oh yeah, definitely 100%, but in a day I'm not going to cry about it. It is what it is.

You got to go out there and you got to earn everything you get. And so for me, every game I go out there, I'm going to make sure that, you know, I'm earning every dollar that I get and then hopefully set my family up for, for the future. But. You know, it definitely, you definitely, uh, you know, you can feel slighted if you want to, or not, by the way I decided to feel as I'm used to going to go off, down and working aren't even more.

And so it's just, uh, you just can't, you gotta put the work in no matter what. And so I'm just, I'm just going to go out there and keep putting the work in until I get what I truly deserves.



Mmhmm. when you, when you think about what you truly deserve, tell me what you mean more about that.



Just, you know, the pay that I feel like I deserve and it's the pay.

But then also I feel like I want the respect around the league that I feel like I've been putting in all this work and I've been putting up numbers and I've been helping him on my team. And it's about time that the league recognized it.



Yeah.



Like I've been in Denver, I've been planning on a one year contract the last four years, you know, so, you know, it's just a, you know, that's, that's the goal. That's the dream, you know, as they, how to get that big contract. And, you know, a lot of things have to go into it to get it, but you know, I'm doing my all to be the most complete player I can be.



I'm curious, when you think about like, What you, you know, you're in a field where, um, your ability to earn is, you know, starts to diminish a lot after you turned 30. Um, when you think about kind of like what your, what these earnings are for right now, like what you're making money for? Like how much do you think of that as like supporting your family right now?

And how much do you think about what's going to happen after your football career is over? Well, no, all the money I earned was from my family. You know, I've four kids. You gotta put four kids through college. No, it's really just to make sure that my kids, I need to go into it. A lot of the financial troubles, I had to go through Ghana and yeah, they're still going to have a strong work ethic.

They're still gonna work their ass. They gonna have to earn everything they have any day. If something ever goes wrong, you know, the whole point is to be able to do. Take care of them. They need it. And yeah, everything you do as far as a family, everything we were doing was to make sure he was okay. So we just, you know, we just.

You save as much as you can while you can, you know, I'm in your seven right now that I felt I was just three years, obviously I made it double or the NFL average and I've made a good amount of money. I've been, really just, you know, to set my family up.



MUSIC



Coming up… I talk more with Shelby about how this NFL season... looks very different from the ones he’s experienced before.



We're at a time right now where there is no fans. There is, there is no other distractions. We could probably make a difference right now. I try to get some change, get lost, get laws changed, choose things that that can actually change systematic racism, things that can help. We can’t let this die down.



Before the start of this season… the NFL Players Association made an agreement with the NFL... that allowed players, for the first time, to display the names of people killed by police…on the backs of their helmets.



Shelby Harris... decided to wear the name Elijah McClain… for the 23-year-old black man from Aurora, Colorado, who was walking down the street in 2019 when police stopped him and put him in a chokehold. Paramedics eventually sedated him with ketamine. He died 6 days later.



Being in Colorado and, and, you know, being like next to a rural where there's all this stuff happened and. No with a large number of claims, just, uh, with the police brutality and everything that's happened to him, then it's just the reason I chose his name is because he truly, was an innocent kid who, who got roughed up by the police and didn't deserve anything that came to him. We’re seeing this stuff happen more and more now. The police brutality is nothing now. It's just getting recorded now.



what did you do during the national Anthem during the game last night?



I took a knee.



How long have you been taking a knee?



Oh, I’ve taken it once before, when we tied Buffalo three years ago. And so this is the first one, but I just feel like, you know, when we got to, we got the attention when you gotta keep calling attention to what's going on.



And, and just so I understand, when you knelt before, when you took a knee before the game with Buffalo, why did you make that choice back then? What was it?



We made a team decision that we were going to do it together, but that was when the president called us sons of bitches.



MUSIC



CLIP TRUMP: “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when someone disrespects our flag… he’s fired, he’s fired!”



These are President Trump’s words from a rally in Alabama in September 2017… in response to NFL players like Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the National Anthem at games. In response… Shelby was among the 32 Broncos players who took a knee at their next game.



it was a stand up know, like we will not be silenced and also bringing attention to police brutality and racial injustice in the country.



So you did it three years ago, and then you, then you stopped and now you're doing it again. Did you, can you just tell me about why you, why you stopped for three years and then why you decided to last night?



Well, you know, family, you know, the NFL necessarily wasn't behind us the first time. And, you know, people were losing jobs over, uh, you know, claim to now that that's what's going to happen and they're going to support us throughout this. And then that they knew they were, that they were wrong back then. But back then the NFL didn't support us. And, and, you know, I see guys like Brandon Marshall dominion is Thomas who, who don't have a job right now. Guys who had definitely been, should have a job right now, but. You know, um, you know, the NFL definitely did not do a good job at supporting us and, or even listening to us the first time around, you know, like they, like, they, they let the president rally them into this as against the flag. It's about the flag when it has nothing to do with the flag. And so, you know, when you go down that road, you're just trying to appease. You know, I remember back then they were like, nobody wanted Trump to be mad at him. Everybody wanted, like nobody wanted to piss off Trump. And so all the owners completely took that out on us and, you know, and they moved that in the bud pretty quick.



What did that feel like to have the president call you that? The president of your country. I'm not really surprised to be honest, his tone hasn't changed in the last 30 years. You gotta remember the central park five because we'll death down to you. And you know, people's colors, don't change where you get that old.

So as much as you want them to, you gotta, they are who they showed you. They are



after you realized that it was, um, There were, there could be professional consequences for you and financial consequences for your family. If you note after that game, if you took a knee again, um, did you have mixed feelings about playing in the NFL



Man It just makes me feel like the NFL didn't support us. They didn't have our bag. We were just kind of like go out there and do what you told him and then shut the hell up. Yeah. And we don't want to hear about your problems. We're paying you and the way people justify it as they pay us this money. And they say, we're all spoiled millionaires.

Like we didn't earn what we have. Like we just walked into the facility one day and said, pay us money. And we're going to play football. But like, here's the thing that people are so quick to tell us to shut the hell up. Then you've got CEOs that make $400 million a year, not a year, but no one says easily to them.

When they tell you the employees five, not like $12 an hour, then you have the notes on NFL players, who are they say, Oh, we'll do it in your own community. Use your own money. Use your own time. Well, we are. That's why I hate that the most. And people constantly say, Oh, well, what are you doing in your community?

What do you really want me to run down to this list? Because we are making a difference in our community. Like, that's the thing is like, yes, we understand, like we can make differences our communities. Cause that's what we came from. But, but the thing is like, No, this is America has not been behind us really at all, for the most part, when it came to trying to make change every time that we tried to make a change to say, well, that's not the right way to do it.

That's not the right way to do it. And my thinking behind this really is that Martin Luther King jr. Was alive and doing what he was doing today. Most of America with Michael. So, and people are the nerve to sit here and try to quote Martin Luther King, jr. And trying to say. Oh, he said piece this piece, that on his stuff, but he was around today.

You would hate him anyways. So what are you holding me for? So it's just, um, you know, it's, it's, it's, it's difficult, you know, and obviously, you know, something I, I truly didn't care about because he's like, I look at my kids and I realize they're gonna have to go through the same shit I did. And I look at my, I look at my youngest daughter.

She felt innocent. Like all mother comes about as her, but my youngest daughter was so innocent. She's not bad as hell yet. She'll grow into that when she's full.

No. Well, I looked at it, I looked at the Alex Mack. I looked at my youngest. I'm just like, she doesn't deserve this by none of my kids. They don't deserve this. And the fact that there's someone nearly is going to treat them differently based on the color of his skin. And, and it's just, you know, it's just, it's, it's heartbreaking.

And so I'm doing this because I need to be able to look my kids in the eye when I get older and told them I fought for them.



MUSIC



have you ever had a bad interaction with law enforcement where you felt like you were treated in a way that wasn't appropriate or fair or because you were a black man?

Oh yes. 100%. 100%, 100% a quick. I could tell you a quick story about her when I was. And high school and at the football games, we used to go to McDonald's. Um, cause I wanted to, I went to school in the suburbs of Milwaukee for football. And so after school we'd go to this McDonald's after football games learned McDonald's whatever.

And then also these two white girls and they drove off and they would, we were going into someone's house. And so we drove over the girl, forgot to put her into her headlights on. So we get pulled over. And so we get pulled over and she's like, doesn't know where to stop on, like where to pull over on the road.

So then we are where they're driving. And so he's like, they're like driving down the middle. And I think she finally pulls into his parking lot to compliment that. At first, he pulls me out of the car and I hear him tell him, tell him the girls, where's the drugs where the drugs we know there is, Oh,

I'm still going to pull out guns. I'll pull it, pull me out of the car. Pat. Any doubt are threatening and threatening his time. If we find it's a felony, we're going to take you to jail and stuff. I'm like, I had nothing to do with, I'm going to just get in the ride. They tried to send, I was hiding drugs in the back seat, like I was trying to hide drugs.

And so then, you know, they kind have to have the car, they have the, you know, they have the police dog on, they're having searched girls crying, you know, it's just going crazy. And it was over nothing. There's no drugs, there's no nothing. They're like, Oh, well of course I go, well, I'm sorry I have a good night or whatever, but what'd you don't realize is that's immensely traumatizing people.

No cause you ain't cause you know, damn well, you only did all that stuff. He called the black man in the back seat. Like you literally told those girls, the two white girls and you lose told them, are there any drugs in the car to his right. I just tell us this. Tell us



why understand why? Oh, go ahead. I'm just imagining, you're like, you're like a football star. Who's going to McDonald's with some friends after a high school game. And then this cop pulls you over and reminds you like treats you like you're nothing.



Well, yeah, exactly. And that's why he was in his day. Every time I get pulled over my heart stops and my heart literally just drops her. I get so nervous. I just put my hands on the steering wheel and like freaking out. And like, you just don't want to move. You don't want to move at all. And. But then you have people and then worst part about it is if something didn't happen, then you have people say, well, he shouldn't have done this. He says, I didn't know that the police would have judge, jury and executioner.

Like that's not what an evening, like hops, aren't supposed to kill guilty people either. Yes, there's a justice system for that reason, but now we're in a day and age now where people need to just try to justify minority and killed by police in the end. And it just blows my mind because cops really are supposed to tell anyone unless you're literally about to kill them.

Oh, shoot. Again, my harm them. And so, you know, it's just, you know, it's a sad world we live in. We gotta figure this out somehow.



Do you think you're going to kneel all season long?



Oh, you know, I don't know. I want to know. I want to figure out something that's actually going to like make a change and I want to talk, we want to talk to them about it and really figure out if there's something that we can do if it's needed.

And if it's something that can actually. During change to the causes that we weren't, you know, like actually bring change and, and, and bring the conversation up to people who claim they don't know what's going on. And then, so now there's no excuse. We’re trying to inform you.



Having had the experience in December, 2017 of, of not feeling like the league was supporting you when you and your teammates were, were taking a knee in protest, um, what was happening in our country? Like has that affected your trust of the league to look out for you and your personal health during COVID.

Um, you know, I guess you could think that, but my thing is not to get behind. It really was in the gray bag. If someone died from that after, I don't think it was like, because of, they didn't do enough. So I really, I have all the faith in where I feel like the league is going to do everything they can because they know it. They, they will not look good for them. If something like that happens,



it's, their self interest is more aligned with that right now than it was before. Yeah. At the end of the day, you know, the league is a business, And so you ever think about, what's going to affect your bottom line and that's not going to affect your bottom line.

And then people get cold with those guys. You're going to have the shuttle season down. You don't lose money.



you know, and we're commodities when we make money for these owners. And so you ever think about, what's going to affect your bottom line and that's not going to affect your bottom line.

And then people get cold with those guys. You're going to have the shuttle season down. You don't lose money. So. It’s a money decision.



That’s Shelby Harris...a defensive lineman for the Denver Broncos. The Broncos are 0 and 2 this season… they play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend.

Shelby and his wife, Stephanie, have decided to keep their kids out of in-person school this year… to try to lessen the risk of Shelby getting COVID. Shelby’s wife is working from home too… and they have a toddler running around.



And you're all in the same house. Most of the day, except when you're practicing.



That's what I'm saying. I need that. That's my getaway!



