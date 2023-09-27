Ellen Burstyn at 90 Today

Transcript

Anna Sale: Hello. It's wonderful to see you. Ellen Burstyn: Hi. Thank you. Nice to see you, Anna. Anna Sale: Thank you for your time again. I don't know how you think back on the conversation we had back in 2014 in your home. Um, but as time has passed, uh, I've come to realize like, It's one of the most, um, treasured encounters I’ve had in my work and in my life. Ellen Burstyn: Really? Anna Sale: Yeah, um, and for a number of reasons. I think, like, you let me into your home. I started asking you very probing questions about things you had written about in your memoir, but maybe things that you didn't talk about at length with journalists often. And I can hear back in that tape all the moments where you were making choices about how honest to be, you know? Ellen Burstyn: That's so interesting to hear.

Anna Sale: This is how I started my recent video call with Ellen Burstyn…as we were talking again while she sat in her upper Manhattan apartment.

This is Death, Sex & Money, the show about the things we think about a lot and need to talk about more. I'm Anna Sale.

We shared that first conversation I had with Ellen in 2014 in our podcast feed last week. She was 81 then, last December Ellen turned 90. When we spoke recently, a new dog was curled at her feet.

Ellen Burstyn: Her name is Kerri. She lifts her head. Are you talking about me? Yeah. And she's a king, Charles Cavalier and, and a poodle. She's very smart. Very smart, and she's remarkably friendly. When we go out for a walk, she wants to say hello to everybody. She knows all the doormen. She has her favorites, that she goes wild when she sees them, she's just polite. Anna Sale: [laughs] Discerning. Ellen Burstyn: So we have a very good time together.

Anna Sale: Kerri came into Ellen’s life midway into pandemic isolation. Ellen’s last dog died just before Covid, and after about a year of mourning, she decided she was ready for a new one. She went online and started looking at dog pictures…and then she saw her.

Ellen Burstyn: And then I saw her name was Kerri, spelled k-e-r-r-i, which happened to be my first stage name when I came to New York, and I named myself Kerri Flynn spelled k-e-r-r-i. So I said, obviously it's fate or something. Anna Sale: Wow. What did you notice about what it was like to turn 90? Ellen Burstyn: Well, I hate to sound like I'm bragging, but I'm still working. I'm in good shape. I'm having a very good time. I just sold a book to a publisher and I'm writing a book about my favorite poems. Anna Sale: You are? Ellen Burstyn: Yeah. I wonder if I could turn this around and show you my work table. Let's see if I can do this. Hold on. Anna Sale: Oh, I can see this table full of pieces of paper, of poems? Ellen Burstyn: Of poems. Anna Sale: And they're arranged all out on this folding table in front of a window and are you moving them around to figure out the right order? Ellen Burstyn: Yeah. Anna Sale: Where did the idea come from? To do a book about your favorite poems? Ellen Burstyn: I had done a book, just a minute. It's right here. [sound of books shuffling]. A couple of years ago, I tried to do a book about my favorite poems. Anna Sale: You showed this to me, I believe! Is this the one and you read the Mary Oliver poem from it? It's a scrapbook kind of, right? Ellen Burstyn: Yeah. And so I, okay, so, and my agents didn't think it was a good idea. And then time went by and I changed agents and my new agent said, we know you love poetry, so we thought, I'm doing a book, your favorite poem. And I said, oh, I've already done one. And I brought it out and they said, oh, okay. And I'm writing my favorite poems and what I like about them and how they affected me. And what I find interesting about them, the poems and kind of what I learned from them. At the moment, I'm calling it my orchard of poems. Anna Sale: Oh, that's nice. Ellen Burstyn: Yeah. Anna Sale: If you were to say today a poem that comes to mind that speaks to you, what, what's the poem? Ellen Burstyn: oh, this whole table is full. Um, by the way, before I answer that, I wanted to go back to something you said at the opening about how I was wrestling with being truthful? Anna Sale: Mm-hmm. Ellen Burstyn: About my memoir was it? Anna Sale: Well, just the questions about, I don't know if you were wrestling, it was more like, I felt like you were making choices, to be honest. Not how, I didn't feel like at any point you were evading, but you were continually choosing to keep, to stay in it. Um, is how it felt and how it feels when I listen back to that tape. Ellen Burstyn: Mm-hmm. Yeah. Um, well, I do feel that why bother talking if you're not gonna be truthful, you know? [Ellen and Anna laugh] Okay. This is a poem that came to mind and let's see if I still remember it. I haven't read it in a while. Uh, “I drank of every vine. The last, upon the last was like the first. I came upon no wine, so wonderful as thirst. So feed the grape and bean to the vintner. And the monger. I'll lie down, lean in my thirst, in my hunger.” Anna Sale: Oh, whoa. Ellen Burstyn: That's Millay. Edna St. Vincent Millay. She was early on. My favorite poet. Anna Sale: How, how did you come to poetry? Was it an extension of learning to memorize lines or a separate process? Ellen Burstyn: You know, my, my original name was Edna Lily, and I wrote a poem in high school that I wasn't sure was any good. And I gave it to the smartest boy in class to see what he thought. And he said, well, just 'cause your name is Edna doesn't mean you have to copy your style. And I said, Edna, who? And he said, Edna St. Vincent Millay. Anna Sale: I think he was giving you a compliment, is what he was trying to say. Ellen Burstyn: Yeah. And I started reading her poetry and I just got hooked on poetry forever. There's something about something being said in metaphor and rhyme and rhythm that penetrates deeper. I don't know. I feel like when we read the metaphor and we know that it's referring to something else, and we have to conjure that in our mind what it's referring to… Anna Sale: Mm-hmm. Ellen Burstyn: It's coming from us then. Anna Sale: Mm-hmm. Ellen Burstyn: So we're a party to the art, you know? That's what I find. Anna Sale: Hmm hmm. That's really beautifully said. So to go back to when I asked you about what it's been like to turn 90, um, it sounds like you've been busy being, turning 90 has been busy for you. Ellen Burstyn: I had a party and I invited all my people closest to me in life, including ones that were in California and I said, I’m sorry that it’s going to cost you plane fare but you have to come. And it was just the best party anybody ever went to. I said, no presents, your presence spelled the other way is enough, and anything that you wanna bring in terms of a story or a song. So a lot of people sang and played the piano and, and brought poems, and it was just, it was like the best live revue [Ellen and Anna both laugh] that I've ever been to, and it was in my own home and with my friends. It was just great. I loved it. Anna Sale: Um, and is there a song that sticks out from that revue celebrating your 90 years in your house? Like when you think about a moment, a perfect moment from that evening? Ellen Burstyn: Oh, I have a friend named Mimi Friedman who wrote a song about me, and I made her sing it three different times as other people came in. It was just, it was so good.

Anna Sale: That's wonderful that she wrote a song about you and then you made her sing it three times again and again. Ellen Burstyn: Um, new people came who hadn't heard it.

Anna Sale: Yeah, of course. Gotta share it. Is there anything you've noticed about the shift from being in your eighties to being in your nineties that you feel in your body? Ellen Burstyn: Oh yes. [laughs] Anna Sale: Okay? Ellen Burstyn: Oh, definitely. Um, my digestion isn't quite what it used to be, you know? Um, I have to be a little more careful what I eat. My balance isn't as wonderful as it once was. When I walk my dog, I am using a stick now which I find very helpful. But my energy is good. And my memory isn't as brilliant as it once was. I mean, you know, early on, I could read a play four times and pretty much know it. Not the case anymore. I have to do a little more, you know, drilling. Anna Sale: Mm-hmm. Ellen Burstyn: My long-term memory seems to be fine. Short-term I've, did I take those pills? They're right there. Does that mean I took them or it didn't take them? You know, a lot of that. Anna Sale: Yeah. Ellen Burstyn: But that's not so bad. Anna Sale: No. So, when we talked in 2014, you, your son, I believe was in his fifties. He's in his sixties now, is that right? Ellen Burstyn: Yes. Anna Sale: What's it like between mother and son? Like, have you noticed any change in the way that you two care for one another? Ellen Burstyn: Well, I say things like, I'm gonna die, get used to it. And he says, don't say it. Don't say it. I don't wanna hear it. No, I don't have to get used to it. Anna Sale: Oh, so you talk about it, but you talk about it in jest and then move on. Ellen Burstyn: Well, I would talk about it seriously, but he's not willing. His wife went through her mother's death just a couple years ago and it was very, very hard for her. And I think he was, you know, has been thinking, oh God, what's it gonna be for me? I hope it's not going to be as traumatic. Anna Sale: Yeah. You, you said to me in 2014, you said, “I know I've been a successful actor. I don't know if I've been a successful person yet.” Do you still feel like that? Ellen Burstyn: Um, I obviously have not been successful at romantic relationships. Anna Sale: I don't know if that's obvious. I mean, you've had more than one marriage, but maybe they unfolded the way they were supposed to. Ellen Burstyn: Well, my selection ability seems flawed. I just don't seem to be good at it. However, I built my own kind of family with people I love. I was in the grocery store once, in the neighborhood where we lived, and a woman said, “You're Ellen Burstyn, aren't you?” I said, yes, figuring she was gonna tell me she liked my movies. No, she said, “You're Jeff's mother.” You know, he paints houses. And she said, “I found that when he finished painting my house, I was making up jobs to keep him coming back.” Because he's just so sunny a personality that people wanna have him around. Anna Sale: Hmm. Ellen Burstyn: I love that. Um, sunny is the best word for him. Anna Sale: Hmm. Ellen Burstyn: I'm deeply pleased that with all of my various gentlemen in my life thatI somehow managed to bring up a good man and a good father. Anna Sale: Hmm. Ellen Burstyn: A good husband. That was a comfort to me. Anna Sale: Can I ask you a bit of advice now that I'm a middle-aged interviewer instead of a young interviewer? What I have noticed about my creative spark is that as I've been doing this for more years and there's more things that I have done, um, it's a little bit harder to come by that sense of adventure that comes from novelty, which was so much, so much a part of my early creative hunger was like, what will it be like if I get to do this? And how do I hustle in order to get to try this? As I mentioned, our show is almost 10 years old and I've noticed as I've done been doing this for longer, and as I think about what does it mean to have a career where you're doing what you've been doing for a while, like, have you had to sort of change how you think about what the fuel is that you're tapping into to be interested? To not be bored? Ellen Burstyn: Well, what comes to mind immediately is going in a new direction, going, talking to people that you haven't talked to, that you, that are different and you're wondering why they're different. Anna Sale: Mm-hmm. Ellen Burstyn: How they can be that different from you? That seemed to me to be interesting. Does that interest you at all? Anna Sale: Well, what I hear you saying is, um, I think my, my question presumed that I have to like, let go of novelty because I'm middle aged and you're saying you have to keep finding the ways to keep learning, to keep finding the things you haven't encountered yet, and to stay open to curiosity. Ellen Burstyn: More novelty. Anna Sale: More novelty. Ellen Burstyn: Yeah. More novel than ever. Anna Sale: Because it's easy to, uh, get comfy in middle age and stay in your ruts maybe. [sigh] Ellen Burstyn: You know, I spoke somewhere at an event in a big ballroom, I don't remember what it was for. And afterwards, this woman came up to me. I've told this on television before, so I'm repeating myself. Anna Sale: It’s okay. Ellen Burstyn: A woman came up to me and she said, okay, I know your age. What's your secret? And I said, I don't drink. I don't eat meat. I exercise. I don't do drugs. I live healthily. And she went, “You don't drink?” [Ellen and Anna both laugh] Curling her lip. Like what a horrible thought that was. And I thought there it's, you know, you, if you wanna change, you have to change your habits. It's your habits that keep you stuck in the same place you've been in for a long, long time. So what habit could you change? Anna Sale: Oh, I really, I feel called to think about that more. Ellen. That's one that's gonna stick with me. Oh, huh. Ellen Burstyn: Or what are you a little afraid of? Anna Sale: Oh yeah. There's lots of things I'm a lot afraid of. Ellen Burstyn: Oh, well, there's a good area to explore. Anna Sale: Yeah. Ellen Burstyn: No? Anna Sale: Hmm. Um, Ellen Burstyn, thank you for spending time with me again. I always, you leave me changed. Ellen Burstyn: Oh, really? Anna Sale: Yeah, yeah. Ellen Burstyn: Thank you. Thank you. It was wonderful talking to you. I love the question you asked. You're a deep person. I can feel it.

That's Ellen Burstyn. She spoke with me from her apartment in Manhattan a few weeks ago.

I'm Anna Sale and this is Death, Sex & Money from WNYC.

