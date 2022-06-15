A list of our sites
Death, Sex & Money
Death, Sex & Money
'I'm Done Kissing Your Butt': From Manager to Labor Activist

June 15, 2022

Mary Gundel, former Dollar General manager, and founder of #PutInATicket
Produced by Zoe Azulay
Hosted by Anna Sale
Music Credits: "Golden Grass" by Blue Dot Sessions , "Parade Shoes" by Blue Dot Sessions , "Allston Night Owl Keyswap" by Blue Dot Sessions , "Are We Loose Yet" by Blue Dot Sessions
