A list of our sites
NYPR Network

Death, Sex & Money
Support Us

Death, Sex & Money
Support Us

Drop Off: A 24-Hour Daycare's Struggle To Stay Open

Download

September 2, 2020

Produced by Katie Bishop
Hosted by Anna Sale
Music Credits: "Trailrunner" by Blue Dot Sessions , "Maisie Runner" by Blue Dot Sessions , "Taoudella" by Blue Dot Sessions , "Cold Summers" by Blue Dot Sessions , "Idle Ways" by Blue Dot Sessions
WNYC Studios
Produced by WNYC Studios