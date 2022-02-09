A list of our sites
NYPR Network

Death, Sex & Money
Support Us

Death, Sex & Money
Support Us

This Elvis Impersonator Does It For Love… And Money

Download

February 9, 2022

Brendan Paul as Elvis
Hosted by Anna Sale
Music Credits: "Caveman" by Blue Dot Sessions , "A Certain Lightness" by Blue Dot Sessions , "Lahaina No Uke" by Blue Dot Sessions
WNYC Studios
Produced by WNYC Studios