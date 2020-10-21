A list of our sites
NYPR Network

Death, Sex & Money
Support Us

Death, Sex & Money
Support Us

Alice Wong On Ruckuses, Rage And Medicaid

Download

October 21, 2020

Alice Wong in a power chair, wearing a blue shirt with a pattern of orange, black, white, and yellow lines and cubes. She's masked but smiling. A gray tube's attached to her mask and her lips are red.
Produced by Afi Yellow-Duke
Hosted by Anna Sale
Music Credits: "Greylock" by Blue Dot Sessions , "Elmore Heights" by Blue Dot Sessions , "Wristwatch" by Blue Dot Sessions , "Slow Rollout" by Blue Dot Sessions
WNYC Studios
Produced by WNYC Studios